If Americans weren’t convinced they’re now living under totalitarian rule, then today’s events should have signalled to everyone their First Amendment Rights and right to free speech no longer exists.

Whatever America thought they were, free isn’t one of them. Today’s stunning and unsettling turn of events, the FBI conducted a raid on the home of former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter, while former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, has been targeted under the TSA's Quiet Skies program, which involves monitoring individuals deemed to present elevated security risks on domestic flights, with federal air marshals and other security personnel shadowing her on flights due to her critical stance on US foreign policy and the Biden administration .

The US government’s actions raise serious concerns about government overreach and the potential misuse of surveillance programs to silence political dissent. Gabbard has been outspoken against "regime change wars" and the influence of the military-industrial complex, which has seemingly led to her increased scrutiny by federal agencies.

While the exact motivations and legality of this surveillance are debated, it highlights a growing trend where dissenting voices are increasingly subject to intense government scrutiny, raising alarms about the state of free speech and civil liberties in the US.

The US government’s behaviour is reminiscent of an era many hoped had long passed.

In the early hours New York time, FBI agents descended on Ritter’s home executing a search warrant as part of an investigation whose details remain undisclosed. Neighbours of Ritter reported a large contingent of federal agents, some in tactical gear, arriving in unmarked vehicles and cordoning off the properties.

The FBI spent hours removing computers, documents, and other evidence.

While the allegations against Ritter are not yet public, the FBI has hinted at concerns over national security and potential violations of federal law. But the raids on Ritter’s home and the surveillance of Gabbard have more to do with intimidation because they have been outspoken critics of US foreign policy – consistently challenging the narratives promoted by the government and mainstream media.

The raid on Ritter’s home and the spying on Gabbard, send a chilling message to other critics of the government. Ritter, known for his opposition to the Iraq War and his subsequent critique of American military interventions, has long been a thorn in the side of policymakers who favour a more aggressive foreign policy stance. Gabbard, a former presidential candidate, has consistently called for an end to "regime change wars" and has criticised the military-industrial complex's influence on US politics.

Both the raid and surveillance are an attempt to silence dissenting voices and intimidate others who might look to question the government's actions. Their timing, given the current political climate, can’t be ignored - occurring when debate about freedom of speech government overreach, and the erosion of civil liberties are reaching a fever pitch.

The raid on Ritter’s home and the surveilling of Gabbard signify a troubling escalation in the erosion of free speech in America. The US has long prided itself on being a bastion of free expression, where individuals can criticise government without fear of retribution. However, recent behaviour by the government suggests a shift towards a more authoritarian approach, where dissent isn’t merely discouraged but actively suppressed.

Adding to the gravity of the raid is the reaction of civil liberties advocates and free speech proponents. Many are expressing outrage, viewing the raid and surveiland has emblematic of a broader, more insidious decline in the protection of free speech.

Targeting high-profile figures suggests a willingness on the part of the government to go to great lengths to stifle dissent, raising alarm about the future trajectory of American freedoms.

If Americans do not stand up against these encroachments on their freedoms, the nation risks descending into a dark era where free speech is no longer a fundamental right, but a privilege granted only to those who tow the government line.

The chilling effect of such government action can’t be overstated. When people fear retribution for expressing their opinions, self-censorship becomes the norm, and the robust public discourse that is essential to a healthy democracy is severely undermined.

Moreover, targeting high-profile critics like Ritter and Gabbard set a dangerous precedent. If the government can raid the homes of well-known figures with impunity, what protections do ordinary people have? And that could lead to an environment where anyone who speaks out against the government faces the threat of similar actions - muzzling dissent on a broad scale.

Americans, regardless of their political leanings, must condemn the government’s actions. The issue is greater than partisan politics; it is about the fundamental principles upon which the US was founded. Freedom of speech and the right to critsise the government are cornerstones of American democracy. Allowing these rights to be eroded undermines the very foundation of America.

Legal challenges to the raids, public protests, and vigorous debate in the media are essential to ensuring the matter does not go unchallenged. Additionally, elected representatives must be pressured to take a stand against these abuses of power and work towards restoring compromised civil liberties.

The raids on Ritter’s home and the surveillance of Gabbard, represent a national crisis in the US’s commitment to the First Amendment. This is not just about two individuals; this is about the future of America’s democracy. If Americans allow the government to silence these voices without consequence, they will inevitably pave the way for a much darker future where dissent isn’t tolerated.

Americans must now become concerned about the actions of their government and the systematic removal of freedoms from those whose views and opinions run counter to the prevailing narrative. The erosion of free speech isn’t a distant threat; it’s a present danger requiring immediate and concerted action from anyone who values their liberties.

The FBI raids on Ritter’s home is a dark chapter in the ongoing struggle for free speech in the US. Americans must recognise the gravity of the situation and to take a stand against the erosion of their fundamental rights. American democracy depends on it.