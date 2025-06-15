The global community has reached a tipping point. When Israel launched its recent cyberattack and aerial strike on Iranian nuclear facilities — disabling Tehran’s air defences for several hours — much of the world feared the familiar script would play out again: Israel strikes, Iran absorbs, and Western media rewrites history in Tel Aviv’s favour.

But this time, Iran responded — with devastating precision.

Iranian ballistic missiles struck deep into Israeli territory, damaging critical infrastructure including the Israeli military headquarters and the renowned Weizmann Institute of Science. The much-hyped Iron Dome failed. So did the U.S.-supplied THAAD systems. Israel’s aura of invincibility evaporated, and with it, the myth of consequence-free aggression.

Rather than shock or condemnation, much of the world responded with relief — a long-overdue shift in a geopolitical dynamic that has shielded Israeli violence for decades.

For 75 years, Israel has framed every offensive act as self-defence. Airstrikes on hospitals in Gaza? Self-defence. The bulldozing of Palestinian homes? Self-defence. Targeted assassinations, sieges, blockades? Always “defensive.”

That narrative, propped up by the U.S. and repeated across Western media, is now being rejected. Israel’s policies are increasingly recognized for what they are: colonial, supremacist, and rooted in permanent domination. Its demand for a monopoly on violence — to strike without retaliation — is no longer morally or strategically tenable.

The disappointment that initially followed Iran’s delayed retaliation wasn’t a thirst for violence. It reflected a broader global exhaustion. People wanted to believe that Israeli exceptionalism would finally be confronted.

When Iran struck back, it did more than inflict damage. It shifted the moral landscape.

Across the Global South, countries are breaking with diplomatic tradition and calling Israel out. South Africa has brought a genocide case against Israel to the International Court of Justice. Colombia, Bolivia, and Chile have severed or suspended diplomatic ties. Even non-aligned powers like Brazil and Malaysia are openly condemning Israel’s continued assaults on Gaza and now Iran.

The West may still issue reflexive statements about Israel’s “right to defend itself,” but its grip on the global narrative is fading. Protests in Western capitals are no longer fringe; they are massive, multicultural, and intergenerational. From Sydney to Stockholm, hundreds of thousands are demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza, the apartheid occupation of the West Bank, and now the escalatory attacks on Iran.

This is not merely a Palestinian issue anymore — it’s a global litmus test for justice, power, and accountability.

Iran’s Response: Measured, Legal, Strategic

Iran’s retaliation was not irrational. It was lawful under Article 51 of the UN Charter — a proportionate response to an unprovoked military strike on its territory. It targeted military and strategic sites, not civilian centres. And it came only after Tehran restored its disabled air defence systems, emphasizing discipline over emotional reaction.

In contrast to Israel’s chaotic bombardments of civilian populations, Iran’s strike was deliberate and limited. This distinction did not go unnoticed. Even among traditionally Western-aligned populations, the idea of Iran as the destabiliser is now being reconsidered.

The strike reminded the world that sovereignty matters — and that resistance to unchecked aggression is not only legitimate, but necessary.

Israel’s aura of impunity is breaking down. For the first time in modern memory, a regional power has returned fire and forced Israel onto the defensive. This is not a one-off moment. It is the beginning of a new regional reality — one where Israel can no longer act with total impunity.

Iran’s missile response represents the start of accountability, not its conclusion. As multipolarity reshapes the global order, the Zionist project is being challenged not just by rockets, but by truth — and a growing international refusal to remain silent.

Justice delayed isn’t justice denied. And in this case, it’s finally landing — one missile at a time.