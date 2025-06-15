George’s Newsletter

George Hazim
5h

You need to speak to more people brother -especially those not in the US or UK

roger hawcroft
5h

Thank you, George. You see it so clearly and it is right. I've felt, myself, that this is the beginning of a change. It has to be. The alternative is, sooner or later, WWIII or something of the kind.

No-one of reason has ever forgotten the Holocaust, nor will they. Neither have they forgotten that it happened to Jews. However, the sympathy it generated has been misused to such an extent that it is now evaporating. The 'self defence' stance you mention, has been Israel's cry wolf - "we're victims again" ... and again... an again, when in fact, through its Zionist ideology and leadership, it has been the offender, the guilty, the criminal.

There comes a time when 'crying wolf' is recognised for what it is - a sham, a phoney. I believe that you are right and that time has come.

Of course, there are still nations who will continue to press the label of 'terrorist' on any group that fights for justice, for freedom from oppression, for the right to govern themselves and live their own way. It is no surprise that the UK has now sent jets to the Middle East. After all, it was the UK which kow-towed to the Zionist Lobby Group in the partitioning of Palestine to create the State of Israel. The UK (England being my birth country) has still not come to terms with its loss of empire and attempts to retain a sense of it by continuing with obsolescent traditions, an obsolescent and non-British monarchy, a 'Commonwealth' of ever diminishing significance and the sycophantic following of the USA, probably the nation having committed the most military interventions in other nations since WWII.

So, yes, it is time.

I know, there will be those who see anyone suggesting that the Iranian response is positive, as wrong, supportive of harsh regimes, obviously 'antisemitic' (convenient that one), and a traitor to democracy. However, they will be the ones who have it wrong because the positive is not about any of those things but rather, it is about honesty, transparency, pulling back the curtains on a shameful history, brutal occupation and indiscriminate criminal bullying, discrimination and even persecution by Israel for over 7 decades.

Any positive response is from those who have the sound morality to recognise deceit and perfidy and call it out. It is what we need, if humanity is to continue to exist in anything remotely resembling a safe and peaceful world free of humanly caused horror and tragedy.

1 reply by George Hazim
12 more comments...

