Image: AI generated.

With Trump threatening to again embark on another senseless bombing campaign against Iran as he struggles to come to terms with a war he’s lost - its not hard to believe the world hasn’t imagined a different reality.

So, imagine what the world would’ve been like without the Bush’s, the Clintons, Obama’s, Trump, Blair, Boris Johnson, Netanyahu, Zelenskyy, Biden, Macron, Starmer or the procession of other political leaders who’ve presided over decades of military intervention, economic coercion and geopolitical confrontation.

Or a world without the extraordinary political influence of billionaire powerbrokers, financial institutions, weapons manufacturers and technology oligarchs whose fortunes and interests have become increasingly intertwined with the machinery of government.

Would millions of innocent people still be alive? Would entire nations have escaped destruction? Would trillions of dollars have been invested in humanity rather than warfare and the in the pockets of those who have presided over human misery?

And, would the world now be confronting the terrifying possibility of a wider global war?

These aren’t unreasonable questions. But questions humanity should have demanded answers to decades ago.

As Washington and Tel Aviv contemplate renewed military operations against Iran, the world again finds itself at the mercy of two lunatics and war criminals who appear incapable of imagining a future that doesn’t involve threats, sanctions, military supremacy or the destruction of those who refuse to submit.

The US and Israel attacked Iran in February 2026. Now, with another escalation threatening, diplomacy remains subordinate to military calculations, while the economic consequences extend far beyond the Middle East.

The extraordinary tragedy is that none of this was inevitable.

For decades, Western governments have presented themselves as guardians of democracy, defenders of human rights and custodians of an international rules-based order.

Yet their record demands an altogether different examination.

Iraq was invaded on claims of weapons of mass destruction that proved unfounded. Afghanistan endured two decades of warfare before the Taliban returned to power. Libya was shattered by an intervention that helped produce prolonged instability. Syria became a battlefield for competing foreign powers.

And across the Middle East, millions have paid the price for geopolitical ambitions conceived in distant capitals.

Brown University’s Costs of War project estimates that post-September 11 conflicts have caused at least 4.5m deaths, directly and indirectly, and displaced 38m people. The financial cost has reached approximately US$8tn.

They aren’t abstract statistics but represent children buried beneath rubble, families erased, economies destroyed and generations condemned to poverty, displacement and despair.

And yet there’s no accountability?

George W. Bush and Tony Blair were never subjected to the international criminal proceedings that critics of the Iraq invasion have long demanded.

Instead, many architects of disastrous foreign policies have retired into lucrative speaking engagements, corporate appointments, memoirs and comfortable political obscurity.

Meanwhile, countries designated as adversaries face sanctions, isolation, threats and demands for regime change.

The Western account of the Ukraine war too often begins in February 2022, as though the preceding decades of NATO expansion, failed security negotiations, the upheavals of 2014 and the conflict in Donbas are irrelevant.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine didn’t threaten Ukraine’s sovereignty, but rather it signalled to the US and NATO Russia would not allow its sovereignty and security to be threatened. That fact doesn’t erase the obligation to examine the security confrontation that preceded it, or the diplomatic opportunities that might have prevented it.

Serious journalism must investigate causes, not merely repeat government-approved explanations.

China is a country whose economic rise has transformed global manufacturing and lifted hundreds of millions from poverty is increasingly portrayed through the language of strategic threat.

Why must China’s emergence become a confrontation requiring expanding military budgets, regional alliances and preparations for possible war?

Why is a multipolar world treated as a danger rather than an opportunity to dismantle centuries of Western domination?

Iran, too, has endured decades of sanctions, covert operations, political interference and military threats.

The Iranian people aren’t legitimate targets for collective punishment, nor should their country’s independence depend upon Washington’s approval.

And then there’s Palestine.

Gaza has exposed perhaps more brutally than any other contemporary conflict the moral contradictions of Western foreign policy.

Netanyahu and former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant became subjects of ICC arrest warrants in November 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, including concerns of starvation as a method of warfare.

Yet Western governments that routinely invoke international law have continued to struggle with the consequences of applying that law to Israel.

What credibility remains when the principles proclaimed universal appear negotiable according to political allegiance?

The problem extends beyond presidents and prime ministers.

Ursula von der Leyen, Kaja Kallas, Friedrich Merz, Giorgia Meloni, Rishi Sunak, Anthony Albanese, Mark Carney, Javier Milei, Narendra Modi, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Mohammed bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed occupy different political traditions and exercise different degrees of influence.

They can’t credibly be accused collectively of identical crimes.

But their governments, alliances and political choices deserve examination within an international system increasingly defined by militarisation, economic inequality, selective diplomacy and concentrated power.

So, too, do the roles of political figures such as Peter Hegseth, Marco Rubio, JD Vance, Antony Blinken, John Ratcliffe, Scott Bessent, Mike Johnson, Ted Cruz and Angus Taylor, whose influence must be judged against the policies they champion, defend or enable.

And what of the unelected billionaires?

Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Alex Karp, Larry Ellison and George Soros represent differing interests and ideologies.

Their prominence raises a fundamental question - how much influence should immense private wealth exercise over public policy, political debate, surveillance technologies and national security?

When technology companies become embedded in intelligence gathering and warfare, the boundary between private profit and public power becomes dangerously blurred.

The military-industrial complex is no longer simply a warning from history.

It is an enormous economic and political ecosystem.

Brown University’s research found that private companies received approximately US$2.4tn in Pentagon contracts between 2020 and 2024.

War has become an industry. Fear has become political currency. And the ordinary citizen is left financing both.

Just think what a difference a fraction of these resources would have made had they been directed towards hospitals, housing, education, food security, scientific advancement and the eradication of poverty.

Imagine if diplomacy had received the investment devoted to weapons.

Imagine if national sovereignty were respected consistently, rather than selectively.

Or if international justice was applied equally to Washington, London, Moscow, Beijing, Tehran and Tel Aviv.

Perhaps we wouldn’t inhabit a world where catastrophic war is repeatedly presented as an unavoidable instrument of policy.

The deepest failure of the international order isn’t simply that powerful individuals have made destructive decisions.

It’s that institutions designed to restrain power have repeatedly failed to hold the powerful accountable.

The devastation of entire nations, the impoverishment of millions and the destruction of generations aren’t unfortunate consequences of history. They’re the foreseeable consequences of political decisions made by identifiable people exercising extraordinary power.

The ICC has found compelling grounds that Netanyahu and Gallant bear responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity, including starvation as a method of warfare.

And what of the architects of Iraq’s catastrophic invasion, the destruction of Libya, the devastation of Afghanistan and the political and military enablers of these disasters? Why should their decisions escape comparable scrutiny?

The world has spent trillions destroying societies that those same resources could have helped transform.

Without these wars, interventions and ruinous policies, millions could have escaped death and displacement. Countless families could have avoided destitution. Nations could have retained their infrastructure, institutions, economies and futures.

We can’t know precisely what that alternative world would look like. But we know what was sacrificed. You can almost bet it would be a far better place than what we have now.

Humanity was denied an immeasurable opportunity for prosperity, stability and peace.

And those responsible for unlawful destruction, whether presidents, prime ministers, generals or their accomplices, should face justice rather than political protection.

The greatest indictment of this era isn’t merely the suffering its leaders inflicted or enabled. It’s the better world their decisions helped prevent.

The world doesn’t need another manufactured enemy, another regime-change operation or another generation sacrificed to geopolitical ambition.

It needs an international order in which no government is above the law, no corporation can purchase political immunity, and no civilian population is expendable.

History will judge this era not by the military victories its leaders proclaimed, but by the suffering they permitted, the warnings they ignored and the peace they failed to pursue.

The question is no longer whether the world could’ve been different without these architects of power.

It’s how many more millions must suffer before humanity finally refuses to allow its future to be dictated by those who have made domination, confrontation and war the defining instruments of their rule.

Russia, China, Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Chile, Venezuela, Somalia, Yemen and countless other nations have been demonised, destabilised or devastated by decades of Western intervention, coercion and propaganda. Their peoples were never the enemies they were portrayed to be.

The real evil lies in the wars of aggression, war crimes, crimes against humanity and calculated destruction enabled by Western powers that manufactured threats, justified atrocities and disguised domination as democracy.

Humanity is now paying a catastrophic price for decades of deception, hypocrisy and the ruthless pursuit of global supremacy.

The world’s on fire, revolutions are beying and the criminals remain at large.