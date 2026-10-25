George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

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WMan's avatar
WMan
2d

Another good well argued article, George. Thank you.

You omitted Obama who had so many killed just for the crime of attending wedding celebrations in Afghanistan and together with his Secretary of State, Hilary Clinton was responsible for the devastation that is now Libya. That blighted fate fell for that country because Gaddafi wanted to move away from the petrodollar when selling his country’s oil.

And then there were Sunak who readily supported the massacres in Gaza and Howard who still maintains that he did the right thing by supporting Bush in the invasion of Iraq based on a falsehood.

A slow inexorable march to Dante’s 7th circle to join the likes of Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright who thought the death of 500,00 Iraqi children was a price worth paying.

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Judy Bancroft's avatar
Judy Bancroft
2d

Very very well said George. I’m trying desperately to find a skerrick of optimism about ‘the world and where we find ourselves’ on multiple obvious fronts, domestic and international, and can find none. Walking, gardening and listening to music are doing some very heavy lifting and are staggering under the weight. The Myth of Sisyphus comes to mind…..

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