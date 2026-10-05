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WMan's avatar
WMan
Oct 5Edited

This is a hilarious script.

We have a plumber who defied the G forces as did his fellow passengers when the aircraft plunged who were miraculously able to film the proceedings without any sign of the oxygen masks deploying or other aircraft paraphernalia hitting the ceiling.

All one can say is that the Hebrew God must work in mysterious ways.

When Erin Burnett of CNN live-interviewed real professional pilot Aaron Murphy on TV, Murphy said 'the numbers I saw don’t make sense to me. If the flight is descending that fast, the plane would have disintegrated completely'.

He used a flight simulator to demonstrate what happens in a nosedive.

Ms Burnett runs the risk of being canceled.

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Davina's avatar
Davina
Oct 5

Reading all the different interpretations if this so-called 911 copycat, is a recipe for a comedy. Some are so ludicrous I cannot believe that a good reporter or media company would actually post that tripe as being real.

There's a new one with all the israeli's on that flight being heroes. The mother who leaves her child, who needed to use the toilet, and goes off to get a spare pilot, one of two, to come with her to push in, a door that opened outward so pushing it kept it closed, while the spare pilot froze the mother screamed (obviously her child was left to fend for her self as the plane plunged 14,000 ft didn't bother her at all), said child should have been thrown to the ceiling then the sides during the plunge then the miraculous save by the plumber to pull it level again. He even managed to fly the plane, this plumber, not one of spare pilots.

Of course, all the usual clutter of a flight did not move an inch, water stayed obediently in the glass that stayed obediently on the table, along with all the other bits, even the passengers were able to walk easily while the plane plunged, and not one of them was injured during their walk to the cockpit door, that the pilot, during his struggle with a knife/axe weilding assassin, had managed to unlock, and make it move inwards rather than what it was built to do; move outwards.

And they say israel has the most superior psyops!!!! Time for them to start over because this one is soon hilarious no one is buying it.

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