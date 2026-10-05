Image: AI generated

Not even the most credulous Hollywood producer would have swallowed the Flydubai story if it had landed on their desk as a movie pitch.

An axe-wielding Arab co-pilot attacks his captain, sends a passenger jet plunging almost 17,000 feet, is overpowered after the wounded captain somehow gets the cockpit door open, a plumber helps save the aircraft and two off-duty pilots happen to be aboard to complete the rescue. Everybody survives and, as the plot thickens, the world learns the co-pilot was allegedly planning to recreate September 11 by smashing the aircraft into the Tel Aviv skyline.

Hollywood would probably have sent it back for its implausibility.

Yet this extraordinary tale has travelled around the world as news, gathering detail and certainty with almost every retelling while the primary evidence needed to substantiate its most sensational claims remains conspicuously absent.

And that’s where the Flydubai story unravels as a False Flag another event.

Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami supposedly didn’t simply snap during Flight FZ1073. The story being told is that he joined Flydubai already harbouring a terrorist masterplan, choosing the airline because it flew to Israel and waiting for the opportunity to turn one of its aircraft into a missile.

Hamam al-Hammami allegedly conducted reconnaissance, considered an earlier attack, intended to murder Captain Smit Machchhar and continue towards Tel Aviv without arousing suspicion before crashing into the Azrieli Towers near Israel’s military headquarters.

If Israel proved unreachable, an American military installation in Jordan would do instead.

It’s an astonishingly detailed account of a conspiracy which, when the incident first emerged, was nowhere near so detailed.

The initial UAE account described an “altercation” in the cockpit and said investigators were examining the circumstances, including possible terrorist intent and prior planning. Within days, however, uncertainty had virtually disappeared from the international narrative. The motive was known, the ideology was known, the planning was known, the reconnaissance was known and even the intended target was apparently known.

Except the target kept changing.

Ben Gurion Airport appeared in one version, the Azrieli Towers in another and the Kirya military headquarters in another. Then came the supposed alternative target, an American military installation in Jordan.

These aren’t inconsequential differences in early reporting. The target is fundamental to the claim that this was a meticulously planned attempt to recreate September 11. Yet the more elaborate the story has become, the less attention appears to have been paid to the absence of the primary evidence that would settle it.

If there’s an authenticated confession explaining when al-Hammami conceived the attack, why he joined Flydubai, where he conducted reconnaissance and what he intended to hit, it should end much of the argument. Instead, the public has largely been offered anonymous briefings, Israeli television reports and newspapers quoting other newspapers quoting unnamed investigators.

That’s how allegation becomes fact without ever passing through the inconvenient stage of proof.

One outlet reports a claim, another repeats it, a third cites “media reports” and within hours the original attribution has disappeared. Repetition assumes the appearance of corroboration and the allegation becomes embedded in the public consciousness as something independently established.

Add the phrase “9/11 repeat” and the transformation is complete.

Few expressions could be more emotionally loaded. It instantly conjures the Muslim terrorist, the hijacked aircraft and the skyscraper, carrying with it a quarter-century of fear, war and political conditioning. Once those words appear in the headline, the reader has effectively been told what happened before seeing the evidence supposedly proving it.

But there’s a bigger lie being told in the story.

For the alleged plot to be true, al-Hammami had to enter professional aviation with extremist beliefs and a long-term plan to commit mass murder, complete his training, secure employment with an international airline, pass the necessary screening and eventually be assigned to precisely the route his supposed masterplan required.

Israel.

Israel is synonymous with intensive aviation security and possessing intelligence services operating throughout the Middle East somehow failed to identify a man now portrayed as an extremist who had allegedly spent years preparing a spectacular attack against it.

Nobody stopped him joining the airline. Nobody stopped him flying the route. Nobody uncovered the reconnaissance or the alleged earlier plan. The entire security system apparently failed until an Israeli-bound aircraft was in the air and the last line of defence against another September 11 became passengers, crew and a plumber.

It’s a story way too hard to believe.

The extraordinary descent of FZ1073 doesn’t resolve those questions. It makes the evidence aboard the aircraft even more important.

Modern commercial airliners record precisely the kind of technical information needed to establish what happened. Flight data can show what the aircraft did, what control inputs occurred and what caused its violent descent. The cockpit voice recorder should provide critical evidence of events inside the flight deck.

Those records could separate the demonstrable facts from the extraordinary story subsequently built around them.

Instead, the narrative keeps growing.

Australia has now been drawn into it because al-Hammami reportedly studied in Melbourne between 2015 and 2017, inevitably prompting speculation he may have been radicalised here. Again, the suggestion races ahead of the evidence. A geographical connection becomes a possible explanation, the possible explanation becomes a headline and the headline becomes another component of the emerging mythology.

It’s the familiar progression by which questionable claims become accepted history.

The political context makes the absence of serious scrutiny even more disturbing.

Israel is in an election campaign and Netanyahu he genocidal war criminal is fighting for political survival. His career has been built in large part around national security, terrorism and the proposition that only uncompromising leadership can protect Israel from those seeking its destruction.

Then, at an almost impossibly convenient political moment, an Arab Muslim pilot allegedly attempts to recreate September 11 over Tel Aviv.

For Netanyahu, the imagery could hardly be better.

Israel is again under attack, terrorism is again at the gates and ordinary people have become national heroes. Netanyahu embraces them before the cameras and is instantly returned to the role that has defined much of his political career — Israel’s protector in a moment of existential danger.

The political value is enormous.

Yet rather than interrogating the remarkable convergence of an extraordinary terrorism story and an Israeli election, much of the Western media has done little more than amplify it. “9/11 repeat” travelled around the world long before the public was given access to the evidence required to independently establish that there had ever been such a plan.

There is nothing new about the process.

The world was told Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction. Intelligence was presented as certainty, anonymous officials supplied the detail and major news organisations amplified it until allegation became accepted fact. By the time the claims collapsed, the war had been launched, Iraq had been invaded and the political objective had been achieved.

The apologies came later, when they no longer mattered.

The machinery surrounding Flydubai is disturbingly familiar: sensational allegation, anonymous intelligence and security sources, political exploitation and a media establishment repeating claims faster than it interrogates them. By the time the public asks where the evidence is, the headline has already become the history.

That’s how propaganda works.

And the Flydubai story could scarcely contain a more complete collection of its ingredients: an Arab Muslim villain, a suicidal terrorist, an aircraft supposedly intended as a missile, skyscrapers, September 11, miraculous heroes, Israel cast as the victim and Netanyahu restored to the role of protector in the middle of an election campaign.

It’s too perfectly constructed.

Until the evidence is laid out, the spectacular claims surrounding FZ1073 remain precisely that - claims which have been repeated so relentlessly they are already being treated as fact.

The world has seen this movie before. Fear comes first, the enemy is identified, the political narrative follows and the evidence is expected to catch up later.

With Flydubai, the villain has already been identified, the heroes crowned, the 9/11 imagery implanted and Israel cast as the intended victim. Netanyahu has been handed an extraordinarily useful national-security narrative at an extraordinarily useful political moment, while the Western media has carried it around the world.

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about the Flydubai story isn’t what the world has been told.

It’s how little proof the world has demanded before believing it.