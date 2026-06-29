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Throughout history, few regions have suffered the systematic destruction, manipulation, and betrayal the Middle East has at the hands of the West.

And the latest piece by the Australian Newspaper’s (should we be surprised) Jonathan Spyer, attempts to paint Qatar as the region’s arsonist-in-chief while whitewashing the West’s catastrophic record.

It’s another distorted representation in history’s long tradition of sordid blame where it’s the victims and their allies who are responsible for the chaos that Western intervention has wrought.





The real arsonists however, have always worn tailored suits in Washington, London, and Paris - always arriving bearing “democracy” but instead delivering devastation, “humanitarian intervention” while committing atrocity, and “stability” while systematically dismantling every nation that dared resist their hegemony.



Spyer’s piece however, is amateurish and naïve - it conveniently ignores the foundational truth that the crises the Middle East has consistently endured have always been deliberately engineered by Western powers.

Sykes and Picot carved artificial nations from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire. The Balfour Declaration promised a homeland for one people on land already inhabited by another. The CIA-engineered coup in Iran in 1953 destroyed the region’s first democratic government. The West didn’t stumble into chaos; it meticulously constructed it.



For decades, Washington and its allies have cultivated a narrative of Iran as the “great Satan” while conveniently overlooking that Iran’s nuclear program was initially supported by the US. They’ve manufactured threats, fabricated intelligence, and orchestrated sanctions that’ve strangled the Iranian people while their leaders engage in the ultimate gaslighting operation - accusing Iran of aggression while surrounding it with military bases and hostile regimes.





The genocide in Gaza represents the culmination of Western policy: the systematic annihilation of an entire people while the world watches and pretends that this is “self-defence.”

Six-hundred thousand plus Palestinians have been killed, including thousands of children. Hospitals targeted. Journalists assassinated and family blood lines erased for good.



The Western hasn’t merely enabled the genocide in Gaza; it’s actively participated in it through weapons shipments, diplomatic cover, and the relentless demonisation of those who resist occupation. The US has vetoed UN’s cease-fire resolutions repeatedly, standing alone against the entire world to protect Israel’s rampage.



And wow, the same pattern is being replicated in Lebanon. The Lebanese government’s complicity in handing over southern Lebanon to Israeli aggression represents one of the most shameful betrayals in Arab history.

The Lebanese people have been betrayed by their arse licking Zionist President Joesph Ayoun and his fellow brown tongue traitor, Prime Minister, Nawar Salam. Both men were installed as puppets by the US.

Both have chosen their own political survival over the sovereignty of Lebanon and the Lebanese people - willing accomplices in the destruction of Lebanon, hoping Israeli bombs will eliminate their domestic opposition while ignoring that Hezbollah - are the only ones actually defending Lebanese sovereignty and resisting Israeli occupation.



Resistance is everything in the Middle East which is why Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the broader “Axis of Resistance” aren’t merely important to the Middle East but to humanity itself.



Contrary to Western propaganda, they represent the only genuine alternative to a world order where might makes right, where the strong devour the weak, and where Western powers dictate the fate of nations. They’ve stood against a system that has:



Destroyed Libya; Dismantled Iraq; Tore Syria apart through proxy war and terrorism; Supported Saudi Arabia’s genocidal war in Yemen and maintained the siege of Gaza for sixteen years, creating the world’s largest open-air prison



Hezbollah’s been the only force that successfully expelled Israel from Lebanese territory in 2000. Iran’s missile program represents a necessary deterrent against Israel which possesses an arsenal of nuclear weapons while Hamas has emerged from the desperation of an occupied people denied all other avenues of resistance.



Spyer’s focus on Qatar is classic distraction - look at the small actor while ignoring the behemoth that’s wielding the axe. Qatar’s actions, however questionable they are, pale in comparison to the billions of dollars in Western weapons that have flooded the region. The US has sold over $100bn in arms to Gulf states, creating the very instability it claims to oppose.



If Qatar’s an arsonist, what does that make the countries that’ve actually deployed their militaries to invade, occupy, and destroy Middle Eastern nations? The US, UK, and France have directly committed military aggression against Iraq, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, and Yemen. They’ve conducted drone strikes that have killed countless civilians, including weddings and funerals mistaken for targets.



Israel’s unhinged behavior has reached a pathological level. Ben-Gvir openly speak of ethnic cleansing as policy. Its soldiers, film themselves laughing as they demolish homes and the government has been caught starving civilians in Gaza. Its military has adopted doctrines that explicitly disregard international humanitarian law.



Israel isn’t acting in self-defence; it’s a state that’s lost all moral bearing, driven by messianic extremism and supported unconditionally by Western powers that should know better. The refusal of the international community to hold Israel accountable has emboldened it to commit crimes that rival the darkest chapters of human history.



The hypocrisy is staggering - Russia is condemned for defending its sovereignty and security against Ukraine, yet Israel’s evil and barbaric brutal occupation and expansionism receive not only tolerance but support. Chinese Muslims are scrutinised while Palestinian Muslims are slaughtered. Iran’s hypothetical nuclear program is treated as an existential threat while Israel’s actual nuclear arsenal is ignored.



What’s required from the world now is to recognise the West’s “rules-based order” is merely a codification of Western supremacy. The time has come to understand resistance to this order isn’t terrorism but legitimate self-defence - to acknowledge Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, and other resistance forces are the only forces standing between the Middle East and complete subjugation to Western and Israeli domination.



The Lebanese government has failed its people, choosing collaboration over resistance, appeasement over sovereignty. But the Lebanese people, like the Palestinian people, the Syrian people, and the people of Iran, deserve better. They deserve the right to determine their own future without Western interference.



Every nation, people, and person of conscience must speak out. Israel’s madness must be stopped. The cancer of Western imperialism must be cured, and the resistance must be supported because the cause they fight for - liberation, dignity, and self-determination - is sacred.



History will judge those who stood silent during this genocide, those who provided weapons to the oppressors, and those who manufactured consent for mass murder through propaganda. And when that judgment comes, the arsonists of the West will have no defence, excuse or cover.



There’s no middle ground and there never has been.





