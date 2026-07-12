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Glenn Crichton's avatar
Glenn Crichton
35m

Good one George. Fergusson is a philistine. Yet it’s not just her, it’s almost all western media. All tainted by Zionist ideology if not Zionist control. Are they all on Israel’s payroll? Are they all brainwashed or brain dead? Have they sold out for privilege and power? Synchophants sucking on a foreign country’s handouts and lies. Truth in reporting is dead!

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James Wilkes's avatar
James Wilkes
42mEdited

This is great George. I hope it ignites the hard conversations we need to have. Ultimately, masking truth presents us with a genuine possibility of living a dystopian future. The advanced viewing for how that catastrophe unfolds is available now across the USA. Just turn on Fox News.

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