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Yesterday I ran a piece examining Sarah Ferguson’s interview with Professor Mohammad Marandi. The focus was deliberately narrow - the interview itself, the questions asked, and what I believed were significant journalistic shortcomings.

But that interview deserves a broader examination because it raises issues which extend well beyond one presenter or one program.

This follow-up isn’t about replaying every exchange, but rather what that interview reveals about the state of modern journalism, the assumptions that increasingly shape reporting on Iran and the Middle East, and whether too much of the Western media has become more invested in defending established narratives than rigorously testing them.

The Ferguson interview is simply the starting point. The larger story is about journalism itself - how it’s practised, framed, and whether too many news organisations have abandoned scepticism in favour of certainty.

If journalism is to challenge power, question assumptions and pursue the truth wherever it leads, then journalists themselves must be prepared to have their assumptions challenged.

The piece that follows isn’t just about Ferguson. It’s about the ABC, the standards expected of it, and the broader crisis confronting sections of Western journalism when reporting conflicts involving Iran, the US and Israel.

The ABC and Ferguson will of course reject any criticism. It’ll maintain it was fair, balanced and objective - arguing Professor Marandi was given every chance to put his case. Journalism isn't measured by whether a guest is allowed to speak, but whether the questions are informed, the facts are accurate, the competing claims are tested with equal rigour, and whether the interviewer approaches the subject objectively rather than a predetermined conclusion. Allowing someone to speak doesn’t absolve a journalist of the responsibility to ensure their assertions are accurate, fair, and grounded in evidence rather than assumption

There’s a particular kind of stupidity that masquerades as intelligence. It wears a tailored suit, sits behind a polished desk, and speaks with the unearned confidence of someone who’s never been challenged. It’s the stupidity of the privileged, powerful, and the profoundly unprepared. And last Thursday night, Australian’s watched it unravel in real time.

What Sarah Ferguson displayed on ABC’s 7.30 wasn’t merely poor journalism. It was the catastrophic collision of arrogance and ignorance - a combination so volatile that it produces, in its explosive aftermath, the unmistakable stench of stupidity.

From the very first exchange, Ferguson conducted herself not as an interviewer seeking truth, but as a prosecutor delivering a pre-written verdict. She asked Professor Marandi “what right” Iran had to “hold the rest of the world to ransom” in the Strait of Hormuz.

The arrogance of the question is staggering. It assumes, without evidence or justification, Iran is the aggressor while presuming the US - a country with military bases encircling Iran, a country that’s assassinated Iranian generals and scientists and waged economic warfare through sanctions - is somehow the innocent party.

Marandi’s response was devastating: “Excuse me, I think it was the United States that waged the war against Iran, and your government supported it.”

He continued: “The United States slaughtered our children; the United States murdered our leaders; the United States destroyed our critical infrastructure, along with the genocidal Zionist regime that your government loves. So, you’re in no position to critique Iran.”

Marandi’s point wasn’t complicated. It wasn’t a matter of interpretation, but a statement of historical fact. Yet Ferguson, trapped in her own narrative prison, couldn’t process it. Her arrogance had rendered her incapable of listening.

Then came the moment that will define this interview for years. When Marandi insisted the MOU signed between Iran and the US gave Tehran control over the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Oman, Ferguson contradicted him: the MOU “did not say” what he claimed.

Sop, here’s a former adviser to Iran’s nuclear negotiating team – someone who’d participated in these negotiations -being told by a non-descript what a diplomatic agreement did and didn’t contain. The audacity was breathtaking. The ignorance inexcusable.

The MOU, as subsequent reporting has confirmed, states Iran and Oman will “conduct dialogue” with other Gulf States on the “future administration” of the maritime passage within “international law.” Whether one interprets that as control or coordination is a matter of interpretation. But Ferguson didn’t engage in interpretation. Rather, she asserted her preferred narrative and expected Marandi to acquiesce.

He didn’t. And Australia watched a “supposedly” serious journalist lose a debate on the facts to someone she was meant to be interrogating.

But the most damning exchange came when Ferguson, desperate to regain control, asked Marandi if the Iranian people “deserved a shot at peace.”

It was this question that demonstrated Ferguson had run out of arguments. It was patronising, condescending, and revealing. Marandi’s response cut to the bone - “Well, that’s your problem, isn’t it? Because you have supported aggression against Iran.”

When Ferguson pushed further, he delivered the line that will haunt her: “It’s very difficult for you to tolerate anything that goes against your narrative, isn’t it?”

And that’s the crux of the matter. Ferguson doesn’t interview. She performs like a trained monkey. A circus chimp doing as it’s told by its masters. Ferguson enters each exchange with a pre-determined narrative – incapable of tolerating deviation. When confronted with facts that contradict her worldview, she doesn’t adjust her understanding - she doubles down on her ignorance.

Then came the nuclear weapons claim. Ferguson repeatedly asserted Iran had a nuclear weapons program. Marandi demanded she substantiate it. “Source your claim,” he said repeatedly.

She couldn’t.

What’s was on display for Australians to observe wasn’t journalism, but propaganda dressed in a suit. It’s the intellectual bankruptcy of an industry that’s abandoned truth in favour of power. The stupidity of certainty - the belief because you’ve said something often enough, it must be true.

Marandi’s verdict was brutal and accurate: “Don’t get too cowardly. (Say) stolen assets.” When Ferguson spoke of “frozen assets,” he correctly identified them as “stolen assets.” She refused. She was unable to bring herself to use accurate language because accurate language would undermine her narrative.

This wasn’t an isolated incident. Ferguson has form. She’s been accused of being “combative, rude” in previous interviews with Iranian officials.

The ABC Ombudsman has cleared her - that only proves how low the standards have fallen. The Ombudsman exists to protect the institution, not the truth.

However, Ferguson isn’t the disease. She’s a symptom. The disease is Western media’s pathological inability to report on countries that refuse to submit to American hegemony. The narrative is pre-written – Iran’s the villain, irrational and has no legitimate grievances. Iran’s nuclear program is a threat (never mind Israel possesses an undeclared nuclear arsenal).

The ABC isn’t presenting journalism, but propaganda - the intellectual bankruptcy of an industry that’s abandoned truth in favour of power. And it’s stupid - profoundly, embarrassingly, indefensibly moronic.

Last Thursday night was a masterclass in journalistic failure. Ferguson entered the interview armed with assumptions, not facts. She left exposed, humiliated, and revealed of her incompetence. Her arrogance couldn’t survive contact with someone who actually knew what he was talking about.

The ABC should be ashamed and Ferguson should be embarrassed.

Because when arrogance meets ignorance, the result is always the same: stupidity. And stupidity, when broadcast to a nation, is an ugly tragedy.