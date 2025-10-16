Sky News’ Shari Markson is obviously NewsCorp’s golden girl in Australia. Whatever the love affair is with her and Sky’s management – it continues to become increasingly clear, Markson, is employed more for her looks and father Max’s connections, than her intellect or journalistic integrity.

Markson, is less than what you’d describe as a journalist imbued with cred. Instead, she’s the antithesis of what it means to be so.

Throughout the past several years, mainstream media has shown its zealous willingness to toe Israel’s line, no matter the extent of the lies exposed - making the reporting embarrassingly dishonest.

And that takes us to Markson and former Liberal Party President and member for Kooyong, Michael Kroger, on Sky News this week - attacking pro-Palestine supporters protesting Israel’s genocide and treatment of the people of Palestine.

It seems Markson and Kroger are offended by pro-Palestinian supporters voicing objections to Israel’s ongoing war crimes. On Markson’s program, they unleashed a torrent of abuse, branding the protest a “cesspit of hatred.” Their attack is laced with irony, given the hypocrisy in their stance; Markson and Kroger seem oblivious to the growing dissatisfaction with their narrative.

Perhaps they need a reminder of the impact of Zionism and the suffering caused by Israel’s depraved brutality, starting with the 1948 Nakba, the displacement of Palestinians, and ongoing reports of oppression, deprivation, and violence, including the targeting of civilians and obstruction of humanitarian relief.

Their language, loaded with hyperbole and clear partisanship, demonstrates a troubling shift in some Australian media, where legitimate protest and critical debate are framed as dangerous extremism, and unwavering support for Israel is presented as the only moral position.

Sky News frames the rally - and its supporters - as purely motivated by “hatred,” avoiding any meaningful discussion of why so many Australians feel compelled to stand in solidarity with Palestinians.

Tuning into Markson’s show reveals the same pattern each week - targeted rhetoric, calls to condemn certain groups, and demands that pro-Palestinian voices denounce Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran or be dismissed as extremists. Pro-Israeli protesters, notably, aren’t held up to the same standards, never required to account for the actions of Israel’s government or the occupation.

Declaring the protest a “cesspit of hatred” is a blatant dismissal of the democratic right to dissent and participate in political expression. The Sydney rally, like others for Palestine worldwide, was fuelled by justified outrage at war crimes and humanitarian crises. Demands for a ceasefire, an end to the blockade, and respect for human rights hardly qualify as extremism.

Calls at the rally - for justice, compassion, and accountability - were ignored by Sky News. Markson and Kroger instead served mainly to smear and silence, painting a diverse movement as radical simply for expressing solidarity with victims.

Kroger’s “undercover” reporting at the rally is less intrepid journalism than confirmation bias. The absence of coverage of peace organisations, interfaith supporters, and Jewish Australians marching for Palestinian rights is telling. Voices from actual rally participants are completely missing, replaced by hostile mischaracterisation.

Pro-Israeli demonstrations, in contrast, are often reported sympathetically by the same outlets, focusing on Israeli suffering and support, rarely scrutinised for the policies or actions of Israel’s government. The disparity underscores persistent double standards.

It’s not “pro-Hamas” or “anti-Semitic” to oppose attacks on civilians or to demand adherence to international law. Groups like Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and the UN have extensively documented the harm suffered by Palestinians. Criticising Israel’s actions and protesting injustice are both signs of a healthy democracy and a free press.

Coverage by Markson, Kroger, and Sky News isn’t only dishonest - it seeks to delegitimise protest, erase the suffering of Palestinians from the public consciousness, and reinforce a single, sanctioned media narrative.