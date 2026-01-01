George’s Newsletter

Davina
2d

I thought, when I read about the suicide, that it was odd that she would do that when she had fought so hard to let the world know what the wealthy and powerful considered was their right to rape young vulnerable girls, even to winning her case against a royal, after going through so much and making a good life for herself - why would she kill herself now?

Jim KABLE
2d

GH: I've not quite reached the point you draw attention to here but after your references to Virginia Giuffre's book yesterday I bought it to read. But even without reading it I was already convinced that the car "accident" was probably not and that her "convenient" suicide was more than likely not. A friend of mine - now passed away from cancer some 16 months or so - I delivered the eulogy at his memorial graveside ceremony - had suffered from age 12 some horrific abuse while in so-called juvenile justice institutions in NSW (and taken out at times for the delight of some powerful and/or noted figures - to a house in Sydney's Lane Cove - one such person long ago associated with the the cigarette commercial "when only the best will do")! He was I think the last and most significant witness at the Royal Commission set up by Julia Gillard - for which he was under Witness Protection - and featured on a 60-Minutes program interviewed by Ross Coulthard. He was NOT suicidal - but like VG (or Jenna G) he was a warrior on behalf of his friends who were murdered or who sank beneath the desire for life with alcohol or drugs and suicide. Determined that their young deaths be avenged - as it were. And then fate dealt him a truly bad sentence - Cancer. The book is a harrowing read - especially when one understands the extent of Epstein's evil network and reach - and that this was in the service of Zionist Israel - as a blackmailing scheme of all those scientists and politicians and others of influence sucked into his web...And one of them is currently the US President. And ex-Presidents of a couple of countries. Thanks for writing, GH.

