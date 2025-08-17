George’s Newsletter

Lenny Cavallaro
6h

This starvation tactic is clearly a "crime against humanity." How sad that the Western powers continue to support Zionist genocide (and/or planned genocide).

Bruce Keogh
3h

Forgive me if I’m wrong, but it seems that history is being forgotten as Israel inflicts genocide on Gaza.

The Zionist invasion of Palestine to create the State of Israel in 1948 is known in Arabic as the Nakba, meaning catastrophe, so called because of its military campaigns and mass displacement - 700,000 Palestinians became refugees.

If facts like these were more widely considered, international condemnation of Israel might

might have been more resolute.

Alas, it seems too late for Gaza.

