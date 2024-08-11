For the UK’s newly elected emperor and warlord, Keir Starmer, the portly puppet of the establishment, it’s hard not to equate him with one of the many satirical characters Australia’s comedic genius Sir Barry Humphries created.

Humphries’s alter egos were many, but it was his creations - the Moonee Ponds housewife Dame Edna Everage, and the inebriated cultural attaché Sir Les Patterson, who ‘continued to bring worldwide discredit upon Australian arts and culture,’ that brought Humphries global recognition.

Starmer has an uncanny resemblance to Patterson – the slobbering, culturally inappropriate, misogynistic racist – except Sir Les had personality, and was endearing, and for all his faults, he was a lovable rogue with a pervrse comical charm. You couldn’t help but cringe and simultaneously love Sir Les.

Starmer, however, lacks the charm Patterson had. Instead, the UK’s PM is evil – a war criminal, supporter of genocide, and an apologist for terror.

His policies and support for Israel are a continuation of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s and the Conservatives’ stance, but he’s even more rabid.

Starmer surpasses Sunak as a war criminal, and in his short time as PM, he’s fomented race hate and Islamophobia through inaction, contributing to the escalation of the race riots that have engulfed the UK throughout the past week.

In the UK, a war is brewing – and at the heart of it is Tommy Robinson.

Tommy Robinson, born Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon in 1982, is one of the most controversial figures in contemporary British politics. He’s synonymous with the rise of far-right ideologies in the UK, particularly those steeped in Islamophobia and xenophobia. As the founder and former leader of the English Defence League (EDL), Robinson has become a figurehead for the growing tide of anti-Islam sentiment in Britain, a position that’s placed him at the centre of national debate and international scrutiny.

And what is Starmer doing to end the reign of neo-Nazism and the likes of Robinson? Very little. For Starmer, Robinson’s plight is almost the perfect foil for his own ideological racist beliefs – Robinson is doing what the elites and Starmer want.

Of course, there will be the cursory rhetoric and outrage, but it will be purely symbolic. Deep down, Robinson is Starmer’s man for the job.

Robinson's rise to notoriety began in his hometown, Luton, where he first became involved with the British National Party (BNP), a far-right political group known for its extremist views. But, it was his founding of the EDL in 2009 that catapulted him into the public eye. The EDL was formed in response to what Robinson and his supporters saw as the increasing ‘Islamisation’ of the UK, a narrative that resonated with a significant segment of the British public.

The group quickly gained notoriety for its racially motivated street protests, that often descended into violent clashes with counter-protesters and police.

Robinson's rhetoric has always been steeped in Islamophobia- repeatedly claiming Islam is incompatible with Western values, and accusing British Muslims of being part of a global conspiracy to impose Sharia law on the UK. Robinson’s statements haven’t only stoked fear and hatred but emboldened other far-right groups and individuals across Europe.

His influence has had a significant impact on British society, with his rhetoric contributing to the normalisation of Islamophobia in the UK, with hate crimes against Muslims spiking in the years following his rise to prominence.

The EDL, under Robinson’s leadership, held numerous rallies across the country, often in areas with significant Muslim populations, frequently resulting in violent confrontations, further deepening the divide between communities.

Furthermore, Robinson's Islamophobia has found a receptive audience among segments of the British public, particularly those feeling disenfranchised or threatened by immigration and multiculturalism - leading to a rise in support for far-right political parties and movements in the UK, as well as an increase in hate crimes against Muslims.

Robinson has also managed to export his brand of extremism beyond the UK, forging alliances with far-right figures and organizations across Europe and North America.

Despite Robinson’s well-documented history of inciting racial and religious hatred, Robinson remains a free man, leading to widespread frustration and accusations of a double standard in the British justice system. And while he’s faced legal consequences for some of petty crimes, the leniency shown is stark compared to how the law deals with other forms of hate speech and incitement.

Robinson's supporters often paint him as a martyr for free speech, arguing his arrests and convictions are politically motivated attempts to silence dissent.

Robinson's actions go beyond criticism of religion or immigration policy, his rhetoric has consistently dehumanized Muslims, portraying them as a monolithic threat to British society – it’s not a defence of free speech; it’s an endorsement of hate speech.

Given Robinson remains free, despite his role in stoking racial and religious tensions in the UK, raises serious questions about the enforcement of hate crime laws in the country. There’s a growing perception far-right figures like Robinson are being given a pass by the authorities, even as they continue to incite violence and division. And it’s led to calls for a more robust response from the government and law enforcement, particularly in the wake of recent high-profile cases where individuals have been prosecuted for far less egregious offenses.

Robinson's continued freedom has broader implications for British society. His ability to evade the law, sends a dangerous message: some forms of hate speech are more acceptable than others. It not only undermines the rule of law but emboldens other extremists who see Robinson as a role model and a symbol of resistance against a perceived liberal elite.

Rising hate crimes against Muslims in the UK are directly linked to the normalisation of Islamophobic discourse in the media and politics, a trend Robinson has been instrumental in driving, with devastating consequences for Muslim communities, who live in fear of harassment, violence, and discrimination.

Why Robinson is allowed to continue to operate with almost impunity has international ramifications. Starmer’s inaction helps facilitate a narrative of racism and Islamophobia and undermines the UK's credibility as a nation committed to combating extremism and upholding human rights.

Robinson isn’t just a provocateur or a free speech advocate, as some of his supporters claim he is, but he’s a neo-Nazi who’s played a key role in the resurgence of far-right ideologies in the UK.

How Robinson remains free, despite his record of inciting violence and hatred, is a damning indictment of the British justice system and Starmer.

The UK needs to act to arrest Robinson, and like all cowards, while his supporters run riot, he stirs hatred from Cyprus, far from the mess he’s incited. As for Starmer, the danger the UK now faces, has much to do with the UK public’s failure to be more judicious about who it elects to office, allowing themselves to be swayed by the narratives peddled by mainstream media rather than knowing the quality of their elected representatives and the moral values they hold.

Sir Les, for all his faults, was no war criminal and he would never have thought of endorsing genocide. Starmer is and does.