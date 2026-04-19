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Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
1d

What the Zionazis appear not to appreciate is that everytime the shitraeli symbol is promoted it just makes Australians hate the evil bastards even more. Keep up the good work.

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Jim KABLE's avatar
Jim KABLE
19h

Bravo, GH - for calling out this blatant ugliness by the Zionists. Someone had to create those silks with that disgraceful symbol of genocide: torture, death, theft and destruction - and the jockey had to know what he was doing putting it on. I hope you get traction on this from the MJC and the Minister for Racing/Gambling, etc!

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