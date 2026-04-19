Australian champion jockey, Craig Williams, advertising the evil of Zionism.

Craig Williams is an Australian sporting icon - a jockey of amazing success.

Williams’s track record - mind the pun - is widely regarded as one of Australia’s most accomplished. His career is defined by elite consistency, international success, and big-race brilliance.

Winning multiple Group 1 races, Williams reached the pinnacle of racing success with his long-awaited triumph in the Melbourne Cup riding Vow And Declare in 2019. On the back - remember this term has great relevancy to this article - of his Australian success, Williams has also built a global reputation, winning major races in Hong Kong, Japan, and Europe, helping earn him widespread admiration for his professionalism, tactical intelligence, and enduring presence at the top.

Brae Sokolski, like Williams, is heavily involved in Australia’s horse racing industry. Sokolski is a prominent Australian businessman, more likely than not, a Zionist, and even though the odds are in favour of him being a Zio, it’s not public knowledge that he is.

The issue of Zionism is critically important to mention as part of this story. Sokolski is a giant in the racing industry, owning Group 1 winners like Verry Elleegant, Incentivise, Yes Yes Yes, and Sir Dragonet.

As well as owning horses like Verry Elleegant, Sokolski’s stables include a deep bench of elite and emerging thoroughbreds - among them Humidor, Hinged, Kings Will Dream and Buckaroo to name some.

Last week, a friend - who love’s a bet – winning more than he loses - went to a midweek racing meet at one of Melbourne’s major racecourses, Sandown.

As far as midweek meets go, attendance is frequented less by the socially minded and more by serious punters at a loose end keen on some proper racing. Concise – as he’s affectionately known to his mates - is one such punter.

Why I’m writing about Concise’s day at Sandown on Wednesday April 15, has nothing to do with chronicling his love for horse racing - its politics, the politicisation of horse racing, and how readily Australia - like many countries - allows Zionist ideology to permeate spaces once considered neutral.

What unfolded for Concise wasn’t about form guides, odds, or track conditions. It was something far more jarring - and far more revealing about the current state of Australian public life.

As the horses paraded in the mounting yard, Concise noticed something on the back panel of Williams. It was a clearly identifiable symbol - the Star of David. Prominent. Unmissable. Intentional.

Williams is no fringe figure in Australian sport. He’s one of the most recognisable and respected jockeys in the country. When someone like Williams chooses to display a symbol so deeply tied to an evil modern political project - Zionism - it ceases to be incidental. It becomes deliberate and messaging.

This wasn’t just about identity or a quiet, personal expression of faith tucked away privately. It was public. Broadcast. Commercial sport intersecting with geopolitical symbolism - and doing so without scrutiny, debate, or consequence.

It’s impossible to separate that symbol today from the barbarity associated with Israel. Israel’s ongoing slaughter in Gaza - condemned across large sections of the international community, has brought the ideology underpinning it - Zionism - into sharp and contested focus. For many, it’s no longer an abstract political philosophy, but one directly linked to genocide, displacement, occupation, and systemic brutality.

And yet it was, emblazoned on the back of Williams’s silks, normalised in the most apolitical of settings - a midweek race meet.

Concise, like many others who noticed it, didn’t see a harmless symbol. He saw a political statement – a symbol of evil that, in any other context, would ignite fierce backlash.

If the script was flipped and another high-profile jockey - of similar standing to Williams - stepped out wearing the Palestinian flag on their silks, what would happen?

Would it be treated as a harmless expression of identity? Or would Racing Victoria, stewards, and governing bodies move swiftly to intervene? Would media commentators praise the courage of the act, or would we see wall-to-wall outrage, accusations of politicising sport, and demands for sanctions?

There would be uproar.

The same voices that remain silent - or quietly supportive - in the face of pro-Israel symbolism would suddenly rediscover the sanctity of “keeping politics out of sport.” The Israeli lobby in Australia, along with its media allies, would mobilise instantly. Pressure would mount. Statements would be issued. The jockey in question would likely face disciplinary scrutiny, if not outright suspension.

Which brings us to a more immediate and uncomfortable question - where exactly does the Melbourne Racing Club stand in all of this?

Sandown isn’t a vacuum. It’s governed, regulated and operates under rules, codes, and expectations about what is and isn’t appropriate on the track. So, was this permitted? Endorsed? Overlooked? Or simply ignored because of who was involved and what the symbol represented?

If the Melbourne Racing Club is prepared to allow one of the sport’s most prominent figures to display a symbol so deeply tied to a contested genocide and oppression, then it must also be prepared to answer whether it’s comfortable with the implications of that decision. At what point does allowing such symbolism move from neutrality into tacit endorsement?

Had it been the Palestinian flag, would the same latitude have been afforded? Would stewards have stood by? Would officials have remained silent? Or would there have been immediate intervention under the guise of maintaining the integrity and neutrality of the sport?

One form of political expression can’t be allowed and prohibit another without exposing a clear and undeniable bias. Bodies like the Melbourne Racing Club risk not only politicising the sport but aligning themselves - whether intentionally or not - with one side of a deeply divisive global conflict.

When the Sydney Swans chose not to politicise the tragic Bondi stabbing by aligning themselves with a particular narrative, the backlash from pro-Israel voices was immediate and aggressive. The expectation was clear: conform to a specific ideological line, or face consequences.

That same dynamic is now creeping into other arenas - including horse racing.

What makes the Williams moment so significant isn’t just the act itself, but the absence of any reaction to it. No controversy. No questioning. No governing body stepping in to remind participants that sport is meant to be neutral ground.

What it suggests is a hierarchy of acceptable political expression - where some causes are permitted, even encouraged, while others are swiftly shut down. It exposes a double standard that undermines the very principle of fairness that sport is supposed to embody.

Brae Sokolski’s role in this ecosystem can’t be ignored.

As a prominent influential figure within racing, Sokolski’s views and affiliations carry weight. His association with Williams, and the broader stable of elite horses and jockeys, creates a platform - whether explicitly intended or not - for the projection of certain ideological positions.

When those positions align with a highly contentious global conflict, the implications extend far beyond the racetrack.

Sport, at its best, is a unifying force. It transcends politics, culture, and division. It brings people together under a shared appreciation of skill, competition, and excellence.

But when selective politicisation is allowed - when one ideology is normalised while another is suppressed - that unity fractures.

What Concise witnessed wasn’t just a curious detail on a set of silks. It reflected a broader cultural shift. One where narratives are elevated, others marginalised, and the line between sport and politics becomes increasingly blurred - but only in one direction.

Australia, like many countries, finds itself navigating this tension in real time.

The question isn’t whether politics will enter sport. It already has.

The real question is whether it will be applied consistently - or whether, as increasingly appears to be the case, some causes will be given a free pass while others are met with swift and unforgiving resistance.

What Concise witnessed lingers - not as isolated incidents, but as symptoms of a deeper imbalance few are willing to confront, and fewer are prepared to challenge.