George's Newsletter

roger hawcroft
14h

Yes, George, you lay it out so well and precisely as it is.

Of course, most of those possessing objectivity, a critical but open-mind and the clarity to pursue and examine evidence, have known SKY to be nothing but a mouthpiece for a corrupt businessman whom, apparently, cares for nothing but making money and being applauded by the ruling and wealthy class.

I have long since ceased paying any attention to Sky other than for an occasional visit to see whether any change has occurred. It has never taken more than minimal time to realise that, no, it hasn't.

Unfortunately, populism is wide-spread and ignorance even more wide-spread. The majority have little knowledge, let alone understanding of the perfidious history that resulted in the kow-towing of the British government to a Zionist lobby and the ensuing partitioning of Palestine, (which had operated as a state under the control of the Ottoman empire for around 400 years), and the lie that supported their justification for apportionment of land, i.e. that Palestine was predominantly populated by Jews and had only a small number of Palestinains. In fact, the very opposite was the case. Neither do more than a smattering of the general public understand the difference between Jews and Zionists or the effect it has had on the government of Israel since 1948 when it was formed.

The current conflict should come as no surprise to any informed person because the United States has funded, armed and protected Israel, in increasing amounts since 1948. The USA use of its veto power at the UN Security Council has been inexcusable. The hypocrisy of its current president overpoweringly sickening as he fakes concern about starving children whilst providing military ordinance that is used by Israel to target innocent civilians every day and whilst he does nothing to ensure that appropriate aid reaches the people of Gaza and the West Bank.

Trump could have stopped this genocide from gaining any traction had he acted immediately Israel's disproportionate retaliation for the incursion of 7 October 2023 became apparent. He didn't. In addition, the vast majority of western and even most eastern leaders have done little to nothing to help stop this genocidal assault.

What has happened and continues to happen says much but not least it surely displays the abysmal character, the cowardice, the corrupt pragmatism and the self-interest of most of the World's national (supposed) leaders.

Jeanie McEachern
14h

preveniently, as expected, typical politicians here, george. i don't trust any of them to maintain a regnant solidarity w/ us or the palestinian victims of the zio-genocidaires. wong, albanese, et al change their colours and pronunciamentos w/ more lubricity than a cheshire cat. i will withhold my approbatory plaudits for an extended while yet. nonetheless, tnx for the momentary anacrusis.

