It’s hard enough watching Sky News Australia at the best of times. Trash is more palatable to digest than the vile spew of vomit that flows from the mouths of Murdoch’s host of talking monkeys.

Anybody brave enough to watch Sky’s Sharri program yesterday, with its self-proclaimed host Sharri Markson, fellow imbecile James Morrow, and another non-descript hanger-on, would have been treated to an inhumane and insanely disturbing show of deranged stupidity.

Sky and its very unappealing golden girl disgraced themselves yet again by throwing their weight behind the world’s most evil man — Benjamin Netanyahu — attacking Australia for daring to say “enough” to mass slaughter in Gaza.

This week, battlelines were drawn between both countries when Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke barred the undesirable Israeli MP Simcha Rothman from entering Australia, a move swiftly followed by Netanyahu lashing out and calling Prime Minister Anthony Albanese “weak.”

Netanyahu doubled down further yesterday, accusing Australia of “lacking moral clarity.” Sky’s stable of monkeys parroted this grotesque claim without challenge — because Australia has chosen to distance itself from Israel’s genocidal war machine.

It was a moment that stripped away any pretence Sky is in the business of news. Instead, it has become a megaphone for a rogue state of war criminals and lunatics — and their apologists.

Netanyahu is a criminal indicted on corruption charges in his own country and facing proceedings at the ICC for crimes against humanity. For this man to accuse Australia of “lacking moral clarity” is Noddy-land stuff. You couldn’t script this shit up.

Here is a war criminal who has spent over 30 years entrenching an apartheid system that suffocated Palestinians, expanded illegal settlements, overseen daily oppression in the West Bank, and turned Gaza into an open-air prison. Now he presides over the genocide of an entire people — allowing children to die of starvation before the eyes of the world.

But according to Netanyahu, the country that says this is unacceptable — Australia — lacks morality. It’s disturbingly sick coming from a man who has never had a moral compass.

The real shame, however, lies with Sky News. Rather than expose Netanyahu’s ravings for what they are, it chose to double down. Its panel of monkeys repeated his madness as though it carried weight, as though he’s a credible moral authority.

And Sky’s disgrace didn’t end with Markson and Morrow. Another of Murdoch’s circus acts, Rowan Dean, accused Albanese of “throwing the Jewish community under the bus.” Nothing could be further from the truth. What Dean and Sky are doing is something far darker - deliberately conflating criticism of Zionism with an attack on Judaism itself.

It’s dishonest and dangerous. Zionism is a political ideology — it isn’t Judaism, it’s not Jewish heritage, or Jewish cultural identity. By blurring the lines, Sky isn’t only defending Israel’s war crimes, it’s fostering division here in Australia. It smears anyone who dares to call out Netanyahu’s genocidal policies as antisemitic, when what’s being criticised is a brutal state ideology responsible for the slaughter of Palestinians. This narrative weaponises Jewish identity to shield a criminal regime from accountability, and in doing so, Skys’ sowing discord in Australian society.

Sky has authenticated its complicity in genocide. When your platform is leant to a man committing genocide, and you parrot his narrative without challenge, it’s collaboration through endorsement. Sky’s chosen bombs over bread, propaganda over truth, genocide over justice.

What’s more ironic is Australia’s long overdue shift. For decades, successive Australian governments looked the other way as Israel tightened its chokehold on Palestine. Yet in recent months, the horror of Gaza has become impossible to ignore. Hundreds of thousands killed, entire neighbourhoods levelled, aid convoys blocked, children wasting away from hunger — images that jolted Australia awake.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s rebuke of Israel this week underlined that reality. She cut through Netanyahu’s accusations and dismissed them for what they were -the lashing out of a government enraged the world no longer accepts its despicable bullshit. Wong’s words marked the point at which relations between Canberra and Tel Aviv historically hit rock bottom.

And it’s about time.

Words, however, aren’t enough. If Australia’s serious about rejecting genocide, it must expel Israel’s ambassador, shut down its embassy, and declare it an illegal state.

Australia can’t proclaim a commitment to human rights while hosting the diplomatic outpost of a regime starving children to death.

The lack of moral clarity belongs to Netanyahu, not to Australia.

Netanyahu’s a man desperately clinging to power through division, corruption, and bloodshed. He answers peaceful protest with bullets, trades in fear and hate, and sees the suffering of Palestinians not as a tragedy but as a political strategy.

Yet Sky News would have Australians believe he’s a legitimate moral critic. Australians should see this as an insult — to them, to Palestinians, and to the truth.

By amplifying Netanyahu’s rhetoric, Sky’s helping to normalise barbarity. Every time its monkeys sneer at Palestinians or lecture Australia about “betraying” Israel, they fuel the fire of disinformation that shields Netanyahu from accountability.

Sky’s got blood on its hands. It’s complicit in mass murder. Its words embolden the Israel lobby, smear those who stand for Palestine, and attempt to silence anyone who dares to call Israel what it is: a genocidal criminal state committing mass murder in full view of the world.

This week, the simple truth was laid bare — the relationship between Australia and Israel has reached its lowest point in decades, and that’s a good thing. Netanyahu’s bizarre accusations, Wong’s sharp reply, and Sky’s disgraceful complicity show the battle lines clearly.

Australia must decide whether it merely protests from the sidelines or acts with courage and severs ties with a rogue murderous regime.

The time for illusions is over.