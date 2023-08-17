Last night, regardless of the Matilda’s march to the Women’s World Cup Final being thwarted by the Lionesses, Australian Women’s Football was clearly the winner.

Australian Women’s soccer really came of age, and while winning would have elevated the game to further heights in Australia, the Matilda’s gallantry in defeat, has had an equal outcome, and Sam Kerr, is Australia’s darling forever.

In the world of soccer, there are few names that resonate with as much weight and recognition as Pelé.

The Brazilian legend set a standard for skill, flair, and impact that has been a benchmark for generations. And now, in the women’s game, there is one player who is making an argument to be compared with such a towering figure: Sam Kerr.

From the shores of Australia to the grand stadiums of Europe and North America, Kerr’s journey in soccer has been nothing short of meteoric. Here’s a look at why many consider her to be the Pelé of women’s soccer.

Like Pelé, Kerr possesses a remarkable ability to find the back of the net. Throughout her career, whether at club level or with the Australian national team, she’s been a consistent goal scorer.

Her tally, which includes numerous hat-tricks, has seen her break several records and set new standards for forwards in the game. Her innate ability to be at the right place at the right time, combined with her clinical finishing, makes her a nightmare for defenders and goalkeepers alike.

Skill-wise, Kerr is a spectacle to behold. Her ball control, dribbling ability, and flair remind many of the showmanship Pelé displayed in his prime – and it’s not just for show; it’s a functional part of her game that allows her to navigate tight spaces, take on multiple defenders, and create scoring opportunities out of seemingly impossible situations.

Great players not only perform individually but elevate the performance of their team and she’s done that at every club she’s been a part of, from Perth Glory in her home country to Chelsea in the Women’s Super League.

Her leadership, both on and off the field, has been instrumental in guiding her teams to success. She wears her heart on her sleeve, and her passion and determination are infectious.

Kerr’s trophy cabinet is a testament to her impact on the game. She has won league titles, golden boots, and individual awards in different continents.

Moreover, she’s been pivotal for the Matildas, Australia’s national team, leading them to significant victories on the international stage. Her accolades reflect her consistent excellence and dominance over a sustained period.

Just as Pelé played a crucial role in popularising soccer in countries where it wasn’t the primary sport, Kerr’s been a trailblazer for women’s soccer, especially in Australia.

Her success has inspired countless young girls to take up the sport, and she’s been a vocal advocate for equal pay and better conditions for female athletes.

Sam Kerr’s influence extends beyond the field, and that makes her an icon and a champion in the truest sense and her performance last night’s performance not only added to the growing chorus of fans but would have attracted many more young girls to the game.

It’s one thing to be a good player and another to perform when it matters the most. Kerr has consistently shown up in crucial moments, be it in league deciders, cup finals, or international competitions.

This ability to handle pressure and deliver in clutch moments is a hallmark of legends, and Kerr certainly fits the bill.

While women’s soccer has grown exponentially over the past decade, it’s still battling for recognition in certain parts of the world. Kerr’s name, however, is universally recognised. Her performances have earned her respect from peers, coaches, pundits, and fans worldwide, much like Pelé during his era.

The comparison between players across generations and genders is always tricky.

While it’s essential to acknowledge the uniqueness and individuality of each player’s journey and contributions, the parallels between Sam Kerr and Pelé are hard to ignore. They both have redefined their respective eras and set standards that will be benchmarks for generations to come.

But in the realm of women’s soccer, Sam Kerr stands tall, not just as one of the best of her generation, but perhaps as its most iconic figure, much like Pelé in the men’s game.

Only time will tell how her legacy will shape the future of the sport, but for now, the title of the “Pelé of Women’s Soccer” seems fitting for this Australian superstar

.