In Washington yesterday, Donald Trump got the rare earth minerals the US has been seeking in a new trade agreement signed with Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese. And for Albo, he got the picture opportunity he’s long coveted to have with Trump.

Rubbing shoulders with a war criminal with the media in tow, appears more to be Albo’s thing, than understanding the implications of the deal and what it means.

Putting aside whatever the economic benefits maybe to Australia, dealing with the devil, would seem to suggest, and Trump’s track record of dishonesty and untrustworthiness, somewhere along the way or at some point, Australia will get screwed.

Yesterday’s carefully choreographed optics of Albanese’s Washington visit also came with a humiliating note for Australia, the PM, and Australia’s ambassador to Washington, Kevin Rudd. What should have been a moment of strengthening alliances became affirmation of awkward subservience.

At a cabinet‐room press opportunity intended to showcase renewed cooperation between the US and Australia, a reporter asked whether Rudd’s 2020 description of Trump as “the most destructive president in US history” had shaped the President’s perception of Mr Albanese’s government. Rather than brushing the question aside, Trump took direct aim.

“I don’t know anything about him. Maybe he’ll like to apologise,” Trump said.

Rudd, seated close by, saw Trump quip, “I don’t like you - and I probably never will.” Trump’s remark drew uncomfortable laughter from the American and Australian delegations.

Later, as the meeting broke up, Rudd was seen approaching Trump to offer an apology for the 2020 comments - remarks he’d already deleted from social media after Trump’s 2024 re‑election. Trump accepted Rudd’s gesture, but the damage, was already done.

Observers in Washington and Canberra, found the episode more than an awkward exchange - but a humiliation that underscored the asymmetry of the two nations’ relationship. The public apology by Australia’s key representative in Washington – a former prime minister himself, struck was a capitulation that made Australia look desperate to curry favour with the Trump White House.

Rudd’s contrition was unnecessary and unwise. An ambassador represents their country, not their ego. Apologising publicly for a truthful assessment he made as a private citizen, Rudd confirmed Canberra is willing to walk on eggshells to keep Trump happy which isn’t diplomacy - it’s submission.”

Rudd built his career on projecting intellectual confidence and moral clarity, often lecturing others on the importance of truth in international affairs. To bend the knee before Trump -Rudd once called dangerous to democracy was an enormous contradiction.

Albanese’s trip was a chance to reset ties with Washington following growing tensions over trade and defence procurement delays within the AUKUS pact. The White House billed the meeting as a reaffirmation of shared values. But within minutes, the diplomatic theatre dissolved into an exchange that centred on Trump’s ego rather than alliance strategy.

The optics were unmistakable - Albanese smiled as Trump basked in control, an image replayed across global television networks. Policy announcements about Asia‑Pacific security and critical minerals cooperation became background noise. And Rudd’s apology became viral of Trump mocking the Australian Ambassador.

Australia’s media framed the exchange as symptomatic of a government too eager to placate Washington.

The episode raises uncomfortable questions for Albanese. Domestically, Labor faces growing scepticism about whether its embrace of US defence priorities serves Australian interests. The AUKUS deal, already criticised for cost blowouts and dependence on American technology, has been described as the most lopsided defence arrangement in decades.

Yesterday’s spectacle added a human dimension to that unease. If Australia’s ambassador to Washington can be publicly belittled and feel compelled to apologise, what does that say about Canberra’s confidence on the world stage?

One senior Labor figure described Rudd’s humiliation humiliating for Australia too. Another suggested Rudd’s apology might embolden Trump to test Australia’s loyalty even further.

Trump’s Washington is deeply transactional and image‑driven and has shown little patience for diplomacy. For Albanese, attempting to maintain warmth with volatile Trump may seem pragmatic, but yesterday’s optics could haunt him.

The impression left is of a PM willing to overlook personal insults to preserve access - an approach that plays poorly at home, where public opinion remains wary of Trump’s influence on Australian sovereignty.

Rudd’s office later released a brief statement saying he “remains committed to strengthening the US–Australia alliance under President Trump’s leadership.” Yet the image of the former‑fiery PM apologising to the American President resonated far louder than any press release.