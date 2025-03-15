Sitting in a prison cell somewhere in the US state of Louisiana, Mahmoud Khalil remains unaware of his fate and the international controversy surrounding his imprisonment.

Khalil is a 34-year-old Arab American and devout Muslim who, while protesting the ongoing slaughter and genocide in Gaza by Israel, is considered not only a threat against the US but also a victim of an overzealous government eager to appease its Israeli masters.

Why a law-abiding citizen like Khalil would attract the attention of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is explained by the intense pressure from the Israeli Lobby demanding Rubio act against Khalil—a demand Rubio complied with. Now Khalil languishes in prison as his wife approaches childbirth alone.

Earlier this month, President Trump declared in a speech to his base that he had restored free speech in the US. If Khalil’s imprisonment is any indication of Trump's notion of freedom of speech, then free-thinking Americans have much to fear.

Khalil is an alarming symbol of injustice and racial prejudice within the US, a country purportedly founded upon freedom, democracy, and human rights. Detained without charge and forcibly separated from his eight-month pregnant wife, Noor, Khalil's story exposes a grim reality that challenges America's self-proclaimed role as a global advocate for human rights and liberty.

Born to parents whose lineage stretches back centuries in the Middle East, Khalil is undeniably Semitic—a fact often overshadowed by misguided narratives about antisemitism. Yet despite this indisputable heritage, Khalil has found himself targeted by US law enforcement and immigration authorities under conditions that many observers argue amount to institutional antisemitism and anti-Arab racism.

His ordeal began at Columbia University during a peaceful protest against Israel’s military actions in Gaza—a demonstration protected by the US Constitution's First Amendment. Despite Khalil exercising his fundamental right to free speech, he was arrested in what activists describe as a politically motivated crackdown orchestrated to silence dissent against Israeli government actions and appease powerful pro-Israel lobby groups, notably AIPAC.

Instead of facing formal charges or receiving due process, Mahmoud was swiftly transported hundreds of miles from his home in New York City to a notoriously harsh detention facility in rural Louisiana. His forced relocation, aimed at isolating him from legal resources and family support, reflects systemic abuses employed against minorities perceived as threats to dominant political narratives.

Khalil’s unjust detention highlights the deep-seated racism and prejudice against Arabs and Muslims entrenched within American institutions. Mahmoud's detention isn’t merely a procedural mishap; it’s a stark reminder of historical patterns of discriminatory practices carried out under the guise of national security. More alarmingly, Khalil’s case underscores the dangerous conflation of legitimate criticism of Israeli state policies with antisemitism—particularly ironic given Khalil's genuine Semitic lineage, contrasted sharply against many Israeli Zionist settlers whose historical roots trace back to Eastern Europe rather than the indigenous Semitic populations of the Middle East.

Marco Rubio, known for his staunch support of Israel and close ties with influential lobbying groups like AIPAC, has been leading legislative efforts purportedly aimed at combating antisemitism. Yet Rubio’s silence and apparent complicity in Khalil’s treatment have drawn widespread criticism. Observers accuse Rubio of hypocrisy, noting genuine antisemitism involves discrimination against any Semitic people—including Arabs like Mahmoud Khalil—not just selective groups aligned with particular geopolitical interests. Zionists aren’t Semites.

Rubio's selective defence of antisemitism undermines genuine efforts to combat hate crimes and religious intolerance. By turning a blind eye to Khalil’s plight, Rubio and other US policymakers endorse a narrative in which human rights abuses become acceptable if politically convenient.

Human rights groups have expressed grave concern over Khalil’s detention without charge, highlighting clear violations of international human rights standards, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which America historically championed.

Approaching childbirth without her husband by her side, the personal and emotional toll inflicted upon the Khalil family is immeasurable. Their case has galvanised communities across the US, triggering widespread protests demanding Mahmood’s immediate release and justice for all individuals unfairly targeted by systemic racism and political oppression.

Mahmoud Khalil’s racially motivated, anti-Arab, antisemitic imprisonment is a litmus test for America’s credibility as a global advocate for human rights. If the US government, supported by influential political figures like Rubio, continues to selectively define antisemitism and overlook violations of fundamental rights when politically expedient, it risks irreparable damage to its international reputation and moral authority.

Khalil must be freed immediately, reunited with his pregnant wife Noor, offered a formal apology, and compensated by the US government. Genuine action must be taken against institutional racism and the misuse and mischaracterisation of antisemitism allegations as tools for political suppression.

If the US Government is determined to stamp out antisemitism, then its jailing of a true Semite like Khalil is by its very essence anti-Semitic itself.