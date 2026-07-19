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Chris Vail's avatar
Chris Vail
1d

The billionaires, with Trump as their fig leaf, have taken the US back to the Gilded Age. WWI ended the Gilded Age, and WWI started because of the stupidity of political leadership. So it looks like we will repeat that history.

One thing WWI did not do was change the policies of the Great Powers. Britain and France continued to dismember the Ottoman Empire. Germany started rearming. The US resumed its pursuit of wealth. Eventually world capitalism collapsed in the Great Depression.

Iran is not stupid. They have looked at all scenarios, and planned accordingly. The US is a giant with feet of glass. Those feet are about to be shattered. The US will not be able to resume its pursuit of wealth.

And China is looking to see where the US giant will fall.

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
1d

The warfare is forever as a consequence of the relationships between government administration and the industrial military complex, the weapons' suppliers and the thirst to make a profit regardless of the tragedies inflicted.

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