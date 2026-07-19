Image: AI generated

There comes a moment in history when the official story no longer survives contact with reality.

For much of the past seventy years, the Western public has been told that the US and its allies wage war reluctantly, intervene only when forced to, and project military power in defence of freedom, democracy and a rules-based international order. Every major conflict has arrived wrapped in the narrative of necessity. Every adversary has been presented as an existential threat, while every military campaign has been described as the unfortunate price of preserving peace.

The record tells a far more disturbing story.

From Vietnam to Iraq, Afghanistan to Libya, Syria to Gaza, wars have become less an exception than an instrument of policy. Governments have spoken of liberation while cities burned, of democracy while states collapsed, and of international law while selectively deciding when that law applied.

The result hasn’t been a more peaceful world. It’s been a more fractured, militarised and dangerous one.

The invasion of Iraq stands as perhaps the defining scandal of the modern era. The justification for war - the existence of weapons of mass destruction - collapsed. The architects of that disaster escaped accountability while hundreds of thousands of Iraqis paid the ultimate price. Public trust was shattered, but the machinery that produced the war remained intact.

Libya followed. Presented as a humanitarian intervention to protect the people of Libya, it ended with the destruction of Libya, the proliferation of armed militias and years of instability that spilled far beyond its borders. Once again, promises of a better future dissolved into chaos.

Afghanistan consumed 20 years, enormous wealth and countless lives before ending where it began.

At some point, people are entitled to ask whether these are isolated failures - or evidence of a strategic culture that repeatedly reaches for military force while underestimating its consequences.

Israel is the cancer in this narrative.

Israel doesn’t have the right to protect its people from attack and terrorism – because it has never been under threat. Instead, it’s the aggressor, the terrorist - a country paranoid always, always deluding itself it’s existence is under threat.

That mask has been removed. It’s barbarity and entitlement has manifested a State of evil and terror. Israel argues it has the right to defend itself, but the truth has been it is the Palestinians, the resistance of Hamas and their right to seek the return of their homeland and live without fear, terror and genocide.

The images from Gaza have become impossible to ignore. For many around the world, they’ve prompted a profound reassessment of long-held assumptions about power, accountability and the consistent application of international law.

The US, meanwhile, continues to provide Israel with extensive diplomatic, military and political support. Defenders regard that alliance as essential to regional stability. However, the world thanks to social and independent media have now exposed the world to the truth of reality - a relationship in which strategic loyalty too often overrides independent judgment and weakens America’s claim to moral leadership.

Beyond the Middle East, the pattern repeats itself.

Strategic rivalry with Russia has intensified into Europe’s largest war in generations. Competition with China grows sharper each year. The war with Iran now threaten to ignite a wider regional conflict. Military spending continues to rise while diplomacy struggles to command the same political urgency.

None of this means America’s rivals are blameless.

What began as a Special Military Operation by Russia towards Ukraine has now moved to a war footing. The war in Ukraine didn’t begin in February 2022 but has its roots in the 2014 political upheaval in Kyiv, the subsequent civil war in the Donbas, years of failed implementation of the Minsk agreements, and NATO’s continued eastward expansion. From this perspective, Russia viewed these developments as an escalating security threat on its own borders and contends that its military action was a response to what it perceived as a long-term process of strategic encirclement.

Washington has pursued a broader strategy of containing and weakening Russia, using Ukraine as a proxy to try and break Russia up and depose Russian President Vladimir Putin. That objective has extended beyond supporting Ukrainian sovereignty to diminishing Russia’s strategic influence and, ultimately, challenging Putin’s government.

The wider question, however, extends beyond Ukraine. It’s whether international law, sovereignty and human rights are applied consistently or selectively according to geopolitical interests. When one set of rules appears to apply to allies and another to adversaries, confidence in the international system inevitably erodes.

China presents a similar point of contention. Beijing has become the focus of an increasingly confrontational containment strategy despite not having initiated major overseas wars in the modern era. Strategic competition with China is driven by concerns over the redistribution of global economic and technological power as by genuine security considerations. Others point to China’s actions in the South China Sea, toward Taiwan and in relation to neighbouring states as evidence of coercive behaviour that warrants concern.

The biggest danger is the steady normalisation of WWIII. Military alliances continue to expand, defence spending reaches new records, and diplomacy too often becomes subordinate to deterrence and strategic rivalry.

History offers little comfort to nations that believe lasting peace can be secured through military predominance alone. Great powers have repeatedly convinced themselves that superiority guarantees stability, only to discover that cycles of mistrust, escalation and miscalculation ultimately produce the very insecurity they sought to avoid.

What makes this moment uniquely dangerous is that these conflicts no longer exist in isolation. They are converging into a single geopolitical confrontation involving nuclear-armed powers, competing military alliances and economic warfare on a scale not witnessed since the Cold War. Every theatre has become interconnected. A missile fired in the Middle East now reverberates through Europe, the Indo-Pacific and the global economy within hours.

The war in Ukraine is no longer simply about Ukraine. The confrontation between Israel and Iran is no longer simply about the Middle East. Rising tensions over Taiwan are no longer merely a regional dispute. Each has become part of a broader contest over who will shape the future international order. As alliances harden and military commitments deepen, the room for diplomacy narrows while the margin for catastrophic miscalculation grows ever smaller.

Today, the US, NATO, Russia, China, Iran, Israel and an increasing number of regional powers are no longer operating in separate strategic environments. They’re engaged in overlapping confrontations in which a single mistake, miscalculation or deliberate escalation could trigger treaty obligations, retaliatory strikes and a chain reaction extending far beyond the original battlefield.

World wars rarely begin because nations consciously seek global conflict. They begin because leaders believe escalation can be controlled until suddenly it cannot. The First World War was born from a regional crisis that drew alliance after alliance into a conflict no government initially intended. The uncomfortable reality is that the world once again finds itself confronting that same danger.

The greatest threat facing humanity isn’t one individual conflict but the convergence of multiple conflicts into a single global confrontation. With nuclear arsenals standing ready, cyber warfare targeting critical infrastructure, AI transforming military capability and hypersonic weapons reducing decision-making time to mere minutes, the world has entered one of the most volatile and dangerous periods in modern history. The question is no longer whether the risk of a wider war exists. It is whether political leaders possess the wisdom, restraint and courage to prevent today’s interconnected crises from becoming tomorrow’s

Third World War. And we can thank the US, Israel and the West for the great con they have perpetrated. The mask has now been removed.