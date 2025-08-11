George’s Newsletter

KO0KO
... selling early recognition of Palestine for Hamas and Palestine to surrender its inter/national right to armed resistance. Will there be a non-Israeli / non-US army to protect them? A de-militarised state is not a state, just as a state without self-government is not a state. Recognition under the conditions stipulated is legally paradoxical at best (in other words, hypocritical, leading to the opposite end than the represented). The same paradox is now unfolding in Lebanon following Israel's attacks. While there is a government, the military remains crucially fractured / incapable. We witness the creation of a self-perpetuating situation of paradoxical de-militarised states around a state sustained on a militarised economy backed by the largest military in the world, and by a UN veto power for total impunity.

Dolly
Typical of the political coward he is.

Like someone giving you an expensive gift- then asking you to pay for it.

The huge protest by Australians on the bridge was heartwarming.

This prime minister's cowardice is sickening.

