





Flanked to the right by his Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese - post a Cabinet meeting earlier today, announced at a press conference in Canberra - Australia will formally recognise the State of Palestine at the upcoming UN General Assembly in September.

It's a moment many Australians have long awaited, and Prime Minister Albanese’s announcement marks a pivotal decision that places Australia among key Western nations—like France, Britain, Canada, and others—now stepping forward amid mounting international pressure and moral imperative.

For decades, Australia’s inaction—paired with cautious statements like “Israel still has the right to defend itself”—has symbolised timidity in the face of one of the gravest injustices of our time. Today, that changes. By formally recognising Palestine, Albanese and Labor show the courage to align with the will of over 150 UN member states already affirming Palestinian sovereignty - siding with historical justice, undoing the legacy of ethnic cleansing, displacement, and unrelenting occupation that Palestinians have endured since 1948.

The long overdue move by the Australian government is a moral breakthrough, rendering lips sealed by allegiances and geopolitical inertia powerless against a growing consensus for justice.

Yet, make no mistake: the applause is not unqualified. Despite the significance of the announcement, Albanese continues to hedge his position by conditioning recognition on preconditions—exclusion of Hamas from governance, demilitarisation of Gaza, elections, and other stipulations. He frames recognition as a step toward peace through a “two‑state solution,” maintaining that it must isolate extremists and reinforce moderate Palestinian leadership.

It's precisely this caution that reveals a lack of true conviction. In effect, Australia still panders to the narrative that Israel—not occupying and colonising power—is entitled to frame norms of governance and security. To claim “Israel still has the right to defend itself” implicitly sanctifies impunity. International law distinguishes between legitimate self‑defence and the privilege of an occupying settler‑state to suppress a subjected population—it is not an equivalent Moral Right.

Israel’s decades of land theft, ethnic cleansing, suppression of Palestinian rights, and wholesale militarisation of the West Bank and Gaza cannot simply be excused by self‑defence doctrines that apply to sovereign, non‑aggressive entities. It shows the Prime Minister not only lacks the courage of his convictions but shows little understanding of the realities of Palestine and its history and the actualities of truth and what England and the US helped enact in 1948 to displace the Palestinians from their homeland and illegally supplant a non-indigenous ideological political group of people to declare them as Palestine’s original inhabitants.

In recent years—and tragically in recent hours—Israel has murdered journalists simply for reporting the truth. On August 10, 2025, five Al‑Jazeera journalists—including veteran correspondent Anas al‑Sharif and camera operators Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, and Moamen Aliwa—were killed in a targeted Israeli airstrike on a tent housing journalists near al‑Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Israel claimed one of them was a Hamas terrorist. It is the same smear used to bypass accountability—and it must be condemned in the strongest terms.

To be clear: this is no state that can claim valid self-defence. Israel is an occupying, colonial, military power, under whose watch genocide, mass repression, and apartheid flourish. Israel has demonstrated—through deliberate targeting of medical infrastructure, journalists, schools, and civilians—that it operates above international law, answerable only to its own brutal and barbaric evil logic.

Australia’s delayed recognition of Palestine is a welcome, overdue corrective. But to fail to call it what it is—a crime, executed with Western complacency—is to continue the complicity that has enabled decades of violence. Western powers, Australia included, have sat idle through Israel’s wars on Gaza, each more genocidal than the last, while Palestinian blood flows into the sand as headlines flicker and fade – with the Palestinians presented as the unrelenting perpetrators of terror.

By offering recognition only on terms dictated by Israeli narratives—that peace must come before rights—Australia continues to prop up the architecture of oppression. People must demand that recognition becomes a tool not only for diplomacy, but for dismantling apartheid—unconditional, unashamed, and uncompromised.

Albanese and Labor have taken an important step. However, let’s not let it dissipate into another platitude.

True courage would be recognising Palestine unconditionally, standing unapologetically for international law, demanding accountability from Israel, and using Australia’s diplomatic platform to enforce international human rights—rather than surrender to perpetual appeasement of the Israeli lobby and the likes of Alex Ryvchin.