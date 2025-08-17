George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
15h

I agree that the coverage of this event was a failure.

From the amount of pro Ukraine and antiRussian posts on my BlueSky account, it looks like the event had some powerful people pretty rattled.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Graham Shepherd's avatar
Graham Shepherd
14h

The Cuba crisis of 1961 was similarly clouded by poor analysis and reporting in the west. The US arguably started it by placing nuclear warheads in Turkey. The Soviet response to try and place nuclear missiles in Cuba was predictable.The western press reported a backdown by Khrushchev without acknowledging the fact that Kennedy withdrew the missiles in Turkey.

The solution to the Ukraine crisis has to involve some pullback by NATO. Unfortunately NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, has proven himself to be a craven Trump sucker. The Europeans have to get on top of this and realise that the US has no capability or power to affect a peaceful outcome.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture