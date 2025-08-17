Yesterday’s highly anticipated summit between President’s Putin and Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, not only bore symbolic significance for many reasons, it demonstrated a sad but comical level of ignorance by the Western media’s reporting on the summit and how it went.

Rather than report, media outlets like Fox and CNN, and all the other notables ran the predictable bias of Russia phobic rhetoric.

August 15, 2025, was for multiple reasons. It was Putin’s first visit to US soil since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the first Russian state-level visit since 2007, and it unfolded in Alaska—a territory sold by Russia to the US in 1867.

The symbolism was impossible to ignore. Yet the Western media, in its rush to produce moral outrage headlines, ignored context, discarded analysis, and recycled tired caricatures.

The outcome of the meeting was ambiguous: no ceasefire, no peace agreement, no breakthrough. But the true failure lies not in what the summit produced—or didn’t—but in how the West reported it. Once again, mainstream media revealed its profound incapacity to grasp Russian history, acknowledge Moscow’s strategic objectives, or evaluate the shifting dynamics that actually emerged from the summit. Instead, the media offered shallow condemnations and cartoonish portrayals that betrayed ignorance, bias, and, frankly, a level of comical stupidity.

The Trump-Putin talks stretched nearly three hours behind closed doors at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Afterward, Trump declared, “There’s no deal until there’s a deal,” insisting Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy bore responsibility for next steps. Putin, by contrast, emerged claiming “understandings” had been reached, though he stopped short of announcing concessions.

The spectacle of Putin on US soil—greeted with a red-carpet welcome—was striking enough. But the actual content was even more telling: both leaders shifted the language of negotiations away from an immediate ceasefire and toward a grand peace settlement, echoing Kremlin talking points. For Russia, this was a clear diplomatic victory: a re-legitimization of its role as a co-equal power at the global table, while Ukraine was conspicuously sidelined.

The Media’s Four-Fold Failure

1. Narratives Without Nuance

Coverage in Washington, London, and Brussels rushed to portray the meeting as “Putin dupes Trump” or “Trump betrays Ukraine.” While these soundbites may attract clicks, they obscure the subtler reality: Russia reframed the agenda, placing itself as indispensable to any future peace framework. Instead of analysing how this rhetorical shift diminishes Ukraine’s agency and sidelines European allies, journalists leaned on the stale trope of “autocrat versus fool.”

2. Historical Amnesia

The location of the summit carried profound symbolic weight. Alaska, once Russian territory, was chosen deliberately. Putin, who has long bemoaned the collapse of the Soviet Union as a “geopolitical catastrophe,” was photographed standing on soil that once belonged to the Russian Empire. Few outlets even mentioned this. Instead of contextualizing the site selection as part of Russia’s projection of historical continuity, headlines treated Anchorage as a random backdrop. Such historical blindness reflects an industry that treats geopolitics as theater, rather than as a continuum of strategy and memory.

3. Dismissing Russia’s Strategic Logic

Russia’s demands—security guarantees, NATO rollback, recognition of territorial claims in Donbas and Crimea—were once again cast as illegitimate tantrums. Western outlets parroted the “unreasonable aggressor” narrative without acknowledging that, to Moscow, these are existential security concerns rooted in centuries of encirclement fears. Whether one agrees or not is beside the point: serious journalism would engage with the logic. Instead, most media dismissed Russian objectives as absurd, signalling moral outrage while avoiding real analysis.

4. Moral Gesturing Over Hard Questions

Perhaps the gravest failure was the lack of probing questions about the implications of sidelining Ukraine. Why was Zelenskyy not invited? Why did Trump allow Putin to set the narrative by framing discussions around “peace” rather than “ceasefire”? What does this mean for NATO cohesion and for Europe’s future security landscape? These are the questions serious analysis demanded. Instead, the media defaulted to moral gesturing—denouncing Putin’s presence and Trump’s indulgence—without interrogating what those optics conceal.

By failing to interrogate the deeper meanings, the press not only misinforms the public but also blinds policymakers and citizens to the actual stakes. Putin emerged from Anchorage not as an isolated pariah but as a statesman once again negotiating with Washington as an equal. Trump, for his part, reinforced his preference for bilateral deals that sidestep traditional alliances and processes. Both outcomes should alarm Europe, particularly NATO states on Russia’s border. Yet most coverage missed this entirely.

Instead, what filled the airwaves was predictable outrage. Pundits mocked Trump’s body language, Putin’s smirk, and the “friendliness” of the red-carpet welcome. The Guardian declared the summit a “failure,” The Washington Post bemoaned “sobriety replacing Trump’s usual showmanship,” and television anchors spoke gravely of “betrayal.” But outrage is not analysis.

The Anchorage meeting may not have produced a deal, but it produced a geopolitical reality: Russia is back at the table. To dismiss that is wilful blindness.

The Western media’s reaction demonstrates three chronic flaws. First, ignorance—of history, of Russian political culture, of the long arc of Moscow’s worldview. Second, bias—an uncritical alignment with the framing of Western governments that paints Russia as irrational, incapable of legitimate demands. And third, stupidity—the comic reduction of complex geopolitics to pantomime villains and dupes.

It isn’t just a professional embarrassment; it is a democratic failure. Citizens in Western nations deserve serious journalism that explains why events unfold as they do—not just who to boo and who to cheer. By failing to analyze the Anchorage summit with rigor, the press has once again failed the very people it claims to inform.

The Trump-Putin meeting in Anchorage was never going to deliver a miracle. But it did deliver clarity: Russia remains determined, Trump remains transactional, and Ukraine remains perilously caught in the middle. The Western media, however, delivered only noise.

If the press cannot evolve beyond reflexive condemnation and shallow moral theater, it will continue to miss the very shifts that define our era. Yesterday’s summit was not about handshakes or smirks—it was about the remaking of power. By refusing to see that, Western journalists revealed their greatest weakness: the inability to take Russia seriously. And that failure will haunt the West long after the Anchorage red carpet is rolled away.