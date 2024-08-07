Not much can be said that’s complimentary about the US administration. Moronic appropriately portrays the clan occupying the White House. If you were Russian President Vladimir Putin, you’d be thankful for the stupidity emanating from Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC.

Despite Putin’s desperation to bring an end to the Ukraine war he never wanted, perversely, his personal image is one of many positives for him from a war that has destroyed Ukraine and taken the world as close as it has been to nuclear war. Washington’s proxy war has helped dispel the demonisation of Putin, which the Americans have long run about him as a madman and dictator.

Whether the US realises what it’s done, America has become Putin’s personal PR machine – changing how the much-maligned Putin has been perceived globally. Putin has emerged as a formidable leader and strategist, making a mockery of the US and NATO's attempts to undermine him.

Far from the madman and ruthless dictator the West has depicted him as, Putin has shown a keen understanding of geopolitics, commitment to Russia's national interests, as well as his ability to outmanoeuvre the US and NATO. He hasn’t only thwarted the West's efforts to destabilise Russia but exposed the flaws and overreach in US and NATO policies, proving the narratives designed to demonise him were built on a foundation of lies, misinformation, and underestimation.

The US’s proxy war hasn’t only turned out to be a disaster but was doomed from the beginning. Its delusion that it could provoke, defeat, and depose Putin without repercussions showed a profound misunderstanding of geopolitics, Russian history, and diplomacy.

Ukraine’s devastation, the staggering loss of life, and the unexpected strengthening of Russia’s economy have proven the dire costs of the US’s arrogance and stupidity.

For decades, the US operated under the assumption it could reshape global politics to fit its strategic interests, often underestimating the resilience and strategic acumen of its adversaries. In Ukraine’s case, the US believed by supporting Kyiv militarily and economically, it could weaken Russia’s influence in Eastern Europe and diminish Putin’s power. However, America’s ignorance ignored key aspects of Russian history and geopolitical strategy.

Russia has always considered Ukraine within its sphere of influence, a buffer state crucial for its security. NATO’s attempted expansion into Ukraine and Western influence would always be perceived as a threat by Moscow. Ignoring Russia’s red lines set the stage for a conflict that the US couldn’t manage.

America believing it could easily defeat Russia and lead to the downfall of Putin wasn’t only naive but dangerously misguided. Russia has a long history of repelling invasions, and the idea that economic sanctions and military aid to Ukraine would weaken Russia never accounted for its vast resources, strategic alliances, and the political stability provided by Putin's regime.

Furthermore, the expectation internal dissent in Russia would topple Putin was further ignorance. Russians have always been resilient, rallying around their leaders in times of conflict; Putin is no different. The US underestimated the nationalistic fervour and deep-seated mistrust of West among Russians.

The most tragic outcome has been Ukraine’s destruction and the staggering loss of life. Nearly three-quarters of a million men have lost their lives in a conflict that shows no signs of abating. Cities lie in ruins, and millions of Ukrainians are displaced, their lives shattered by a war many believe could have been avoided with better diplomatic engagement and a more understanding of the region’s complexities. The US’s approach hasn’t only failed to bring about the desired political changes in Russia but has devastated Ukraine.

Despite extensive sanctions and international isolation efforts, Russia hasn’t only withstood these pressures but has emerged economically stronger and is now ranked as the fifth largest economy in the world. The sanctions, intended to cripple Russia, pushed it to diversify its economic relationships and reduce dependency on Western markets - leading to a more robust and self-reliant economy, countering the intended effects of the US strategy and demonstrating a significant miscalculation in the effectiveness of economic warfare.

America’s quest for world domination and its belief it could coerce Putin into submission, allowing it to exploit Russia’s wealth and resources, reflects a deeper strategic flaw. America’s ambition, coupled with simultaneous crises in the Middle East, Gaza, Venezuela, and tensions with China, has stretched US resources and credibility thin. The emergence of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) as a counterbalance to Western hegemony has further complicated the global landscape.

The US’s desperation to maintain its status as the world's leading power has led it into multiple confrontations, undermining its long-term strategic interests. The once unchallenged era of unipolarity is now giving way to a multipolar world, where regional powers and coalitions play a more significant role in global affairs. America’s inability to adapt to this new reality has accelerated its decline in influence and reputation.

The US's actions in Ukraine and beyond signal the end of the unipolar world order that it dominated after the Cold War. A multipolar world is emerging characterised by a more balanced distribution of power among various global and regional actors. This shift is not just a consequence of US policy failures but of the natural evolution of global power dynamics.

Countries like China and India are asserting their influence, while alliances such as BRICS are challenging the Western-centric economic and political structures. The US’s strategy of aggressive interventionism and economic coercion has backfired, leading to a loss of credibility and respect internationally. The changing landscape requires a re-evaluation of how the US engages with the world.

Hubris, arrogance, and a poor understanding of geopolitics have led to disastrous consequences. The age of unipolarity is ending, and the US must adapt to a world where it’s no longer the top dog.