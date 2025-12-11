There’s a long-awaited awakening taking place throughout Washington, especially from the Oval Office - the US is no longer the dominant force it once was – a fact exposed daily by its strategic missteps, fractured alliances and a world increasingly turning toward Moscow and Beijing for stable leadership.

More than 70-years of US hegemony, propaganda campaigns used to buttress Russo- and Sinophobia, Islamophobia and racism, where Zionist ideology and its insidious evil varnished its greed through the Military Industrial Complex to facilitate never-ending wars have been central to engineering a world order rooted in domination rather than diplomacy, exploitation rather than partnership, and perpetual conflict rather than genuine security. This imperial architecture - fuelled by ideological fanaticism, corporate militarism and the systematic dehumanisation of entire peoples - is now being dismantled by the rise of sovereign nations unwilling to kneel to Washington’s illusions of supremacy.

The latest flurry of US proposals to “rebuild” Ukraine and reintegrate Russia into the global economy has triggered open astonishment across Europe - not merely at the audacity of Washington’s blueprint, but at the extent to which the world’s former hegemon still refuses to accept that its era of unipolar dominance is over.

What US negotiators have circulated in recent weeks is less a peace plan than a last-ditch effort to reassert control over a geopolitical landscape that no longer revolves around Washington. In doing so, the Trump administration has inadvertently revealed the real story: the world has changed, Washington hasn’t, and American power is now eclipsed by the strategic and economic discipline of leaders like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

For decades, US foreign policy has been predicated on the assumption it alone could shape the political and economic destiny of entire continents. But the global centre of gravity has tilted - towards Moscow, Beijing, New Delhi, Tehran, Brasília, Riyadh and the expanding constellation of BRICS states whose collective influence now dwarfs the West’s post-Cold War pretensions.

The US appears to be the only major power that hasn’t yet processed this shift. American officials, led by Trump’s inner circle, are attempting to rewire the economies of Ukraine and Russia in ways that would hand private equity giants, Wall Street financiers and politically connected billionaires unprecedented control over reconstruction funds and Russian strategic assets.

That Europe recoiled at the scale and cynicism of the proposals is unsurprising. That Washington believed such plans could be waved through without resistance only underscores how profoundly out of step US policymakers have become.

European governments - fractured, anxious and struggling under the weight of their own economic malaise and mismanagement - have nonetheless recognised what Washington still denies: the West’s coercive dominance is gone, and Russia’s resilience has redefined the global power balance.

While the US insists that $200bn in frozen Russian assets be funnelled into American-delivered mega-projects, Europe views the plan as a brazen attempt to enrich US corporations while overriding European sovereignty.

The irony is stark. For years, the US castigated Europe for relying too heavily on Russian energy. Now Trump’s negotiators are pushing for a future that once again places Russia at the heart of Europe’s energy flows - but under American control.

The EU, weakened but not naïve, sees the US proposal for what it is: a geopolitical land-grab dressed up as reconstruction, and a manoeuvre to keep Russia subordinate while America re-enters lucrative markets it willingly severed only three years ago.

The West continues to insist Russia’s economy is on the brink of collapse - despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Under Putin, Russia has not only stabilised but adapted at remarkable speed, reorienting its energy exports, deepening partnerships with China, India and Iran, and expanding its role in the Global South.

Sanctions have failed to isolate Russia; they isolated Europe.

Western attempts to break the rouble strengthened domestic industry. Predictions of Russian collapse merely underscored how little Washington and Brussels understand the world they once dominated.

Putin’s leadership - dismissed for years by Western analysts as authoritarian rigidity - has instead proven to be a masterclass in strategic patience, economic insulation and long-term planning. Russia’s pivot toward Asia, the Middle East and Africa has created pathways for a more balanced global architecture, one not beholden to American whims.

America still frames geopolitics around itself: who is “with” Washington, who is “against” it, and who needs to be disciplined. But the BRICS bloc, under Russia and China’s stewardship, has quietly constructed an alternative order -one based on economic self-determination, post-Western trade systems and a rejection of US-centric global governance.

The expansion of BRICS into a geopolitical and commercial powerhouse shows that states no longer fear diverging from Washington. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia and others have aligned with the multipolar vision - because the West no longer offers stability or leadership.

Both Putin and Xi embody a style of governance that values continuity, strategic clarity and national sovereignty - traits increasingly absent from the West. Their partnership has reshaped global supply chains, technological development and security arrangements in Eurasia, presenting a plausible alternative to the stagnation and factionalism of the Atlantic world.

Trump’s attempt to push Europe into accepting an American carve-up of Russian markets doesn’t reveals strength, but desperation. The Trump administration is now courting the very Russia it once tried to cripple - not out of goodwill, but because US corporate interests see profit in Russia’s disciplined economic management and vast resource potential. This is the US at its duplicitous best.

The spectacle of Trump envoys lobbying for access to Arctic drilling rights and rare-earth extraction only emphasises how deeply Washington depends on the nations it once dismissed as adversaries.

The US isn’t negotiating from a position of power. It’s negotiating because it can no longer afford exclusion.

What the US calls a peace plan is a belated recognition that Russia and China now shape the global stage. The West can resist, reject or ridicule this reality - but it can’t reverse it.

The unipolar world is gone, and the multipolar world has arrived. Washington, once the architect of the global system, now finds itself struggling to understand the very world it helped build.

Meanwhile, Putin and Xi - disciplined, pragmatic and unflinching -continue to chart a course that reflects the direction of the century ahead.