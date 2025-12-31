George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Skeptic's avatar
A Skeptic
5h

Happy New Year George! Thanks for your great work!

We've restacked and shared this link on 'The Stacks'

https://askeptic.substack.com/p/the-stacks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by George Hazim
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
4h

In case you need further proof that we are ruled over by sociopaths and criminals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 George Hazim · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture