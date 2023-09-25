What is to become the dawning of a new Australia, if you happened to listen to Indigenous elites like Marcia Langton or Noel Pearson, the Voice to Parliament will be Australia’s new beginning.

It would be the rebaptism of a nation with the sins of the past washed away forever for doings not of our making.

This is meant to be Australia’s absolution.

Listen to the subtleties in Pearson’s speak and there’s the distinct belief he sees himself as the second coming.

Pearson’s resurrection may not be as imminent as he thinks.

The latest Newspoll in the Australian indicates a collapse in support for the Voice.

Newspoll figures show only 36% of surveyed voters plan to vote in favor marking a two-point drop in the past three weeks, reflecting an ongoing decline since the beginning of the year, with opposition rising to 56%.

While there’s been a decrease in support across almost all demographics, it’s been most noticeable amongst women and younger voters who’ve been strong supporters.

Declining support, especially among the 18-to-34-year-old group - a crucial supporter base, has collapsed from 70% at the start of the year to 50%.

Furthermore, Labor's own voter base has declined in support dropping from 61% to 56% between polls.

The Poll results are expected to dishearten the Voice’s leadership and the PM.

With less than a month to go before the referendum, if the figures continue to trend poorly, the Voice is in trouble if it already isn’t.

Much of the poor polling can be attributed to how poorly the Voice has been sold, with little detail and a belief it’s an attempted takeover of the country.

Furthermore, recent developments show the Voice is becoming way too problematic for the PM, the Federal Government, and the Voice’s leadership.

For a campaign centred on Indigenous voices, there’s also been inadequate consultation with the very communities it says it aims to represent - exhibiting a lack of competence and understanding of the campaign's core ethos.

Add to that a less than impressive story to tell, bullying and abuse by the Voice’s leadership, and a poor media and PR campaign and the Voice to Parliament is all but a whisper.

While the PM and the Federal Government have repeatedly affirmed their commitment to an indigenous voice, their actions and policy decisions tell a different story.

The discrepancy hasn’t only diluted the strength of the campaign but created the perception of a disingenuous leadership.

Plagued by internal divisions and disunity, different factions within the group have disparate ideas on how the Voice should be structured, its powers, and its role.

Australians have always been cynical, and its cynicism appears to be at a level where many believe the Federal Government, and the PM, see the Voice a way to sure up their political standing than have genuine concern for Indigenous communities.

If that’s true, then Australians should be furious that its political leadership is prepared to sell Australia and Australians out.

The Voice isn't just about creating a new structure of representation; it's also about addressing centuries of injustice, dispossession, and discrimination.

The campaign leadership and the Federal Government have glossed over these deeper issues, focusing instead on symbolic measures.

This superficial approach has failed to resonate with many who see the campaign as another in a long line of half-measures.

Now, the PM and the Federal Government are caught in a quagmire of their own making, with a lack of clear vision, internal disagreements, and a failure to engage the public effectively.

The Voice’s leadership too has its share of blame, with divisions and a lack of strategic foresight impeding progress.

The level of perceived incompetence, whether through genuine oversight or miscommunication, has significantly hampered the campaign's progress and eroded trust.

The declining support for the Voice could pose challenges for Albo.

The failure of such a significant initiative, he supports, might be seen as a referendum of his leadership and policy agenda.

If the referendum fails, it could be used to challenge his leadership and decision-making abilities.

As for Pearson well his second coming is proving to be an embarrassment.