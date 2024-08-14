There’s a reason why Australians should fear Federal Leader of the Opposition, Peter Dutton, from becoming Prime Minister.

Following his remarks recently he made around why Australia should refuse accepting refugees from Gaza, Australians now have a clear choice about who they want to, and should lead the country.

Do Australians want a compassionless bigot like Dutton as Prime Minister who supports genocide and the slaughter of innocence or Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who for all his faults, retains a level of humanity that Dutton is bereft of?

In a shocking display of ignorance and racism, the Leader of the Opposition, recently called for a blanket ban on migration from Gaza, citing national security concerns. Dutton’s dangerous rhetoric not only lacks logic and common sense but undermines Australia’s reputation as a nation that embraces diversity and offers refuge to people fleeing violence and persecution.

Instead of condemning Israel's genocidal mania, Dutton has chosen to scapegoat innocent Palestinians, a move that reflects an alarming endorsement of Zionist theology and a disregard for human rights.

Peter Dutton’s suggestion that Australia should refuse entry to anyone from Gaza is a xenophobic view that demonises entire communities based on their place of origin. His comments are eerily reminiscent of his past remarks about Lebanese-Australian migrants, which were widely condemned as racist.

His assertion that allowing people from Gaza into Australia would put national security at risk is not only baseless but hypocritical. When Ukrainian refugees fled to Australia following the Russian SMO, there was no outcry from him about potential security threats, even though Ukraine, like Gaza, was a war zone. The selective nature of Dutton’s compassion reveals a troubling bias: when the refugees are white and European, they are welcomed; when they are Arab and Muslim, they are viewed with suspicion and fear. It’s a double standard that’s not only unjust but dangerous, as it fuels Islamophobia and reinforces harmful stereotypes about Muslim communities.

Dutton’s fear-mongering about national security is not supported by facts. Australia has a robust system in place for vetting refugees and migrants, including people from conflict zones. ASIO, the nation’s top security agency, has repeatedly assured the public that thorough checks are conducted on all individuals seeking asylum or residency in Australia.

The idea ASIO would neglect its duty in the case of Palestinian refugees is absurd and insulting to the professionals who work tirelessly to keep the country safe.

Moreover, Dutton’s insinuation all Palestinians are potential terrorists is deeply offensive. The majority of people fleeing Gaza are innocent civilians—men, women, and children—who have lost everything in a brutal terror of genocidal mania committed by Israel. To paint them all with the same brush as terrorists is to ignore their humanity and the complexity of their situation. Dutton’s blanket stereotyping has no place in a civilised society, and it certainly should not be coming from someone who aspires to lead the country.

Dutton’s stance on Gaza cannot be separated from his unwavering support for Israel. By his refusing to condemn Israel’s mass slaughter of innocence in Gaza - resulting in the deaths of in excess of 250,000 Palestinians and the displacement of millions more, Dutton is effectively endorsing a theology of Zionism that justifies genocide. This isn’t a matter of political opinion; it is a matter of human rights.

War in Gaza isn’t a simple conflict between two equal sides. It is an ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in which a powerful, heavily armed state is systematically oppressing and killing a largely defenseless population. By framing his opposition to Palestinian migration as a matter of national security, Dutton isn’t only ignoring the reality on the ground but aligning himself with the perpetrators of this violence. His position is a shameful stance for any leader to take, let alone one who claims to uphold the values of freedom and democracy.

Australia has long been seen as a nation that welcomes people from all walks of life, regardless of their nationality, religion, or ethnicity. The nation’s reputation has been built over decades of bipartisan support for multiculturalism and refugee resettlement. Dutton’s comments, threaten to undo this legacy and cast Australia in a very different light.

If Dutton’s position is to be taken seriously, what message does it send to the world? That Australia is a country that only accepts refugees if they fit a certain profile? And furthermore, it is willing to turn our backs on those in desperate need because of unfounded fears about security? This isn’t the Australia most of us know and love. It’s a narrow, exclusionary vision that runs counter to the values of acceptance and compassion that have defined this country for so long.

As a nation, Australia has a moral responsibility to stand up against injustice wherever it occurs, and that includes speaking out against Israel’s slaughtering of innocence in Gaza and offering refuge to those who have been displaced by the conflict. By refusing to do so, Dutton isn’t only failing in his duty as a leader but is betraying the values Australia stands for.

It’s time for all Australians, regardless of their political affiliation, to reject Dutton’s divisive and harmful rhetoric and ensure he never becomes Prime Minister of Australia.

To elect him into office would lead Australia down a path it may never recover from. Australia has to reaffirm its commitment to being a welcoming and inclusive country, one that offers hope and refuge to those in need. And we must hold our leaders accountable when they fall short of these ideals.

Peter Dutton’s comments are a disgrace to the office he holds and a stain on Australia’s reputation. They should be condemned in the strongest possible terms, and he should apologise to the Palestinian community and to all Australians who believe in the values of justice, equality, and compassion. In the face of such blatant bigotry, silence is not an option. Australians must speak out, loudly and clearly, against this dangerous narrative and for the rights of all people to live in peace and dignity.