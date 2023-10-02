If anyone was to define Noel Pearson, as a wrecking ball of destruction then his attack on multiculturalism in Australia in a recent speech, reinforced why.

Pearson is one of the Voice to Parliament’s more prominent advocates, who has now become the ‘Yes’ vote’s campaign nightmare.

The Cape York man from Hope Vale, Queensland, showed why his self-professed elitism and overwhelming ignorance buttressed why Australians believe the ‘Voice’ is divisive and its leadership racist.

Pearson believes his efforts on the hustings are pivotal to swaying Australian votes, and if he is genuine in his belief, then he’s delusional especially after his recent speech.

Instead, his speech in support of a ‘Voice’ has generated intense controversy and mounting criticism, leading many Australians to shifting their votes to 'No'.

Pearson's divisive rhetoric has continued to sew division while igniting a strong case of undermining the ‘Voice’s’ success and the principles of unity and inclusivity Australia has long championed.

Pearson's speech questioned multicultural communities.

In his speech he said, “I say to multicultural communities in the campaign that I am involved in around the country, I say to them, listen, where do you fit into Australia?" Commentary that has raised eyebrows and provoked anger.

And while Pearson may have intended to foster a constructive dialogue on inclusivity, his words have left many doubting the true intentions behind the 'Yes' campaign's push for a Voice to Parliament.

From Pearson’s commentary, it appears his intent is to pit different segments of Australia against one another, perpetuating a narrative of division and tension.

Sky News host Rowan Dean described Pearson’s speech as race-baiting and offensive in the extreme.

“Every one of us in Australia strives to make this the most successful, multiracial nation on Earth.

“How dare you – that was the most disgusting thing I have ever heard,” Dean said.

It seems clear Pearson’s remarks diminish the significant cultural and economic contributions migrant Australians have made and continue to make to Australia.

What is clear is that Pearson fails to understand if there was no multicultural influence in Australia then we would there a very different country.

Australia's history is replete with examples of migrants who haven’t only enriched Australia's cultural fabric but contributed significantly to economic growth through entrepreneurship, innovation, and dedication.

Pearson's divisive approach risks sending a disconcerting message that migrant voices and contributions are rendered inconsequential in the ‘Voice’ debate unless they align with the 'Yes' campaign.

Pearson’s approach appears to be a deliberate strategy to coerce support and diminish the diversity of voices participating in the discussion.

His intent extends beyond constructive debate and may be part of a calculated effort to manipulate public opinion, creating a false sense of urgency and division to advance the 'Yes' campaign's agenda.

Moreover, he’s ignited concerns about the broader implications of such divisive rhetoric in Australian politics.

If Pearson is attempting to manipulate public opinion, then he’s not only obstructing genuine progress on important issues like constitutional recognition and Indigenous rights but eroding trust and unity among many Australian communities.

Because of the ongoing divisive rhetoric and bullying by the ‘Voice’ leadership, many Australians are now have shifted their votes away from a ‘Yes’ vote to voting 'No'.

The ongoing belief now is that along with Pearson's divisive rhetoric, combined with the failure of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to address these concerns, demonstrates a significant departure from what has defined Australia for decades.

Voting 'No' is not about rejecting the aspirations of Indigenous Australians but a means to prevent a divisive and potentially harmful approach from entrenching itself in Australia and uphold the values of unity, inclusivity, and cultural diversity that have long been at the core of Australia’s identity.