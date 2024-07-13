George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
roger hawcroft's avatar
roger hawcroft
Jul 13, 2024

Hear, Hear! Senator Payman is precisely the type of politician of which we need many more. Indeed, it is sad that there are so few who have the inegrity and courage that she has.

The fact is, that no-one with integrity and understanding, who is aware of what is happening in Gaza, (and who couldn't be?), ought to do anything but support a Palestinian State and, not only that but the immediate and complete withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza and the West Bank.

It deeply saddens me to see how closely Albanese and the current ALP are adhering to atrocious policies and attitudes of the LNP. Of course I wouldn't want another LNP government but still, I have to say that I am not overly pleased by many facets of the current ALP one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
rena's avatar
rena
Jul 13, 2024

A character to admire

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture