Throughout politics, decisions made are often complex and multi-layered – they sometimes involve knowing that danger looms somewhere along the line.

Treading on one unaccounted-for mine can bring political death or severe disability. Understanding these realities, politicians are often required to navigate intricate moral and ethical landscapes. Which is why Senator Fatima Payman's recent resignation from the Labor Party exemplifies such a political minefield.

Contrary to the narrative of an orchestrated defection and internal party sabotage – a narrative that seems to be emanating from Prime Minister Albanese’s office and is now running throughout the media – Payman's decision to resign from the Federal Labor Party highlights the importance of personal integrity and adopting a principled standpoint in politics.

Senator Fatima Payman's decision to resign from the Labor Party was not an act of sabotage but a demonstration of personal conviction and adherence to her principles. Representing the values and aspirations of her constituents, Payman took a stance on an issue she felt deeply about: the recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Her choice to support the Greens' motion on Palestine, despite Labor’s position, highlights her commitment to her beliefs and her constituents' concerns. There’s nothing wrong with that. Payman should be heralded for her moral integrity and courage, not vilified and attacked. And yet she is, and Payman it seems has become a thorn in the side of Labor that’s causing great pain.

The allegations now being made about Payman's resignation as a deliberate premeditated move to destabilise the Party aren’t only unfounded but form a move by the Party to discredit Payman. Politics can often be a dirty game, and Labor is known for how hard it can play the man.

Senator Payman, it seems, is now discovering just how hard the Party machine can play. Instead of understanding the difficult choices she made, especially when her personal belief conflicted with the party line, the Party has taken the gloves off.

Voting according to her conscience rather than adhering strictly to Party lines demonstrates a brave and courageous woman who has adopted a principled approach. Payman’s decision should be seen as a testament to her integrity and not as a sign of crisis within the Party.

Portraying Payman's actions as part of a larger crisis for the Labor Party reflects a misunderstanding of the importance of diversity of thought within political parties. Her stance represents a broader range of voices and perspectives that enrich debate and ensure different views are considered.

Analysing Payman’s resignation, it’s not hard to conclude her move is symptomatic of a problematic embrace of identity politics within Labor. Payman's election as a Muslim woman of Afghan descent was a significant milestone - symbolising inclusivity and progress. Her resignation shouldn’t be viewed through the lens of identity politics but as commitment to representing her community's interests.

Her decision to cross the floor and resign from the Party was driven by personal integrity and sense of duty. It’s a decision that wouldn’t have been made lightly, and Payman would have been aware of the personal and professional costs that came with it.

What Payman has done is to highlight the importance of elected representatives staying true to their values and their constituents. She can’t be attacked for taking her responsibilities seriously, and whether the suits and the Party likes it or not, Members of Parliament are elected to serve the very people who voted them in or didn’t vote them in.

The narrative that Payman's resignation signals a crisis within the Party fails to acknowledge the role of accountability in politics. Leaders and representatives must be held accountable to their constituents and their own moral compass. The decision Payman made to speak out on an issue she felt was critically important, even at the risk of personal and political fallout, exemplifies her accountability and what she values.

Her resignation should remind everyone that elected officials shouldn’t be just mouthpieces sprouting Party lines but active, conscientious participants representing their electorates.

Senator Payman's resignation and the fallout that followed also shed light on the broader dynamics of Australian politics. It challenges the belief that dissent within a party is inherently destructive. What it has dons though, is to highlight the need for political parties to embrace and manage internal diversity constructively.

Payman is a hero, it's undeniable, and she’s also a warrior too. Her strength to quit the Party should be seen as a brave act of personal integrity rather than a calculated move to create turmoil. It’s a decision emphasising the importance of staying true to your principles and the constituents represented. Furthermore, it challenges the narrative of internal crisis and highlights the need for diversity of thought within a party.

Personal integrity and accountability should be of paramount importance in politics, which is why Payman should be seen as the change Australian politics needs.