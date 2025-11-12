George’s Newsletter

Steve
3d

If anyone regards the BBC as anything other than a shill for the establishment, they need their heads examined. The BBC is a fraudulent and highly dangerous organisation. Just like The Guardian, it is a gate keeper for the progressive (real) left, and the very fact that some deluded people still trust it’s ‘reporting’ is why it’s such a danger. With outfits like Sky News or Fox, there is no pretence…… most of their audience knows they have an agenda, and takes that into account. The BBC (and the Guardian), are snakes in sheep’s clothing. They disguise their narrative manipulation behind a rickety facade of integrity and honest journalism. Thank god for the rise of independent alternative media - we now have a choice. May these legacy liars wither on the vine.

Steve
3d

When in gods name was the BBC a ‘gold standard’ in anything? I remember manipulated TV footage during the miners strike in 1984, Jane Standley announcing WTC7 collapse before it happened (no explanation ever produced), refusing to carry a televised appeal for aid for Gaza in 2009 (Tony Benn you legend!), and of course running interference for Israeli genocide in Gaza over the last 2 years. I’m a 67 year old progressive (ex Guardian reader), and I for one wouldn’t give a flying f……k if the entire BBC has was scrapped tomorro. Good riddance to bad rubbish.

