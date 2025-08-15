In Part Two: October 7 arrives, and Noor’s life becomes a fight for survival — through starvation, displacement, and the relentless push to erase an entire people.

When the first rockets fell on October 7, Noor had no idea she was stepping into a nightmare from which Gaza has yet to wake. In the months that followed, she would bury loved ones, be displaced 11 times, and witness the weaponisation of hunger as a deliberate act of war. Yet, in the ruins, Noor writes — not only to survive, but to defy the forces trying to erase her.

*All graphs and statistics were compiled by - Journalist Sequoyah Sudler.

Public support for Hamas exists, yet disappointment runs deep. In Noor’s view, while the fighters may act with sacrifice, Hamas’s leadership has often prioritised itself over the people, imposing taxes and cutting electricity even when the means to ease hardship existed. “They weren’t doing anything notable for the people. Everything they did served their own interests. The people were suffering, and they were busy with themselves.”

The international narrative — pushed by Netanyahu, Israel, and echoed in some media — often blames Hamas for aid not reaching Palestinians. Noor rejects both Israeli and Hamas rhetoric, saying the reality is far more complex: the Israeli blockade and restrictions choke the flow of aid, while internal mismanagement inside Gaza compounds the suffering. “In the end, it’s the people who suffer, not the politicians.”

Even in the face of overwhelming odds, Noor held on to the belief that Palestine could return to its people. “The enemy is strong not just with weapons, but with cruelty. A devil in the way they think and act. But we’re stronger in our faith, in our love for our land, and in our belief in our rights. Maybe not today, but one day, Palestine will come back.”

Noor’s conviction isn’t abstract patriotism — it’s lived, daily devotion. Noor and others kept Palestine alive in songs, in drawings, in writing her name on walls. “She was always in our hearts. Every moment we lived was a reminder: don’t give up, freedom is coming, even if it’s late.”

When she speaks of October 7, it’s as a fracture in time — the day when “everything was destroyed.” On October 6, she’d been at a relative’s wedding, a rare evening of joy. “We had absolutely no idea what was going to happen the next day. Everything felt normal, and there were no signs of danger or war about to erupt.”

The next morning was a shock: “We woke up to the sounds of rockets and explosions. We left our home because it was already considered a dangerous area. I wasn’t happy about leaving my house, but I thought we’d return in a day or two.”

She believed at first it might be over quickly, but deep down she expected Israel’s response to be brutal and deadly. “Honestly, they weren’t well planned,” she says of the events that triggered the war. “The leaders who started this didn’t think about the people of Gaza who are suffering now. They lacked foresight, and they knew the enemy was stronger and had deadly weapons… didn’t they think about what would happen to us?”

While Noor is critical of Hamas’s leadership for allegedly not thinking of what was to come, her humanity is evident for the care she has for her people. As critical as she is of Hamas’s leadership, they probably knew what would come, and in a fight for freedom, there will always be casualties.

The losses since then have been devastating. “My grandfather, my uncle, my cousin, and close friends… so many people died. They were with us, and suddenly they were gone. I always pretend to be strong, but at night I cry deeply, alone.”

IDF airstrike events in the Gaza Strip and their casualties. Airstrikes near each other within several minutes are grouped into “airstrike events”, meaning that this graph does not represent individual IDF munitions. Only strongly verifiable airstrikes and casualties are recorded, meaning that this data is conservative. Source: ACLED (Armed Conflict Location and Event Data).

Fear gripped her at first, but over time she became numb. “I had this feeling inside I could die at any second. I didn’t want to do anything or accomplish anything. Now however, I don’t feel fear anymore.” There’s been no relief, only survival — and survival has meant prayer and writing. “Writing helped me breathe,” she says. “I’ve been displaced around 11 times, and each was harder than the last. I’ve been homeless, slept in the open… but I’ve always found a way to stand back up.”

Life’s now a constant grind. “I spend my time doing housework, laundry, and hard chores in the tents. It keeps my mind busy and away from overthinking. There’s no real routine — every day brings a different kind of struggle. Gaza has changed. There’s so many places I don’t recognise anymore — places I used to go all the time – gone, and that makes me feel lost.”

Noor’s survival strategy is to stay shut in unless necessary. “Either you become strong and fierce to make it through, or remain weak and naïve, and risk being sniped or killed.”

And then there’s the famine — not an accident of war, but a deliberate weapon. Noor describes Netanyahu’s starvation program as “a genocide through hunger.”

The siege and bombardment have been paired with a calculated blockade on food and water, turning sustenance into a weapon of war. “They use food as a tool to break us,” she says. “Every day, our reality is thinking about what we’ll eat today, even though there’s nothing to eat. They’ve turned starvation into policy, into a military strategy. It’s a constant puzzle, and it’s exhausting.” Aid trucks are delayed or blocked, flour and rice are rationed to inhumane levels, and children cry through the night from hunger. “They want us too weak to resist, too starved to think about anything but survival,” she says. “This isn’t collateral damage — this is intentional.”

And last night there were evacuation orders. An urgent phone alert blared on her device, warning that her area — Blocks 606, 715, and 717 — was a dangerous combat zone and residents must move immediately west.

“My family and I want to leave this place. That’s the only thing we’re trying to do. We are tired of running away. Enough! They mean for us to go to the sea. But life on the shore is impossible — there’s so many insects, no water, just sand, and everything is unliveable. We don’t even have the money for transportation.”

“I have a headache from thinking and at the same time, from the sound of the bombing. Every five minutes, we hear a nearby explosion. They’ve warned us that if we don’t leave, it will be considered suicide — that we’ve killed ourselves. But what fault do my little siblings have? I might be able to endure this, but they’re scared. If you have any connections that can get us out — even one of us — it would be perfect. I’m looking for a way to get out on my own at first. That way, I can bring the rest of my family more easily.”

Heatmap of all IDF airstrikes in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. Orange indicates newer airstrikes, while yellow indicates older airstrikes. The size of each dot represents the amount of airstrikes in that location. Source: ACLED.

Noor blames political leaders — not ordinary people — for the West’s failure to help. “I blame the politicians, the devils, not the people themselves.” Of Arab states, she’s blunt: “They’ve failed miserably to broker even a single deal to stop the war. They’re cowards. The Arab world is backward and weak.”

Before the war, her plan was always to return to Gaza, to build a life and open her own business — not just for personal fulfillment, but to support orphaned children. Now, after witnessing “every form of death,” she admits she might never come back if she leaves.

“This place, despite my love for it, has become a source of unbearable pain.”

Prior to Israel’s attempt to enact its final solution, Noor never wrote. But amid the destruction, she began typing her thoughts onto her phone in her notes app. Writing became an outlet — a way to quiet her anger and bring order to the chaos inside her mind. “It was something that could soothe me without medication. What I share now is just a small part of what I’ve written - I hope one day I’ll have the courage to publish more.”

Her philosophy — “thing is guaranteed, and every beautiful moment is a gift” — is shared by many Palestinians who see resilience itself as a form of resistance.

“Coping wasn’t denial,” Noor says. “It was survival, and a way to cling to life despite everything.”

Noor’s words are more than testimony — they are resistance. In telling her story, she refuses to vanish, carrying Gaza’s truth beyond the walls built to silence it.