Part One:

Before October 7 shattered her world, Noor’s life was already defined by walls, checkpoints, and the constant hum of surveillance above. Born and raised in Gaza’s Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, she learned to build joy out of scarcity, to cling to humanity in a place designed to erase it. This is Noor’s story of the years before the bombs — when hope was still possible, even under siege.

For many, everyday life can become an unbearable consequence of circumstance, leaving them trapped in a cycle from which escape feels impossible – and that’s without the potential threat of death looming.

Imagine life in Palestine, where freedom and self-determination were stolen by an occupying force of immorality and evil, where life was never yours and your existence dictated by the will of those who saw your suffering as their right. Noor, 21, is one young Palestinian amongst the two million others who for 75 years since the Nakba of 1948, where England in conjunction with the US illegally handed over Palestine to a Zionist ideology – expelling the Palestinians from their homeland.

That’s what struck me when Noor - a subscriber to my Substack, reached out from the devastation and rubble of Gaza. Knowing her age, I thought allowing Noor to tell her story before and since October 7 would be an opportunity to hear from her lived experience rather than speculation.

For decades, Israel’s immorality has enacted evil that not only dictated its own existence but also conned the world into believing a false narrative of victimhood and entitlement to a land to which they were not indigenous. These were God’s ‘chosen people’ — Eastern European Jews of Ashkenazi descent. A land with no people for a people with no land.

Let’s not concern ourselves with the true Semites — the Palestinians, who’ve lived in Palestine for thousands of years. For decades, to the international community, that truth didn’t matter. History was rewritten on May 5, 1948.

Born in Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Noor grew up in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, surrounded by the close bonds of her brothers, sisters, and parents. Her home was more than a physical structure — it was, in her words, “one of the most beautiful in Gaza,” a place that provided both refuge and identity amid the instability of occupation.

Before October 7, Noor’s days were defined by the rhythms of a life lived under siege but not yet obliterated by war. She was studying Marketing at university, pursuing a dream that combined her academic curiosity with her determination to contribute to her community. The blockade meant movement was restricted, resources scarce, and opportunities constrained — but hope remained.

“I believed life was worth living in all its details,” Noor recalls. “Even in the hardest moments, I cherished a laugh, a family gathering, a quiet moment.”

Noor’s philosophy wasn’t naïve optimism; it was defiance. Palestinians like Noor had mastered the art of creating life out of rubble, finding joy in birthday candles lit during blackouts, in music that drowned out the hum of drones, and in conversations that pushed back against the isolation imposed by Israel’s siege. “We held onto our humanity, because letting go would have meant they’d truly won.”

In Gaza, the occupation isn’t an occasional headline — it’s the architecture of everyday life. Long before the current escalation, Noor’s childhood and young adulthood unfolded under the persistent presence of Israeli drones overhead, the threat of sudden airstrikes, and the grinding restrictions on electricity, water, and travel.

“For 21 years, you’ve been a prisoner in your own country, living in what feels like an open-air concentration camp,” she says. “There’s no real freedom, no safety, and no future. When you’ve grown up surrounded by walls and checkpoints, even the sky feels like it has bars.”

“Life was hard, honestly. There wasn’t a single day that felt ‘normal’ like it does for other people. Power cuts, the sound of drones above us, sometimes falling asleep to the sound of bombings. But even with all that, we tried to live. My mother would smile and joke to make us forget the fear. We’d play, laugh, and hold on to whatever joy we could find.”

As a school child, that fear translated into confusion and unanswered questions. “My childhood wasn’t like other children’s — it felt incomplete, confused, filled with questions no one could answer. I would ask myself: is the whole world at war, or is it just us? Why did God create me here, in this painful, narrow place, when the world is vast and safe?”

As a teenager, she grew quieter, more inward-looking. “I began to see everything happening to me in Gaza as logical — the fate of a girl with bad luck, whose only problem was her geographic location. I lived in inner silence, observing, reflecting, and trying to absorb reality without complaint.”

Adulthood came with war and with it a forced maturity. “I’ve come to realise I’m blessed to exist in a land of war,” she says. “I carry the maturity of a 40-year-old woman. Nothing feels too difficult anymore. I’m stronger. But I refuse to live under the control of a cowardly Zionist regime that dictates when I eat, when I study, and when I breathe.”

Many Palestinians, see Hamas as a resistance movement — particularly in the West Bank and outside Gaza — a group whose fighters, often young men, choose to defend their people despite the cost. But Noor’s lived experience in Gaza paints a more complicated picture.

“Some people see them as freedom fighters,’ others call them terrorists. If you’re living in Gaza, you see things differently. For years, we’ve been under siege, stuck in a place that feels like a prison. No real freedom, safety or future. So, when someone stands up and says, ‘We won’t stay silent,’ a lot of people listen.”

On the outside, people talk politics. But inside Gaza, it’s about survival. Hamas says they’re fighting for our land, rights, and dignity. “Yes, they use weapons, and yes, there’s violence. But when you’re pushed for decades, many feel like resistance is the only way.”

“I’m not saying everything they do is perfect. There’s pain, loss, and fear. But I know many Palestinians see them as a voice — maybe not the only voice — but one that refuses to be ignored. The reality? It’s messy. It’s not black and white. But it’s real. And it’s ours.”