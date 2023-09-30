George’s Newsletter

George Hazim
Oct 2, 2023

Well said Mr Altham

Geoff Altham
Oct 2, 2023

The billions of dollars already provided by the taxpayer doesn’t seem to have impacted one zac where it is needed, in the regional and remote areas. Oh, actually it doesn’t seem to have improved the lives in urban communities either. The only improvement seems to have been for the indigenous elites.

ACCOUNTABILITY please.

TRANSPARENCY please.

HONESTY please.

PLAN please.

THEN ask me YES or NO.

