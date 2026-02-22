George’s Newsletter

Jim KABLE
11h

To-day I watched 60" presentation from Alon Mizrahi on the wider implications of Epstein, the 1% of the 1% with nothing much to do except use their class privileges to abuse those who are innocent/child-like or actual children to satisfy their lusts/power - as a form of colonialism/racism - their cynicism and trickery and duplicity - he speaks plainly and clearly as in a lecture - slow enough for the argument he lays out to sink in. Well worth listening to... Out of his non-AshkeNAZIm background - coming to his senses while on IDF duty 30 years ago - finally leaving Israel and his abusive mother (as he outlines in one of his earlier - 2024 - broadcasts). Sometimes I read your reports, GH, on my iPad and for some reason when I try to reply there I am unable to do so - now on my laptop - easy-peasy! Danke schön - als immer - die Best! Jim

Geoffrey Deihl
8h

My revulsion for Epstein and the "elite" is bottomless, as is anyone who is human. While my writing revolves around climate change, it's all connected. These are the same people propelling the planet to extinction blinded to reality by power and wealth, and now partially exposed for utter depravity. One can only hope the absurdly redacted Epstein files lead to more exposure and takedown of the psychos who destroyed the lives of these children and choose ultimately, to harm us all.

Growing surveillance, and rising fascism are linked. With the world completely tied together ecologically and economically, the stakes have never been greater. Ultimately, the planet will decide our behavior. Nothing short of a revolution will save us, the system is too filthy. Thank you for your work on this part of our dilemma. Hopefully this crack will take the whole unsustainable system down.

