George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon Smith's avatar
Jon Smith
21m

Couldn’t agree more … Andrews is not in any way my kind of person…but…FFS the legacy media … Newscorpse et all are in full obscuration mode.

Saddest part is - so many still swallow their lies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture