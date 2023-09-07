In simple speak, it’s fair to say former Qantas CEO and Grim Reaper Alan Joyce, the man who destroyed Qanats along with a board of fools and incompetents, has served Vanessa Hudson, a ‘shit sandwich’.

Now Hudson is expected to clean up Joyce’s big-turd, wind back the hands of time, and return Qantas to its glory days.

That’s a task even Christ would find almost impossible to achieve – but then again, Christ is Christ, and well Hudson, is one highly paid cleaner.

Heading Qantas was once considered as one of the best corporate gigs in Australia - not anymore, instead, it’s a basket case and Hudson has been handed a poison chalice and mop and bucket.

Once synonymous with world-class service and reliability, Qantas has been navigating through turbulent skies for years.

Now she’s taken on the role of CEO, inheriting an airline no longer a national icon but an embarrassment.

Ask anyone who’s been on the receiving end of Qantas’s poor service, disregard, and shameful abuse of goodwill, and you’ll find a tsunami of once loyal disgruntled travellers abandoning the airline and vowing to never fly with it again.

So, amid market turbulence, industrial disputes, and a global pandemic, Qantas has suffered, its storied reputation has taken a massive, gigantic hit, thanks to Joyce, Goyder and the team of highly paid circus clowns sitting on the board and presiding over Qantas’s ruination.

It’s not fun dissing on a once national icon, but the reality is, Qantas under its current regime has been ‘dumping’ on Australians for years now, and until dramatic changes are made at the board level, Qantas’s reputation and ridicule will continue.

Hudson is a veteran of the industry with a reputation for strategic thinking, and she knows she faces what some would see as an impossible job.

From the immediate impacts of COVID to long-term brand erosion, her challenges range from operational to existential and now, she’s stepping into a cockpit with three of its engine’s blown out to try and land the plane safely and steer it back to profitability and take the turd and polishing it.

Tough job!

COVID wreaked havoc on airlines worldwide. With travel restrictions bringing international flights to a standstill and domestic operations hampered by lockdowns, revenue streams dried up - leading to large-scale layoffs and pay cuts, which in turn marred employee morale and public opinion.

However, the pandemic merely exacerbated Qantas’s existing problems.

Prior to 2020, it faced stiff competition from international airlines that could offer comparable or better service at lower prices.

Moreover, industrial disputes and management decisions had already led to waning employee morale, impacting service quality.

The sum of these challenges resulted in a decline in consumer confidence in Qantas.

One of the major hurdles Hudson must overcome is rebuilding the trust and loyalty Qantas once boasted.

Issues created by Joyce from technical to industrial disputes – all impacted on its reputation for reliability and service.

Growing customer service failures and a shrinking domestic market share have also contributed to its tarnished image.

Once a pioneer in long-haul flights and an example of Australian ingenuity and hospitality, the airline has struggled to maintain its reputation.

Even as Qantas wrestles with its reputation, Hudson must address its financial state-of-affairs.

Under Joyce, decisions to cut routes, restructure operations, and pursue partnerships compromised its brand.

The business model needs to be overhauled and Hudson must decide whether to continue the path of low-cost operations or reinvest in quality and service to differentiate the brand.

Why does it want to be another Jetstar? Look where that’s heading, nowhere.

It may be a costly exercise, but it could pay dividends by aligning it with its heritage of world-class service and innovation.

As a forward-thinking executive, Hudson is expected to accelerate digital transformation and sustainability efforts.

To do it, she must stream online platforms for greater customer engagement, and sustainable practices should be at the forefront to attract a new generation of environmentally conscious travellers.

The changes aren’t just about meeting market demands; they’re crucial for repositioning Qantas as a leader in the skies once again.

Hudson if she’s a realist, knows she’s walked into a minefield where every step she takes could set off an explosion if she takes the wrong step - she has to navigate her way through an untold litany of danger.

Now Hudson attracts the scrutiny of Australia on what she does, and how she performs – let’s hope the stench of Joyce hasn’t seeped into her soul.

Her tenure won’t only define the future of Qantas but it could also serve as a case study for how iconic brands can resurrect themselves in an ever-changing business landscape.

The next few years promise to be a defining period for Hudson and the storied airline she now heads.

The aviation industry is a market riddled with fickle loyalty where competition is fierce - Hudson, now carries the expectation of doing better or turning Qantas into a basket case forever.