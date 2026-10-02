George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

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Jef aka Spiderlegs's avatar
Jef aka Spiderlegs
Oct 2

So must Trump and Kegsbreath.

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Marilyn Wickee's avatar
Marilyn Wickee
Oct 3

Can our leaders and governments all over the world be held accountable and brought to court for selling weapons or weapon parts to Israel knowing they will be used for war crimes? Surely these leaders are complicit in the Genocide, at the same time they are trying to silence Pro-Palestine supporters?!

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