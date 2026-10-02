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War criminal Benjamin Netanyahu must be arrested under the ICC’s warrant and brought before the court to answer allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity. And the warrant against former defence minister Yoav Gallant should also be enforced. Every other official implicated should face investigation and prosecution where the evidence warrants it.

Enough statements of concern. Enforce the warrants.

On November 21, 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant. Judges found reasonable grounds to believe they bore criminal responsibility for starvation as a method of warfare and crimes against humanity including murder, persecution and other inhumane acts. These are allegations awaiting adjudication, not convictions. They already provide a concrete basis for demanding arrest and judicial proceedings.

Netanyahu denies wrongdoing and Israel rejects the court’s jurisdiction. Those objections must be addressed through legal proceedings. They can’t become a permanent exemption from them. An arrest warrant isn’t an invitation to another summit.

Against this reality, the flydubai drama mustn’t become a means of political rehabilitation. A frightened cabin and an emergency landing can’t cleanse Gaza’s devastation. A prime minister’s appearance before the cameras can’t erase the warrant bearing his name.

The flydubai drama has all the hallmarks of a staged false flag event - a suspicion that demands investigation, not unquestioning acceptance of Netanyahu’s account. Release the cockpit recordings, medical evidence and witness statements. Subject every official claim to independent examination.

Netanyahu mustn’t be allowed to turn this incident into political absolution while Gaza lies devastated and an ICC arrest warrant bears his name. No spectacle can cancel that warrant. Enforce it. Whatever the flight investigation establishes, it can’t extinguish the demand for justice over Gaza.

Nor can it bury the questions about October 7. Reports allege that the United Arab Emirates’ president warned Netanyahu that Hamas was preparing a major operation. Netanyahu denies receiving the warning. The records must be disclosed, the communications examined and the relevant officials questioned under oath.

What did he know? What did he dismiss? What did he communicate to those responsible for protecting lives? Those questions require evidence. They mustn’t be resolved by a leader’s insistence that everyone else failed him. Political office confers responsibility; it cannot become a mechanism for escaping it.

The case for Palestinian freedom stands on the humanity and rights of Palestinians themselves. Palestinians can’t be expected to accept permanent confinement, dispossession and military domination as their allotted future. Their demand for freedom deserves recognition, solidarity and meaningful action.

Palestinian lives aren’t expendable. Palestinian children aren’t instruments of deterrence. Their homes, hospitals and schools can’t be treated as disposable obstacles to military ambition.

In September 2025, the UN’s independent commission of inquiry concluded Israel had committed genocide in Gaza. Israel rejects that finding. The commission’s conclusion is distinct from a final judicial determination, but its gravity demands criminal investigations and effective prevention, not another round of diplomatic evasion.

Officials responsible for ordering, facilitating or knowingly enabling crimes must be investigated individually. Where evidence establishes the legal grounds, prosecutors should pursue charges and courts should impose punishment following conviction. Responsibility must reach the decision-makers, not stop with those carrying out their orders.

The destruction of civilian life can’t be excused by the vocabulary of security. Starvation can’t become respectable through a briefing and a shattered hospital can’t be restored by a minister’s denial.

Palestinian dispossession stretches back to the Nakba of 1948, when approximately 750,000 Palestinians were uprooted. Generations inherited exile and loss. This history is central to understanding the present, and its erasure helps make continued domination appear normal.

In July 2024, the ICJ concluded that Israel’s continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territory was unlawful. Governments must act on that conclusion rather than treat occupation as a permanent diplomatic fixture.

Washington’s role demands its own reckoning. Weapons, financing and diplomatic protection have consequences. American officials who champion international law while shielding an ally from accountability undermine the very principles they claim to defend.

Legal responsibility for complicity must be investigated wherever the evidence supports it. No ally should receive immunity through friendship. No official should assume that distance from the battlefield guarantees distance from responsibility.

The region has endured decades of military coercion, from the American invasion of Iraq to Israel’s wars in Lebanon and confrontation with Iran. Each demands examination on its own evidence. Civilians shouldn’t keep paying for policies presented as pathways to security.

History supplies another reminder of the duty to challenge official accounts. Israeli aircraft and torpedo boats attacked USS Liberty in June 1967, killing 34 Americans. The ship survived. Israel described the attack as mistaken identification; survivors disputed that explanation. Alliances must never silence the dead.

Netanyahu and Gallant should be arrested pursuant to the ICC warrants and surrendered to the court. Other implicated officials should face evidence-based prosecution. Any conviction must bring consequences proportionate to the crimes proved.

The demand is justice through enforceable law. Gaza deserves more than sympathy. Palestinians deserve protection, freedom and a future beyond devastation. Those accused of destroying that future must answer in court. And the time has come for Netanyahu to answer for all of his crimes.