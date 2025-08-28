When Anthony Albanese took office in 2022, he promised Australians stability, integrity, and independence on the world stage. Now three years later, those promises look hollow.

The past fortnight has revealed a Prime Minister not leading his country but capitulating to foreign powers—allowing Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, and by extension Washington, to insert themselves directly into Australian politics.

Before this week's great con, Last week, Australia joined more than 140 countries in recognising Palestine as a state. For a moment, Albanese appeared to stand on the side of international law and human rights. However, the move was swiftly followed by an extraordinary intervention: Netanyahu, from his office in Jerusalem, publicly scolded Canberra. He claimed Australia’s recognition of Palestine was a “reward for terror” and demanded a reversal and that "Albanese was weak and lacked moral clarity".

And just when we'd thought Albanese had grown a backbone, what’s followed was even more shocking: Albanese’s office appeared to absorb Netanyahu’s complaints, softening its language and refusing to outline a concrete pathway for how recognition would be implemented. Instead of defending Australia’s sovereign decision, Albanese allowed Israel to drag Australia's domestic politics into its orbit. For many observers, it was a humiliating reminder of Australia’s subservience to foreign pressure.

If last week’s submission to Netanyahu was troubling, this week’s events bordered on farcical. Out of nowhere, Albanese announced Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were behind synagogue arson attacks in Melbourne and Sydney earlier this year.

No intelligence was presented. No credible evidence was released. And ASIO - Australia's internal spy agency conspired with foreign spy agencies to help exact the con. It helped write the script that allowed the PM to stand before the nation and insist Tehran had somehow chosen Australia—of all places—as its latest theatre of destabilisation. For communities still reeling from the attacks, the timing and the claim were bewildering. For the wider public, it looked like political theatre, designed to distract from the backlash over Palestine recognition.

Here's a consideration - Tehran doesn’t engage in acts to subvert foreign powers. Australia hasn't only over played its hand - whoever advised the PM to participate in this act of folly should be sacked and charged with gross negligence for compromising Australia’s national interest and foreign policy independence.”

Experts in counter-terrorism and Middle Eastern politics were quick to cast doubt. Iran has little strategic incentive to target suburban synagogues in Australia. Even more implausible was the suggestion that the IRGC, the elite branch of Iran’s military, was directly orchestrating such acts. To many Australians, it smelt like a script written elsewhere.

It’s no secret Washington has long pressured allies to follow its line on Iran. By naming Tehran, Albanese aligned himself squarely with US and Israeli talking points. This week’s claim fits a broader geopolitical narrative—demonise Iran, distract from Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, and frame dissent at home as foreign-inspired subversion.

The question Australians must ask is simple: why is Australia's Prime Minister repeating Washington and Tel Aviv’s script without question? And why is he treating Australians like fools as if they can’t see through the implausibility pool of the claim?

Albanese’s announcement has done more than damage Australia’s credibility internationally—it risks tearing apart communities at home. By pinning blame on Iran without evidence, the government has poured fuel on the fires of racism and suspicion already smouldering across the country.

The Iranian-Australian community, like many Middle Eastern diaspora groups, has already faced waves of discrimination. To now suggest—on the flimsiest of grounds—Iran is targeting Jewish Australians is inviting further division, fear, and hatred. In effect, Albanese has allowed foreign policy spin to weaponise domestic race relations.

This isn’t an isolated stumble. It’s part of a broader pattern of Albanese’s leadership. On AUKUS, he’s tied Australia more tightly than ever to Washington’s military ambitions. On Gaza, he’s wavered and equivocated, reluctant to criticise Israel even as civilian death tolls climb. Now, in the face of Netanyahu’s anger, he folds again like a deck chair—first diluting Australia’s stance on Palestine, then parroting Israel’s preferred villain, Iran.

In each case, Albanese’s chosen subservience over sovereignty and has mistaken compliance for diplomacy. He’s also mistaken Australians’ desire for global engagement as a licence to treat them as passive, unquestioning spectators.

Australians aren’t fools. They see through the charade of blaming Iran for domestic incidents without evidence. They see how Israel’s leadership has been allowed to dictate the terms of debate in Canberra. And they see a Prime Minister more concerned appeasing Washington and Tel Aviv than with leading Australians.

Leadership is about conviction, about protecting the integrity of national decisions and refusing to let foreign powers weaponise domestic politics. By those measures, Albanese has failed.

The cost of his capitulation will be felt on multiple fronts. Internationally, Australia’s credibility as an independent voice globally has been shredded. Regionally, its neighbours in Asia will see Canberra not as a partner of equal standing, but as a satellite echoing US and Israeli positions. Domestically, communities, risk being fractured by fear and suspicion deliberately stoked from abroad.

This is the price of weak leadership.

Albanese once promised to govern for “all Australians.” But his actions suggest he governs for the approval of others: Washington strategists, Tel Aviv hardliners, and foreign lobbyists who see Australia not as a sovereign nation but as a pliant echo chamber.

In the space of two weeks, he’s allowed Israel to insert itself into Australian politics, permitted Netanyahu to publicly dictate terms, and then lent his own office to a baseless smear campaign against Iran. It’s a sequence that reveals weakness and fragility.

For Australians, the conclusion is unavoidable - Albanese’s, failed Australia and as a leader. Unless he begins to act with independence, honesty, and courage, he’ll be remembered not as a Prime Minister who guided Australia through turbulent times, but as one who allowed foreign powers to turn Australia into a stage for their own political theatre.