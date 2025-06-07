George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
1d

Netanyahu has also admitted that he has been arming Palestinian gangs tied to Daesh in order to counter the influence of Hamas. Daesh, which is better known as Islamic State (IS), ISIS, or ISIL, can hardly be deemed "nice guys." They are in fact a jihadist group.

The decision to work with such people leads one to question whether Bibi is in fact a "military mastermind." Then again, the facts about what is going on in Gaza, the West Bank, and elsewhere lead us to question how the Zionists can argue that they are "fighting existential wars."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
1d

It is creepy how so many people, otherwise often reasonable, can spew out such obvious propaganda. You do wonder if on one of those visits to Ziorael they had chips implanted in their heads.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture