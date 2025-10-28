Journalists can always smell a lie when it’s told - which makes the National Press Club of Australia’s falsehood about failing to honour its invitation to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges a huge one.

The recent fiasco surrounding Hedges’ invitation is an embarrassing debacle for an organisation that should be a bastion of journalism, where free speech should trump politics at every point. Instead, the opposite has happened. The Club has proven to be the antithesis of what it’s meant to be - staining its reputation in a way that will be hard to clean off.

Hedges is an outstanding journalist. His integrity, honesty, and skill eclipse any of the decision-makers sitting on the NPC board responsible for cancelling his appearance. The excuse of it being a “programming change” is weak. What it is, is a scandal of institutional cowardice, a black mark on the media establishment, and an example of how independent forums can be hijacked by powerful foreign influences and lobby interests.

Hedges was meant to deliver his address -“The Betrayal of Palestinian Journalists” - on 20 October 2025. The evidence is unambiguous - on 8 September, the Australian Friends of Palestine Association received written confirmation from the NPC’s CEO that arrangements for Hedges to appear were confirmed. Screenshots of the event listing - including the ticket price - were visible on the NPC’s website. Then, on or about October 4, the NPC abruptly issued a statement claiming the appearance had only been “tentatively agreed” and that “when more details of the address were made available, we decided to pursue other speakers on the matter.”

The pivot - from a confirmed booking to a last-minute cancellation with a weak explanation - isn’t just sloppy; it reeks of institutional self-censorship and possible collusion. Furthermore, the NPC asserted there’d been “no pressure from anyone outside the board, either directly or indirectly” regarding the cancellation.

That claim is about as credible as Netanyahu’s integrity, given the high-stakes nature of the address - focused on Gaza, media coverage, and Israel - and the well-documented network of lobbying in Australia around the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The cancellation is an act of political censorship. The real question is not only “who scheduled and cancelled what?” but “why would an institution purporting to serve journalism and free expression shut down a voice like Hedges” - a journalist long critical of mainstream media’s complicity in covering the war in Gaza on Israel’s terms?

Hedges has argued that Western media, rather than challenging Israeli state violence and propaganda, have been complicit - playing the role of stenographer, not investigator. Disguising the cancellation of his talk as “balancing the program” only reinforces the timidity and outside control he’s spent decades exposing.

Hedges intended to expose the killing of hundreds of Palestinian and foreign journalists in Gaza, the targeting of media workers, the subordination of coverage to official Israeli accounts, and the systematic elimination of independent Palestinian journalism. He planned to challenge the media elite’s “embedded” reporters - those who accept military briefings and state-choreographed visits instead of doing the hard work of journalism. The NPC’s decision to withdraw his platform because the subject matter was too uncomfortable is a betrayal of the very ideals of journalism: truth-seeking, fearless debate, and independent thought.

Justifying the cancellation - the event was only tentative, the listing never appeared on its site, and decisions are wholly independent of sponsors - is undermined by the documented facts. The booking was confirmed in writing, and the listing posted. What the NPC refuses to discuss is how it is structurally embedded in corporate, political, and lobby frameworks. If sponsors, banks, defence- or arms-industry-connected companies, or large media conglomerates influence speaker selection, then it’s already compromised.

The timing and subject - of Hedges’ cancellation is revealing. During heightened conflict in Gaza, when media coverage is under legitimate scrutiny, shutting down a voice like Hedges sends a disturbing signal: mainstream media institutions will not tolerate those who challenge the pro-Israel narrative. Whether due to direct pressure from the Israeli lobby or self-censorship by the NPC - or both - is less important than the effect: depriving Australians of hearing a perspective that interrogates the power structures behind coverage.

One particularly disturbing dimension is the claim that the NPC may have been lining up a representative of the Israeli embassy - Ambassador Amir Maimon - to speak in Hedges’ place. The NPC denies such a substitution was the reason, but even the possibility underscores declining confidence in the Club’s independence.

If independent Palestinian journalists are being killed and Western media fails to cover this properly, how does cancelling the person exposing that injustice create balance? Refusing Hedges the platform while giving space to pro-state voices, the NPC has failed its charter and betrayed Australians.

Its behaviour speaks volumes about publicly visible institutions: the NPC is not a sanctuary for open debate but a fragile forum, vulnerable to influence by corporate, political, and foreign interests. When a major speaking event is cancelled under opaque circumstances, the integrity of journalism is degraded.

The real danger is the messaging to younger journalists, media students, and the public and how they will conclude certain topics are off-limits, certain perspectives will be censored, and the gatekeepers of “respectable” media debate will prioritise comfort over truth.

Cancelling Hedges’ appearance only reinforces his point - the media, and its institutional adjuncts, are often unwilling to challenge the powerful. The very forum created to host debates about journalism has instead silenced one of its most outspoken critics. That’s a betrayal of the public interest, of journalism, and of the memory of the journalists in Gaza whose deaths were to be the subject of his cancelled address.