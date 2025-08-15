Scrolling through ‘X’ last night reinforced a reality there are elements in Australia that remain dangerous to the country's humanity and moral soul – Murdoch’s extreme right-wing Sky News Australia is one.

Sky has always been dangerous to Australia’s sovereignty, but on ‘X’, as well as the network’s relentless campaign by its highly paid band of morons, is the evil and the lengths they’re prepared to go to, to appease their Zionist baby-killing-loving boss Rupert Murdoch. Murdoch, along with the Israeli lobby, is desperate to regain control of the narrative and the PR war they’re losing.

America’s Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee — a rabid Christian Zionist and imbecile — says the US is “disappointed” in Albanese and Australia. The real question is: who cares what Huckabee and the US think? Its apparent Sky News does.

Australia’s decision to recognise Palestine reflects just how on the nose Israel and the US have become. Australia may be a close ally of the US, but its decision to break ranks isn’t what close allies are “meant” to do — and that’s exactly why it matters.

The Murdoch press machine is working overtime to smear Albanese. Four days ago, the Herald Sun ran the disgraceful front-page headline “A Win for Hamas”, shamelessly implying recognising Palestinian statehood is equivalent to supporting terrorism. The problem with that line is: Hamas isn’t a terrorist organisation — it’s a resistance movement, just like the French Resistance during World War II, carrying out identical objectives against an occupying force. Both fought for the liberation of their people from foreign military control.

By contrast, the true terrorist organisation is Israel. Under international law, occupying forces don’t have a “right to defend themselves” against the people whose land they occupy. Israel’s bombing of hospitals, schools, and refugee camps, its starvation of Gaza’s population, and its deliberate destruction of infrastructure are acts of terror — the systematic targeting of civilians to achieve political goals. That is the textbook definition of terrorism.

The network’s crusade against Albanese for recognising Palestinian statehood isn’t journalism, it’s an ideological assault. Worse still, it’s part of a wider, coordinated attempt to derail a principled foreign policy decision that aligns Australia with international law, human rights, and the global push for peace.

Albanese’s decision, announced earlier this month, commits Australia to recognising Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September. But it comes with misguided conditions — among them the permanent exclusion of Hamas from any future state apparatus. This betrays either a deep misunderstanding or a deliberate refusal to acknowledge what Hamas is - not an “extremist” organisation, but a resistance movement fighting to liberate its people from a brutal, decades-long occupation. By painting Hamas as illegitimate, Albanese risks reinforcing Israel’s propaganda, which labels all forms of Palestinian resistance as “terrorism” while excusing the far greater extremism and state-sponsored terror of Israel itself.

Yet Skys’ response has been to smear the decision as “appeasement” and “rewarding terror.” Sky News has spent the past 21-months running cover for Israel’s genocide in Gaza — a campaign that’s levelled neighbourhoods, targeted civilian infrastructure, and left more than 400,000 dead. Sky News hasn’t just misinformed Australians; it’s legitimised murder.

Sky News’ primetime outrage merchants have perfected the art of moral inversion — presenting war crimes as “self-defence,” starvation as “security measures,” and flattening refugee camps as “necessary strikes.” This is violence by proxy. Words mightn’t drop bombs, but they normalise the thinking that allows bombs to fall.

Broadcasting night after night supporting Israel’s most extreme policies — while mocking or silencing voices calling for a ceasefire — Sky News has entrenched a narrative in which Palestinian lives are expendable. It’s not journalism but ideological warfare against truth, morality, and humanity.

The ferocity of Sky’s backlash was immediate. Within hours of Albanese’s announcement, its commentators were demanding his resignation. They labelled him “the worst Prime Minister in Australia’s history” - accusing him of betraying allies. And their language was swiftly mirrored on ‘X’, where an army of Sky-aligned accounts — from high-profile shills to anonymous trolls — amplified the talking points in a blitz of coordinated outrage.

The anger wasn’t organic public sentiment, instead it was a deliberate strategy: flood the space with noise, create the illusion of national outrage, and pressure the government into retreat. But the reality on the streets tells a completely different story.

Recent weekend marches in support of Palestine and its freedom saw Sydney attract more than 400,000 marchers and Melbourne some 150,000. These unprecedented turnouts demonstrate Australia isn’t buying Sky News’ propaganda. Instead, it’s showing overwhelming solidarity with the Palestinian cause and rejecting the warmongering narrative that frames justice as extremism.

Sky wants Australians to believe recognising Palestine is dangerous, that it emboldens extremists. The truth is that refusing recognition, while supporting Israel’s genocide, has emboldened Israel’s extremism for decades. Recognition under the Albanese framework isn’t a reward for violence — it’s a strategy to remove violence from political legitimacy.

Violence isn’t a UN vote for statehood, deliberately bombing civilian apartment blocks or bulldozing homes for illegal settlements. Instead, violence is cutting off food and medical aid so children starve. Sky News defends those policies and is complicit in murder.

Albanese’s decision aligns Australia with a growing number of countries — including Ireland, Spain, and Norway — that have recognised Palestine as part of a revived two-state push. Even major European powers like France and the UK are signalling they may follow. This is a diplomatic tide Sky News can’t reverse, so it tries instead to poison domestic opinion with scare campaigns.

By siding with global momentum rather than Murdoch-manufactured outrage, Australia asserts Palestinian lives and rights are equal to all others. It says clearly - peace can’t be achieved by permanently denying statehood to one side while excusing endless aggression from the other.

A media outlet that habitually distorts facts, dehumanises an entire people, and cheerleads for genocide isn’t serving the public interest. Sky News’ coverage of the Palestinian crisis has been relentlessly one-sided. It has platformed disinformation, smeared humanitarian organisations, and vilified anyone — from the UN to Australian aid workers — who dares to speak against Israel’s actions.

This isn’t robust debate. It’s propaganda. And propaganda that defends, excuses, or sanitises mass killing is violence. When a news organisation becomes an ideological weapon for war crimes, it should be treated as such — stripped of credibility, challenged relentlessly, and rejected by an informed public.

Albanese’s recognition of Palestinian statehood is long overdue. It’s a courageous, morally sound decision that places Australia on the right side of history. It’s rooted in the principles of justice, equality, and peace — principles Sky News has abandoned in favour of a Murdoch-driven culture wars and uncritical support for state violence.

The campaign to discredit Albanese isn’t about protecting Australia’s values; it’s about protecting an entrenched, bloody status quo in which human rights are negotiable, and truth is expendable. Sky News has chosen its side. Albanese has chosen his.