Feral Finster
18h

The bodies hadn't gotten cold and the Zionists already had a scapegoat and demands for crackdowns on freedom of speech lined up.

2 replies
Neural Foundry
10h

The distinction between signal and noise here is crucial. Social media comment sections aren't representative samples, they're self-selecting chaos amplified by algorithms designed for engagement not truth. I've seen similar patterns in corporate crisis communications where cherry-picked online outrage gets presented as stakeholder consensus. What makes this particularly damaging is the circular validation loop: Murdoch outlets elevate fringe content as evidence, which then gets cited elsewhere as established fact becuase it appeared in a major newspaper. Ahmed al-Ahmed's actual heroism becomes footnote to a manufactured controversy. The real story got displaced by the more profitable narative about civilizational conflict.

