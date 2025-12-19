It seems Murdoch and The Australian, are at it again.

In the aftermath of the Bondi Beach terror attack - a shocking act of violence that rightly horrified the nation - Australia faced a choice: respond with unity and truth or allow grief to be exploited to deepen division.

While politicians, religious and community leaders overwhelmingly chose solidarity, The Australian, Rupert Murdoch’s Flagship paper chose a different course.

It chose to manufacture suspicion.

Central to The Australian’s narrative was a series of Facebook and social-media references presented as evidence of supposed Muslim hostility toward Jews. Most prominently, the paper highlighted claims that Ahmed al-Ahmed - a Syrian born Australian Muslim who acted heroically to stop further bloodshed - was labelled a “traitor to Islam” online for saving Jewish lives. The implication was clear - such reactions revealed something inherent about Muslim attitudes.

The framing doesn’t withstand scrutiny.

The Facebook posts cited by The Australian didn’t originate from Muslim Australians, nor from any verified Australian community forum. They were drawn from a single overseas Facebook page with a global audience, reflecting a chaotic mix of anonymous users, trolls, extremists and provocateurs - the digital equivalent of shouting into a void.

To treat those comments as indicative of Muslim sentiment in Australia isn’t just misleading; it’s analytically indefensible.

Independent fact-checking and media verification have since shown much of the inflammatory content circulating online after the attack - including posts labelling Ahmed al-Ahmed a “traitor” - formed part of a broader wave of misinformation, exaggeration and misattribution. Screenshots were selectively curated. Context was stripped away. In some cases, material circulating widely bore the hallmarks of manipulation or outright fabrication.

Social media is not a census. Facebook comments aren’t evidence of community belief. They’re noise - often amplified by outrage algorithms and bad actors precisely because they inflame.

Yet The Australian elevated this noise to centre stage, using it to imply that Muslim Australians broadly rejected courage, humanity and solidarity. This wasn’t a failure of information. It was a failure of judgment.

The consequences of that choice aren’t abstract. In the days following the attack, Muslim Australians reported a surge in harassment and abuse. Mosques were vandalised. Community leaders warned that Islamophobia was again accelerating. These outcomes are predictable when a national newspaper frames an entire religious minority through the lens of unverified online hostility.

None of this diminishes the reality of antisemitism. Antisemitic hatred is real, dangerous and deadly, and it must be confronted without hesitation or equivocation. But collapsing antisemitism into Islam - or suggesting Muslims as a collective are predisposed to it - is itself a form of racism. It mirrors the very logic extremists rely on - collective blame, essentialism and fear.

What The Australian conspicuously downplayed was the overwhelming condemnation of the attack from Muslim leaders across Australia. Imams and community organisations denounced the violence unequivocally. Interfaith vigils were held. Muslim Australians stood publicly alongside Jewish communities in grief and solidarity. These facts are inconvenient to a narrative built on division - and so they were marginalised.

So too was the significance of Ahmed al-Ahmed’s actions themselves. His intervention represented precisely the opposite of what The Australian implied: that moral courage transcends religion, and shared humanity matters more than identity. To frame him instead through the prism of hostile overseas Facebook comments is to invert reality.

What this reflects is a broader and troubling pattern. Sections of Murdoch media, aligned with elements of the Australian Israeli lobby, have repeatedly sought to collapse geopolitics, criticism of Israel, global conflict and domestic multiculturalism into a single threatening caricature of Muslim Australians. Tragedy becomes opportunity. Grief becomes leverage.

The irony is that this framing ultimately undermines the fight against antisemitism itself. By portraying antisemitism as an innate Muslim trait, obscures the reality that antisemitic violence also emerges from far-right extremism, white supremacist ideology and conspiracy movements with no connection to Islam whatsoever. Narrowing the problem may make it politically useful, but it makes it analytically dishonest - and harder to confront effectively.

Responsible journalism demands restraint, context and verification, especially after mass violence. It demands distinguishing between evidence and online provocation and recognision that inflaming racial suspicion weakens social cohesion and risks further harm.

Australia’s strength lies in its pluralism. Our democracy depends on the principle individuals are judged by their actions, not their faith or ethnicity. When a national newspaper abandons that principle, it doesn’t merely fail one community - it corrodes public trust and amplifies the very divisions extremists seek to exploit.

After tragedy, media organisations face a simple moral test: defend cohesion, or profit from fear. Murdoch’s Australian chose fear.