Rupert Murdoch has always been soulless. The boss of News Corp has never shied away from putting money and power over life.

So, it wasn’t a complete surprise to read The Australian Newspaper’s editorial today lauding Israeli Prime Minister and war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to both Houses of Congress yesterday.

What’s hard to fathom is whether the editorial writers of the paper believe in what they are writing and the slaughter of the Palestinians or are morally conflicted to write on direction Murdoch’s position as reflected through the paper.

It would be fair to assume for some, they would be imbued with moral confliction especially when the threat of their job is online. The Australian's editorial on Netanyahu's address is emblematic of Murdoch's staunch Zionist stance and unwavering support for Israel – disregarding what it means to be humane. It’s important to challenge narratives that implicitly condone the slaughter of Palestinians and the ongoing genocide.

The editorial's portrayal of Israel's actions as a "resolute fightback against barbaric terrorism" is an oversimplification and misrepresentation of the reality on the ground. It fails to acknowledge the disproportionate use of force by Israel that by the conclusion of Israel’s genocidal crusade see more than 250,000 innocent Palestinians slaughtered.

Israel’s war crimes can’t be justified under the guise of self-defence. That bullshit line has worn thin for way too long.

What’s even more disturbing is the editorial's praise for Netanyahu's assertion "Israel's enemies are the West's enemies.” It’s propagandised rhetoric that disregards the historical, political, and social factors that underlie the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Framing it in black-and-white terms, fails to acknowledge the legitimate grievances and aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Furthermore, the editorial attempts to paint a benevolent picture of Israel by highlighting the aid trucks allowed into Gaza. Netanyahu and Israel are known liars – it’s how it has been able to con the world into believing that as the oppressing nation it is the oppressed.

As you’d expect, the paper’s narrative ignores the broader context of the Israeli blockade - crippling Gaza's economy and infrastructure and leading to a severe humanitarian crisis.

The editorial's criticism of Foreign Minister Penny Wong's sanctions on West Bank settlers, while pointing out the lack of action on China's human rights abuses against Uighurs, is a false equivalence. Using one to deflect from the other is an attempt to divert from the pressing issue of Israeli settler violence and its impact on Palestinian communities.

The Australian’s stance by extension, Murdoch's media empire, aligns with a broader agenda that seeks to legitimise and normalise the ongoing occupation and subjugation of Palestinians. It’s an agenda that seeks to undermine efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in the region.

Supporting Israel and Netanyahu’s policies is advocating and condoning the slaughter of Palestinians and genocide. US Congress members and other political leaders who cheer for Netanyahu are complicit in supporting war crimes.

The editorial's framing of Israel as "the Middle East's only democracy" is a hollow assertion when examined against the apartheid-like policies towards Palestinians. Israel's systematic discrimination, land confiscations, and the building of illegal settlements on Palestinian land are antithetical to democracy. Israel’s criminality have been condemned by many human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, which have labelled Israel's policies as crimes against humanity.

The Australian’s uncritical parroting of "democracy" narrative misleads readers and tacitly endorses the continuation of Israel’s oppressive practices.

By characterising global reactions to Israel's war crimes as "mindless pro-Palestine and anti-Israel demonstrations" blatantly attempts to delegitimise genuine international concern for Palestinian rights.

The dismissive language by the paper’s editorial team ignores the legitimate outcry against human rights abuses and the growing global solidarity movement demanding justice for Palestinians.

What the editorial is attempting to do is marginalise those voices calling for accountability and perpetuate a false dichotomy where criticism of Israeli policy is equated with anti-Semitism. It's a tactic that not only undermines the credibility of the paper but poisons the well of debate required to resolve an attempt by an evil state genocidal mania.

Praising Netanyahu's address and its frequent standing ovations glosses over the gestures of support are part of a political theatre, orchestrated by lobbying efforts and political pressure from AIPAC.

The rousing ovations given for a war criminal aren’t a genuine reflection of informed consensus but a heavily influenced political environment stifling dissent and critical evaluation of Israel's war crimes. Congress’s complicity by its members in this charade highlights a troubling disregard for justice and human rights. It reveals a willingness to ignore war crimes for political expediency.

Congress’s unwavering support for Israel's government, despite its blatant disregard for international law and human rights, as seen in The Australian’s editorial and by supporters like Murdoch, questions their moral integrity to cheerlead the extent of evil being inflicted on the Palestinian people they have had to endure for decades.

It is not just a matter of political alignment; it is about endorsing and enabling a regime that systematically oppresses and violates the rights of an entire population. This is not just complicit support; it is an active participation in a narrative that seeks to justify and perpetuate the suffering of millions.