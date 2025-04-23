George’s Newsletter

Lenny Cavallaro
6h

Your analysis seems thorough, and I hope the outcome will be positive. Nevertheless, one must be vigilant against the Right, as many in the USA are finally beginning to figure out. I heard so many pundits insist that as a convicted felon, Trump couldn't possibly win, and that after the Extreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade, women would flock to the Democrats' side. Obviously, neither happened. Racism galvanized the Right, and 52 to 53 percent of white women voted for Trump.

We must also recognize that the "divide and conquer" strategy has worked for millennia. Case in point: the Roman Empire! Let us hope that the Australians will recognize the evil that confronts them and drive it back!

George Hazim
4h

I totally agree with you Lenny Vibilance is critical and Australians must learn from the American's experience.

