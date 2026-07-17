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George’s Newsletter

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Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
4d

If only these idiots realized the death throes of empire are also the death throes of Western civilization. It cannot survive this hideous criminal failure of leadership and abandonment. The West is doing a great job of marginalizing itself while the rest of the world moves on.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
4d

Morrison recognizes that the Americans are aggressive, brutal and determined, while the rest of the world waffles.

He wants to get on the winning side.

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