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Former Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, is an idiot. There’s no other way to describe the ex-aussie PM.

It’s a befitting description for a man who once held the reigns as Australia’s leader. This is a man who was prepared to turn a blind eye to the plans of former Secretary of State and one time CIA Director, Mike Pompeo, to assassinate Julian Assange; or in 2019, when Australia’s east coast was ravaged by devastating bushfires - Morrison, was planning a holiday. While Australia burned, he was fiddling his way to trip to Hawaii.

That’s the quality of individual we’re talking about.

Morrison’s political legacy is defined by catastrophic misjudgement.

The former PM has again emerged from the wilderness to offer his unwelcomed analysis of global geopolitics. Yesterday, he spoke to ‘The Australian’ from the sidelines of the Australian American Leadership Dialogue in Washington.

How closely Morrison is tied to the US, is highlighted through the senior advisory roles he holds with DYNE a US-based venture capital and strategic advisory firm focused on dual-use and national security technologies. Morrison joined DYNE’s Strategic Advisory Board in 2024, alongside his close friend Pompeo.

Morrison’s principal consulting role is with American Global Strategies (AGS) – where he serves as Non-Executive Vice Chairman. AGS is an international strategic advisory and consulting firm founded by former US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien.

Since leaving politics, he’s taken on several other advisory and board roles, including with the Hudson Institute’s China Centre, the Centre for a New American Security, Space Centre Australia, and more recently BLS International.

When chatting to ‘The Australian’, Top of Form

Bottom of Form

Morrison painted a picture of strategic genius at work - the Pentagon’s six-month review of US forces in Europe is, he insists, “good news” for Australia that will sharpen Washington’s focus on the Indo-Pacific.

It’s of course, total horseshit - the self-serving fantasy of a man whose grasp of foreign policy has always been eclipsed only by his appetite for self-aggrandisement.

Morrison describes himself as the “architect of the AUKUS partnership” - as if it’s a badge of honour rather than a scarlet letter. The $368bn nuclear submarine deal he masterminded in 2021 has been exposed as a “monumental folly”, a pact that makes Australia “less safe and grossly misshapes Australia’s defence spending and priorities”. In exchange for all this, Australia gets “precisely nothing”.

The deal Morrison conceived was hatched by “a Christian fundamentalist former tourism marketing manager with no training in strategic or foreign affairs but a great gift for secrecy and deception”. Even his own side is now acknowledging the catastrophe - former defence minister Christopher Pyne recently conceded AUKUS “will not run on time or on budget”, while Labor MP Ed Husic has warned that Australia is “not going to get the deal that was promised to us”. US shipyards currently produce barely half the submarines needed for the deal to proceed as planned.

This is the man who presumes to lecture Australians on strategic advantage.

Morrison’s core thesis - a US military drawdown in Europe represents an “on-ramp” for a stronger US presence in the Indo-Pacific will “advantage Australia” - collapses under the slightest scrutiny.

The Pentagon’s six-month review, announced War Secretary Pete Hegseth, wasn’t a calculated strategic rebalancing designed to benefit allies. It was a blistering assault on NATO partners, with Hegseth condemning European allies for failing to provide US forces access to bases and declaring the review’s outcome would “depend entirely” on whether allies meet their spending targets. “It’s a review some countries will fail and others will pass with flying colors,” Hegseth warned.

The 2026 National Defence Strategy makes clear the US military will prioritise “protecting the homeland and deterring China while providing ‘more limited’ support to allies in Europe and elsewhere”. The strategy envisions “removing as much conventional US military capacity as is possible from Europe, turning its NATO members into customers and recipients of American products and intelligence, less so strategic partners”.

Where exactly is the “advantage” for Australia in a US that’s explicitly scaling back support for its allies? There isn’t any.

Morrison’s framing of the review as a “major reset” that will see US power shift decisively to the Indo-Pacific ignores a rather inconvenient fact - European allies have already filled most of the gaps left by US reductions. NATO’s supreme commander, US Gen. Alex Grynkewich, confirmed “in a matter of weeks, European Allies have largely filled the gaps left by US reductions”.

The US isn’t pivoting to the Indo-Pacific out of strategic design; it’s retreating from Europe because the Trump administration views NATO as a “relatively low priority”. It isn’t a redistribution of American power that advantages Australia, but the hollowing out of a multilateral security architecture that’s underpinned global stability for 70-years - and Morrison is cheering it on like a delusional spectator at his own funeral.

His analysis of the US-Iran conflict is equally divorced from reality. He suggests “the reduction in oil prices would take the political heat out of the issue” for Trump, claiming prices are sitting in the “mid-$US80s” and there’s “not a lot of talk” about prices reaching $US120.

However, oil prices have been climbing because of the escalating US-Iran conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about a fifth of the world’s oil trade. Brent crude futures have risen as tensions intensify, and the US has reinstated a naval blockade on Iran. Morrison’s blithe dismissal of the economic consequences of the war he is endorsing isn’t strategic analysis – it’s the reckless rambling of a man who’s never had to answer for the consequences of his words.

This is, the same Scott Morrison who was described by one of his own former colleagues as “the single worst leader the country has ever had, unique in his venality and unseriousness”. “He is a man without ambition for anything but himself, a man as useful as a briefing paper is to a chimp”.

Morrison’s failures, as one observer noted, “compound. He makes little mistakes that become bigger mistakes. This is the way of the charlatan”.

Morrison’s analysis of the Pentagon’s European review isn’t strategic insight – it’s the desperate self-justification of a failed leader trying to rewrite history. His AUKUS deal is unravelling before our eyes. His understanding of US strategy is superficial at best. His assessment of the Iran conflict is dangerously naive.

Australians deserve better than the delusions of a man whose political legacy is one of compounded failures. Morrison may fancy himself a geopolitical visionary, but the evidence is damning – he’s a charlatan whose grand pronouncements are as hollow as the submarines Australia will never receive.

Morrison has no credibility on foreign policy. He never did. And the sooner we stop treating him as anything other than a cautionary tale, the better off Australia will be.