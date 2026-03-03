George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
6hEdited

Now that the war has started it is imperative that Iran scores a decisive victory forcing the US out of the Middle East and destroying Israel's ability to function as a regional power in pursuit of a Greater Israel. Anything less will see a regression back to more prolonged fighting. Only a decisive victory by Iran will insure a lasting peace in the Middle East which is very long over due. It will also be a powerful incentive for the US to stay home and mind its own business, and restore the republic which has been impoverished by the empire for the last seventy years. This war has its roots in Eisenhower's farewell address of 1960 when he warned of the emerging Military Industrial Congressional Complex(MICC) and the trillions of dollars spent on wars since then, and millions of lives lost.

It is the realization of George Kennan's predictions of that time.--- just what he predicted has happened and is still happening. This is what happens when the prescience of history is ignored and governments are too easily corrupted.... and more!

Reply
Share
Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
6h

Excellent overview George.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 George Hazim · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture