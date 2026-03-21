George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

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Glenn Crichton's avatar
Glenn Crichton
2d

Agreed!!!

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Davina's avatar
Davina
2d

For fifty years I have heard Israel's lies and, for more than fifty years I've heard the US's lies. Now hearing the two of them together with both their current leaders I know it's at least treble the lies.

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