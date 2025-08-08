Australian Associated Press’ and Reuters’ recent framing of Netanyahu’s declared intent to seize full control of Gaza reads like an exercise in uncritical stenography – repeating, amplifying, and legitimising the rhetoric of an occupying power while relegating Palestinian voices to a token footnote.

The so-called “plan” – openly admitted by Israel’s Prime Minister on Fox News – is nothing less than the formalisation of decades of military occupation, siege, and dispossession. Netanyahu told his American hosts that Israel “doesn’t want to govern” Gaza, merely to maintain a “security perimeter” before handing the territory to “Arab forces.” The linguistic sleight of hand has been deployed for generations: couching colonial domination in the language of security, “temporary” measures, and benevolent withdrawal.

History makes a mockery of these assurances. Since 1948, Israel’s “temporary” occupations – in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, the Golan Heights – have metastasised into entrenched settlement blocs, annexations, and military regimes. The same state now proposes to “not govern” Gaza in the way it has “not governed” the West Bank: with checkpoints, a military presence, extrajudicial killings, and the complete suppression of Palestinian self-determination.

The AAP/Reuters article positions Alex Ryvchin, co-chief of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, as the key moral voice, praising the proposed takeover as a necessary step to “defeat Hamas.” In doing so, it recycles the Israeli government’s talking point: that 2.3 million people must be collectively punished to eliminate an armed faction.

Ryvchin’s comments aren’t those of a neutral observer — they are the messaging of a political advocate for Israel’s most hardline positions. By presenting him as a benign community leader rather than a pro-occupation lobbyist, the article launders a position that normalises mass killing as a policy tool. His claim that “the worst thing that could happen is any form of civilian return to Gaza” is extraordinary in its cruelty — openly advocating for the permanent displacement of an entire population from their own land, a textbook violation of international law.

This should not surprise anyone familiar with Ryvchin’s record. As co-CEO of the ECAJ, he has long acted as a high-profile lobbyist for Israel, defending its most aggressive military actions, opposing international recognition of Palestinian statehood unless dictated on Israel’s terms, and dismissing documented human rights violations as “propaganda.” He has publicly rejected UN resolutions condemning illegal settlement building and aligned himself with the most hardline settler-nationalist narratives. His rhetoric routinely reframes ethnic cleansing as “security” and depicts Palestinians not as a people with inalienable rights, but as an impediment to be removed. That he can express such views on national radio without robust challenge from journalists or political leaders speaks volumes about the moral decay in Australia’s discourse on Palestine.

Just as offensive is how the piece reduces Palestinian representation to a single quote from Australian Palestine Advocacy Network president Nasser Mashni, with no follow-up or elaboration. The words “ethnic cleansing” are quickly passed over as though they’re a rhetorical flourish rather than a documented process unfolding in real time — mass killings, displacement, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and the deliberate creation of conditions of starvation.

When 400,000 Palestinians are reported killed in less than two years, including thousands of children, this is not an abstract debate between “two sides” — it is the wholesale erasure of a people. International law recognises this as genocide when committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

The most brazen element of Netanyahu’s declaration is the presumption Gaza is Israel’s to “take.” Under international law, Gaza is recognised as occupied Palestinian territory. Its future is not Israel’s to dictate, nor to bargain away to third-party “Arab forces” chosen by Tel Aviv.

The UN Charter, Geneva Conventions, and multiple Security Council resolutions affirm the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and prohibit the acquisition of territory by force. Israel’s ongoing control over Gaza’s borders, airspace, and territorial waters – even before this latest offensive – already constituted occupation under international law.

What Netanyahu now proposes is the permanent codification of that occupation, under the guise of security, in defiance of the ICJ’s recent advisory opinion calling on Israel to end its unlawful presence in Palestinian territory.

By centring Israeli and pro-Israel voices like Ryvchin’s, and framing Palestinian resistance purely in the context of “terrorism,” wire services like AAP and Reuters help manufacture public consent for policies that, if enacted by any other state, would be universally condemned. The formula is depressingly familiar:

1. Lead with an Israeli or Western official statement. 2. Frame military aggression as “security” or “self-defence.” 3. Tokenise Palestinian or pro-Palestinian voices. 4. Downplay or omit the scale of Palestinian suffering.

This formula shifts the moral burden away from the occupying power and onto the occupied, casting any resistance – armed or otherwise – as irrational or extremist, while portraying systematic violence as regrettable necessity.

The Australian government’s own language – that recognition is a matter of “when, not if” – rings hollow when contrasted with Canberra’s refusal to take meaningful action to halt the slaughter in Gaza.

Palestinians have lived for decades under a regime of fragmentation: Gaza under blockade, the West Bank carved up by settlements and bypass roads, East Jerusalem annexed, refugees denied the right of return. To speak of “security” without addressing the root cause – Israel’s refusal to allow a viable, contiguous, sovereign Palestinian state – is to perpetuate the very cycle of violence the world claims to abhor.

The deliberate framing of the entire Palestinian population as a hostage-holding entity is morally bankrupt. Under international law, the protection of civilians is not conditional. One cannot lawfully starve, bomb, or displace millions because of the actions of a few hundred combatants.

It’s worth noting large-scale prisoner exchanges have historically secured the release of captives without the wholesale destruction of civilian life. Israel holds thousands of Palestinian political prisoners, without charge or trial, including children – a fact rarely acknowledged in Western coverage.

The world must reject Netanyahu’s plan for what it is — a blueprint for permanent domination and the extinguishing of Palestinian national life. Ryvchin’s cheerleading for such a plan reveals the deep moral bankruptcy of those who would rather see an entire people erased than allow them to exercise their right to self-determination.

The media must abandon the pretence of neutrality when one side is an entrenched military occupier and the other a stateless, besieged people facing annihilation.

Australia’s role should not be to nod along with the US, UK, and Canada, or to wait for a UN meeting to rubber-stamp recognition. It should be to lead – to recognise Palestine now, to sanction Israel’s illegal settlement enterprise, and to make clear that no state can bomb, starve, and displace a population into submission without consequence.

Anything less is complicity.