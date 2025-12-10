George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
roger hawcroft's avatar
roger hawcroft
16h

Whitlam is turning in his grave.

Albanese must have the bemused mind of the newly married.

Australians ought to be considering if they need revolution.

That a supposed party of the people, the ALP, in government, has and continues to fail to sanction the genocidal nation of Israel is itself a betrayal of principles for which the party once stood.

That this government now acts as one might expect of a right-wing alternative, and allows and has allowed the sale and delivery of military components to Israel only compounds their perfidy.

That this government has a minister who now authorises the transport of military components on a passenger aircraft is completely beyond the pale and surely is grounds for allegations of Australian complicity in Israel's genocide.

George, as always, you have asked the question that, perhaps in a variety of ways, is being asked by many right-minded, compassionate and rational Australians who actually use their intelligence to inform their intellect.

You asked: "Has the Albanese government lost its mind." Assuming that, against much evidence to the contrary,* it ever had a "mind" with clarity of direction it is eve more clear that it doesn't have that clarity now. Indeed, to see Albanese joining the other national leaders who cosy up to Trump and ignore his inarguably demented dialogue and criminal actions which threaten both the USA and the World, suggest that the ALP has indeed lost both its mind and its way.

What is virtually as appalling as these perfidious actions or policies, is the reality that if it continues then it may well contribute to yet another atrocious and wealth favouring corrupt LNP government or - pray now those of you who are religious: "God help us", a One Nation / LNP Coalition.

I would write more of this and the perfidy of the Northern Territory CLP government's refusal to allow independent inspection of its prisons, the demented abandonment of emissions reduction targets, the absurd conflation of opposition to genocide with antisemitism, and the continual unethical and irresponsible use of allowances by some MPs of whatever persuasion, but I am reeling from awareness of a mad world turned completely insane and a humanity which seems, even after 300,000 years, to have failed to learn the definition of 'humane' or the perverse and pointless waste of conflict and killing.

*( Such as continuing LNP tax cuts for the wealthy; continuing the waste of at least $400 billion on AUKUS - for submarines that will have a draft too large to allow them to operate in our shallow waters, even if they are built at all; that it has approved more fossil fuel exploration; that it has prohibited access to the Internet for those under 16 which, as does prohibition always, will cause them to access it by clandestine means and thus break the law, and etc. )

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Davina's avatar
Davina
17h

This is unbelievably disgusting. We know Markes is in thrall to the US but still sending parts to israel - that open bomb Bay doors - is sending what will be used to drop bombs on Palestinian Gaza. Have they not killed enough children that they need more help dropping more bombs?

Why would anyone with a functioning brain load weapons parts onto civillian aircraft's? Why would anyone in his position even think such a thing, which is bad enough, but then to do it putting a whole plane load of people in danger in a legal target they know nothing about.

Australians see themselves as loveable larrikins, this makes their politicians look as dumb as shit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 George Hazim · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture