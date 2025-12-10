Marles Endangers Innocent Lives
Has the Albanese Government completely lost its mind, and what is Prime Minister Anthony Albanese doing allowing his Deputy and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, to put in jeopardy the lives of innocent airline travellers?
If anyone thought some of the Albanese Government’s actions in the past were a questionable betrayal of Australia’s sovereignty, then this latest revelation must surely conclude not only has it lost its mind, but has betrayed Australia outright - surrendering national judgment, morality and independence as it bends submissively to the strategic demands of Israel and the United States, no matter how reckless, dangerous or ethically indefensible those demands may be.
Following revelations of Marles’s decision, the Albanese Government is now under scrutiny for authorising the transport of Australian military equipment aboard a commercial passenger airline bound for Israel - a move legal sources claim breaches international law, violates aviation safety, and deepens Australia’s complicity in what multiple UN bodies say constitutes genocide against the Palestinian people.
Sixty-eight shipments of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft parts have been flown from Australia directly to Israel between October 2023 and September 2025, with the latest shipment made on a Thai Airways Bus 350 passenger airline.
The decision, confirmed through Defence Department disclosures, means everyday passengers on an ordinary civilian flight were unknowingly placed in danger. International humanitarian law is explicit: once a civilian aircraft carries military cargo destined for an active conflict, it may lose its protected status. This law has been repeatedly affirmed by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) - both stating civilian aircraft must never be used to shield military operations and must remain strictly neutral to avoid becoming military objectives.
Australia’s behaviour flouts these long-standing laws. By loading military materiel onto a commercial airline rather than a military or clearly marked cargo flight, Australia has effectively blurred the line between civilian and military transport. ICAO guidance warns civilian aircraft “must not be used for the transport of arms or munitions into conflict zones,” a rule designed explicitly to prevent civilian deaths. However, the Albanese Government has disregarded these laws.
Ignoring the pun, the scandal lands amid unprecedented international legal scrutiny of Israel’s conduct in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. In January 2024, the ICJ found Israel is committing genocide, ordering emergency measures to prevent further civilian harm. The ICJ’s ruling also reminded all states of their duty under the Genocide Convention to ensure they are not aiding or assisting genocidal acts.
UN Special Rapporteurs, including Francesca Albanese and Balakrishnan Rajagopal, have repeatedly warned that states which continue to transfer weapons to Israel - directly or indirectly - are violating international humanitarian law.
In February 2024, more than 35 UN experts issued a joint statement declaring that “any transfer of weapons or military equipment to Israel would foreseeably be used in Gaza to violate international humanitarian law” and risks engaging state responsibility for contributing to atrocity crimes.
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have called on states to halt arms transfers to Israel, citing extensive evidence of war crimes, indiscriminate attacks, collective punishment, the use of starvation as a method of warfare, and the deliberate destruction of civilian infrastructure.
Despite the warnings, Australia not only continues its defence cooperation with Israel but now - through Marles’ decision - has taken the extraordinary step of transporting military equipment on a civilian aircraft.
While outrage is rightly focused on Australia’s contribution to Israel’s military capacity, both aviation and legal analysts claim the decision represents a shocking disregard for the lives of passengers onboard the aircraft. Under the laws of armed conflict, a civilian aircraft used to deliver weapons or military matériel into an active conflict zone may be considered a legitimate military objective. Civilian immunity depends on a clear separation between civilian and military infrastructure - a separation Marles has deliberately ignored. His decision means Australia has signed off on a process that could have rendered a commercial flight a legitimate target, endangering every civilian on board.
Australia’s obligations under the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT), which it ratified in 2014, also appear jeopardised. The treaty prohibits exporting defence material when there is a clear risk it could be used to commit war crimes, genocide, or crimes against humanity. Numerous international agencies - including the ICJ and the UN - have already warned such risks concerning Israel are not hypothetical.
The Albanese Government’s conduct reflects what human-rights advocates describe as a pattern: loudly professing concern for civilian protection while quietly supporting one of the most destructive military campaigns in recent history. Australia abstained on key UN votes calling for a ceasefire; maintained defence cooperation with Israel even as death tolls soared; and repeatedly offered political cover for actions condemned globally as unlawful.
Since 1948, Israel has been repeatedly found by the UN General Assembly, the International Court of Justice, and leading human-rights organisations to be in violation of international law through settlement expansion, annexation, occupation, and systemic oppression of the Palestinian people. Yet Australia has consistently aligned itself with Israel diplomatically, even when doing so places it at odds with international legal consensus. Marles’ latest decision marks a new low: risking civilian lives in service of a foreign military power currently facing credible allegations of genocide.
Human rights organisations, lawyers, and members of the Palestinian, Arab, Jewish-peace, and broader Australian communities are calling for an independent investigation into the shipment - arguing Marles’ position has become untenable. The situation is stark: Australia transported military matériel on a civilian aircraft to a state under investigation for genocide, in defiance of UN warnings and international aviation laws - putting at risk innocent passengers.
The Albanese Government hasn’t simply miscalculated diplomatically - it’s endangered lives, undermined international law, and aligned Australia with what the world’s highest court has deemed plausibly genocidal.
What the Albanese Government has done isn’t foreign policy - it is moral collapse.
Whitlam is turning in his grave.
Albanese must have the bemused mind of the newly married.
Australians ought to be considering if they need revolution.
That a supposed party of the people, the ALP, in government, has and continues to fail to sanction the genocidal nation of Israel is itself a betrayal of principles for which the party once stood.
That this government now acts as one might expect of a right-wing alternative, and allows and has allowed the sale and delivery of military components to Israel only compounds their perfidy.
That this government has a minister who now authorises the transport of military components on a passenger aircraft is completely beyond the pale and surely is grounds for allegations of Australian complicity in Israel's genocide.
George, as always, you have asked the question that, perhaps in a variety of ways, is being asked by many right-minded, compassionate and rational Australians who actually use their intelligence to inform their intellect.
You asked: "Has the Albanese government lost its mind." Assuming that, against much evidence to the contrary,* it ever had a "mind" with clarity of direction it is eve more clear that it doesn't have that clarity now. Indeed, to see Albanese joining the other national leaders who cosy up to Trump and ignore his inarguably demented dialogue and criminal actions which threaten both the USA and the World, suggest that the ALP has indeed lost both its mind and its way.
What is virtually as appalling as these perfidious actions or policies, is the reality that if it continues then it may well contribute to yet another atrocious and wealth favouring corrupt LNP government or - pray now those of you who are religious: "God help us", a One Nation / LNP Coalition.
I would write more of this and the perfidy of the Northern Territory CLP government's refusal to allow independent inspection of its prisons, the demented abandonment of emissions reduction targets, the absurd conflation of opposition to genocide with antisemitism, and the continual unethical and irresponsible use of allowances by some MPs of whatever persuasion, but I am reeling from awareness of a mad world turned completely insane and a humanity which seems, even after 300,000 years, to have failed to learn the definition of 'humane' or the perverse and pointless waste of conflict and killing.
*( Such as continuing LNP tax cuts for the wealthy; continuing the waste of at least $400 billion on AUKUS - for submarines that will have a draft too large to allow them to operate in our shallow waters, even if they are built at all; that it has approved more fossil fuel exploration; that it has prohibited access to the Internet for those under 16 which, as does prohibition always, will cause them to access it by clandestine means and thus break the law, and etc. )
This is unbelievably disgusting. We know Markes is in thrall to the US but still sending parts to israel - that open bomb Bay doors - is sending what will be used to drop bombs on Palestinian Gaza. Have they not killed enough children that they need more help dropping more bombs?
Why would anyone with a functioning brain load weapons parts onto civillian aircraft's? Why would anyone in his position even think such a thing, which is bad enough, but then to do it putting a whole plane load of people in danger in a legal target they know nothing about.
Australians see themselves as loveable larrikins, this makes their politicians look as dumb as shit.