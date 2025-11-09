Zohran Mamdani is a political rockstar - and he isn’t doing too badly for a 34-year-old Ugandan-born immigrant. The newly elected Mayor of New York City is now the most powerful elected official in the state - effectively the city’s CEO. Not since Idi Amin has a Ugandan-born political figure drawn so much global attention.

Mamdani, of course, is nothing like the former dictator. His rise from community organiser to Mayor of New York, America’s largest city - governing more than eight million people across five boroughs - marks him as the wedge that could pry open American politics and shift it away from the corrupted systems that have long defined it.

And, for all the hysteria swirling around Mamdani, one fact stands tall amid the noise: he represents not the death of Jewish safety, but the rebirth of Jewish ethics. The coordinated campaign to paint Mamdani as an “Israel hater” or “Jew hater” isn’t only malicious - it’s a calculated attempt by Zionist elites to silence a man whose values expose their moral bankruptcy. The proud newly elected Mayor of New York, has stuck it to Zionist billionaires and political elite - where it genuinely hurts - their moral chokehold on power.

Mamdani’s victory isn’t an attack on Jews; but an attack on injustice, and a reminder the world’s conscience - Jewish, Muslim, secular, or otherwise - is tired of equating criticism of Israel with antisemitism. And that terrifies the powerful, because it neuters their racist narrative of contradiction.

The real story of New York’s election isn’t that one-third of Jewish voters supported a Muslim mayor who stands with Palestinians - it’s that so many Jewish voters saw through decades of Zionist propaganda. They understood the Jewish moral tradition - rooted in tikkun olam, the repair of the world – can’t coexist with occupation, apartheid, and the bombing of children in Gaza. They voted for Mamdani because they recognise that his politics of justice, compassion, and equality are profoundly Jewish.

Mamdani’s critics ignore this generational awakening within the Jewish diaspora. Young Jews from Brooklyn to Berkeley are walking away from Zionism, not from Judaism. They’re refusing to let Benjamin Netanyahu or Itamar Ben-Gvir define what it means to be a Jew, instead seeing Mamdani as an ally, not an enemy. In reality, he’s a champion of Jewish safety -because he refuses to allow it to be built on someone else’s destruction.

When outlets like The Australian and politicians like Donald Trump call Mamdani a “Jew hater,” they aren’t defending Jewish people - they’re defending power. What they really fear isn’t antisemitism but accountability. They fear a Muslim mayor in America’s most Jewish city refusing to bow before the Zionist lobby - a man who can say, without flinching, that opposing apartheid isn’t antisemitic - that the Jewish people deserve dignity without empire.

Mamdani’s political existence is a mirror to the Zionist establishment. It reflects how they’ve craftily conflated their ideology with identity - how they’ve bullied Jewish dissenters into silence by branding moral clarity as betrayal. His win exposes what they’ve long denied: Zionism isn’t Judaism, and Jew’s aren’t a monolith.

Smearing Mamdani – with accusations of antisemitism, insinuations he condones violence - are part of a familiar playbook. The same tactics were used against Bernie Sanders, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Jeremy Corbyn. The strategy’s designed to destroy reputations, with the aim to keep Zionism above critique by weaponising Jewish pain.

But in 2025, Zionism’s weapon has misfired. American Jews have witnessed Israel’s brutal war in Gaza. They’ve seen Netanyahu brand peace activists as traitors, and ultranationalists burn churches and mosques and watched Israel erase the moral line between self-defence and sadism. For many, the old equation - Israel equals safety - no longer washed true..

Which is why the attacks on Mamdani are ringing hollow. Calling him antisemitic for opposing genocide is like calling Martin Luther King Jr. anti-white for opposing segregation. Mamdani’s stance isn’t hatred - it’s humanity.

But Mamdani’s politics go beyond the Middle East. His campaign to tax the rich, house the poor, and make New York a city for working people is what earned him a landslide. His opposition to Zionism isn’t his platform but part of his moral consistency. He believes no one should live under domination, whether in Brooklyn or Bethlehem.

It’s Mamdami’s consistency which frightens his critics. The Zionist establishment thrives on exceptionalism - the idea Israel’s violence is justified because of Jewish suffering, or Jewish safety must come at the expense of Palestinian freedom. Mamdani’s message -liberation is indivisible – destroys that myth. In a world where empathy is revolutionary, he’s a threat not to Jews, but to hypocrisy.

New York’s elites - real estate tycoons, media barons, and the political donor class - have long used fear of antisemitism as a shield against criticism of power. But Mamdani’s election shatters that illusion. It proves ordinary voters, including Jews, are no longer buying it. His victory signals solidarity between Jews and Muslims is possible, truth can survive smears, and a future beyond occupation can be imagined.

The fear gripping the Zionist establishment is existential. If a Muslim mayor in America’s most Jewish city can stand unapologetically for Palestinian rights and still win decisively, what else can’t be undone? The myth that opposing Zionism is political suicide has been buried in the rubble of Mamdani’s triumph.

Contrary to the alarmist editorials, Mamdani’s leadership could usher in a renaissance of Jewish moral life in New York. He’s pledged to combat antisemitism vigorously and to ensure Jewish New Yorkers feel protected. His approach is rooted in solidarity, not supremacy, while rejecting the false binary that says defending Jews means defending Israel.

Mamdani represents a future where Jews and Muslims stand shoulder to shoulder against racism, poverty, and militarism. Where Jewish identity is liberated from nationalism. Where being “good for the Jews” means being good for justice.

Those who claim “the Big Apple has fallen” miss the point entirely. What has fallen isn’t New York - it’s the old order. It’s the monopoly Zionism once held on the definition of Jewishness. It’s the power of billionaires to dictate who’s allowed to speak for the oppressed. It’s the cynical politics that use Jewish trauma to justify Palestinian dispossession.

Zohran Mamdani’s victory is not the end of Jewish New York -it’s its moral revival. He stands for a Judaism that remembers its prophetic roots, that sides with the stranger, that demands justice even when it’s uncomfortable. And for Zionists who’ve built empires on fear, that’s the real catastrophe.