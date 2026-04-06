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George’s Newsletter

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Davina's avatar
Davina
1d

They have only shown the truth, and done it well. I've seen a few of them that have hilarious endings. Just shows how brilliant they are: as one person said "Don't mess with people that invented algebra".

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Alan's avatar
Alan
1d

U.S. funds Israel's genocide. Which is worse?

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