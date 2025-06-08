George’s Newsletter

Jeanie McEachern
1d

appreciate your insight, ethel, but it is not the 'end of humanity'l; it is a tiresome, tireless, irrefutable, banausic perpetuation of who we are as a species and always have been and always will be, until we as a species are no more. the primary difference in 2025 is that we are compelled to stare into our feckless, 'ignis fatuus' faces day after day, reminding the mindless, violent, competitive, me-first, greedy, insouciant, and the self-serving among us about who we really are. we can no longer hide in the shadows like sciophilous lifeforms pretending otherwise and constructing fantasies about how humane and mentally sound we are. we are a stark-naked abomination, as are the political buffoons we allow to rise to apexes of power in the political arena... an ambit more accurately described as a circus, as a theatre of the absurd, as a hollywood reality show, as stage-door broadway theatrics, as game-show manipulations and antics. at 84, the blinders have finally slipped off my face and the opacities along w/ them.

Feral Finster
1dEdited

World leaders crave American carrot and fear American stick.

Israel will continue to behave this way, unless and until stopped.

