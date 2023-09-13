George’s Newsletter

Geoff Altham
Sep 14, 2023

Langton is accusing me of being racist if I vote NO at the referendum.

Well, not only is she wrong with her opinion but she is a racist for claiming it. How dare she.

I want ONE Australia, with ALL Australians happy and healthy and safe and prosperous and peaceful.

Why do we need three bloody flags. Why do we need “no go suburbs” in the cities. Why do we need more and more anger. I’m sick of it.

Wendy Syme
Sep 13, 2023

So true George, thank you, great article. Langton is a racist, simple fact. If this was just a stupid bill to be passed, doubt anyone would make a noise. This is changing our constitution, with little or no information and cannot be revoked, even indigenous tribes are against it... how is this good for Australia when the very people they are giving a "voice" to (apparently) don't want it and see only further exploitation by the elite aboriginals who have been ripping them off? They have no say in who represents them and we have no idea how this is going work. It is a step towards reparations and further divisions which will leave all Australians divided and poor, while more tax payer dollars is misspent by the very people who exploited our indigenous peoples in the first place. There is a better way, but this is not it.

