As the days draw closer to ‘Referendum Day’ - when Australians are asked to vote for the Voice to Parliament, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s anxiety levels must be reaching astronomical limits.

Failure to pass the Vote will almost end the PM’s political career.

The PM has staked way too much of his own political capital to try and not have it succeed.

Who can blame Albo for wanting to see the Voice to Parliament succeed - especially when his political life is on the line.

But on Sunday in Western Australia - Voice to Parliament heavy hitter and outspoken campaigner, Professor Marcia Langton, let her feelings be known with comments that will further reinforce the fear of division the Voice to Parliament will create should it succeed.

Langton it seems, is prepared to divide the country just to get her way and to ensure the success of the Yes vote.

And she branded Australians as either ‘stupid or base racists’ if they vote No to ensure the October 14 referendum fails.

Her personal attack speaks of the desperation by Voice campaigners and just how high the stakes are.

In many ways, it’s hard not to interpret the Voice to Parliament as a battle for Australia - to reshape it in the image and society of what highly educated city-based Indigenous Australians want, who seemingly have never experienced the challenges their remote or regional based Indigenous Australians have, or even know what it is they genuinely seek.

It’s one group looking to take Australia over, and the other to defend its existence.

And while the PM is trying to flog what appears to be a dead horse and sell to Australians the importance of voting Yes, trying to hold what now the polls are suggesting is a faltering campaign, Langton on Sunday undermined his efforts and reinforced the view of many Australians have that by voting Yes, will divide it.

Langton at a WA forum. On Sunday said: “Every time the No cases raise their arguments, if you start pulling it apart you get down to base racism – I’m sorry to say that’s where it lands – or sheer stupidity.”

“No voters opposing the referendum because of ‘base racism … or sheer stupidity’.

Since Langton made what was a declared attack on Australians who are voting ‘No’ her comments have sparked outrage.

Now Langton is backtracking - trying salvage the unsalvageable declaring she’s not a racist and doesn’t believe the majority of Australians are. I do believe that the No campaigners are using racist tactics.”

In the heart of any democracy, the voice of the people is always paramount.

The debate surrounding it, has ignited passions on all sides of politics.

However, those who don't support it shouldn’t be labeled as racists or stupid, by the very group whose own leader is behaving as though she’s a racist herself.

Langton through her comments is stirring up division within Australia.

While the concept of Indigenous representation in Australia is broadly supported, the specifics of the Voice to Parliament have still remain unclear and have generated a wide range of opinions.

Those who oppose it express concerns about division, the complexity of implementation, or the possibility of unintended consequences.

The one continuing argument against the Voice to Parliament is the concern that it might create divisions within the country.

Langton has already reinforced that fear.

And the worry is that the establishment of a separate Indigenous body may foster an “us versus them" further polarising the country.

If the October 14 referendum for the battle of Australia succeeds - how the Voice to Parliament is implemented and is effective and fair, will be a challenge.

Determining the precise nature of representation, its powers, and how it interacts with existing government structures will require careful consideration.

There’s a growing concern among many Australians that the well-intentioned efforts to address Indigenous representation could lead to unforeseen consequences.

And that initself emphasises the need for a more robust and well-thought-out plan to ensure it genuinely benefits Indigenous communities.

Langton’s comments highlight why the need for a constructive open dialogue is critical.

Obviously, she believes its either the Voice to Parliament’s way or the highway and that Australians should just accept the merit of their argument and why it needs to happen.

According to Langton’s way of thinking - open dialogue isn’t necessary.

What Langton must understand is that disagreement over the Voice to Parliament doesn’t equate to racism or ignorance.

Langton seems to conveniently forget or refuses to accept is that Australia is made up of a diverse range of multicultural communities with men and women with think differently and all of whom have valid concerns about the potential impact of this constitutional change.

Labeling Australians who oppose it as racists and stupid polarises the debate and stifles productive discussion.

Instead of Langton reinforcing the fear of and perpetuating division, she should have been encouraging that Australia should strive to find common ground - achieved by acknowledging the importance of Indigenous voices in helping shape the future of Australia while addressing the concerns of those who oppose the Voice.

What should be the aim is achieving a more inclusive equitable Australia where everyone has a voice not just one particular cultural group. To do that leaves the country way too exposed for failure.

Simply its dangerous, and whatever Langton is advocating for, Australia and Australians cannot be exposed to the dangers of what may follow and whatever they maybe, because only some have a voice to determine the country’s future and its place in the world, where the majority doesn’t.

As culturally diverse as Australia is, it deserves to be one and not divided.

A unified Australia comes with being one, where a voice is a right for everyone and not for some where inclusive dialogue engages all parties.

At the moment, Langton wants it all her own way.

The No voters aren’t stupid nor are they racist -they are just warily cautious and that should be applauded not disparaged.