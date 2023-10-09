As the final week of the campaign enters the home straight, and the Racing Spring Carnival also upon us, support for the inclusion of an Indigenous voice in both the parliament and executive government has seen a marked decrease and support for the Voice.

What should be seen as a rejection of the Voice by Australians, figures from today’s Newspoll, show only a third of voters now endorse the proposed amendment to the constitution, with a marked noticeable decline in the younger demographic's support.

And just as Australians are rejecting the Voice, so too it seems Federal Labor is on the nose.

The Albanese government, too, faces its electoral challenges, with Labor's primary vote reaching its lowest point, since the May 2022 election. The competition between Anthony Albanese and Liberal leader Peter Dutton tightens, as Albanese's personal approval hits a nadir.

Todays’ Newspoll in The Australian Newspaper shows a 2% drop-in support for the Voice over the preceding fortnight, standing at 34% as Australians gear up for the vote this weekend.

The referendum's approval rate is the lowest it's ever been since it was proposed.

Opposition to the Voice has risen by 2% to 58%. Meanwhile, 8% of the populace remains undecided. Removing the undecided, the figures tilt heavily against the voice at 37% to 63%.

However, the PM remains optimistic, holding onto the belief that a significant portion of Australians might be undecided and could swing in favour of the Voice on the day of the vote.

Yet, there's an alarming trend for the Yes campaign.

Support from younger voters, once a demographic the campaign banked heavily upon, has slipped below the 50% mark.

Among 18 to 34-year-olds, those inclined to vote against the Voice rose to 49%, an 8% increase. Conversely, the Yes votes have seen a 4% drop to 46%.

Those uncertain in this age group have almost doubled from 5% to 9%.

The declining trend marks a 10% drop among this critical group since the campaign began.

If the voice were to succeed, it could signify a monumental shift in Australia's approach to multiculturalism and how the move could undermine the multicultural essence defining Australia.

Multiculturalism has been a cornerstone of Australia's identity.

Post World War 2, Australia’s immigration ramped up significantly with immigrants from Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa calling Australia home.

A primary concern of the Voice’s success is that by establishing a unique platform for Indigenous voices, other minority groups might feel their concerns and histories are overshadowed.

While Indigenous Australians undoubtedly have unique challenges and histories, other communities also have faced struggles, discrimination, and challenges in their Australian journey.

There's a risk these stories could be sidelined, as well as a dramatic shift in National Identity

Australia's multicultural identity has been a significant diplomatic asset, allowing Australia to foster close ties with countries worldwide.

But a potential shift inwards focusing predominantly on Indigenous issues, could alter Australia’s global standing - leading to reduced diplomatic ties with countries that have been essential trade and cultural partners, based on mutual recognition of diverse backgrounds.

The intent behind the Voice is to recognise and address the unique status and challenges of Indigenous Australians, however, its broader implications are significant.